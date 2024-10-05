A children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Thousands of Latter-day Saints flocked in and around Temple Square and Church headquarters on a sunny autumn afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the second of five sessions of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

Conferencegoers reverently stood as President Russell M. Nelson, who did not attend the morning session of general conference, entered the Conference Center for the second session.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened by sharing the story of the Lamanite converts of the sons of Mosiah burying their weapons of rebellion.

“We might ask ourselves what we could do to follow this pattern, to ‘lay down the weapons of [our] rebellion’ whatever they may be and become so ‘converted to the Lord’ that the stain of sin and the desire for sin are taken from our hearts and we never will fall away.”

Two other Apostles — Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon — also offered remarks during the session, with fellow Apostle Elder Gerrit W. Gong conducting.

Elder Soares encouraged Latter-day Saints to align their will with the Lord’s. “To decisively and unquestioningly make the Lord’s will our own requires majestic and heroic discipleship.”

Because Latter-day Saints know of the loving plan of Heavenly Father and because of the redeeming mission of Jesus Christ, Elder Kearon said, “we can — and should — be the most joyful people on earth.”

Elder Jose A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Juan Pablo Villar also spoke, as did Elder David L. Buckner, Elder D. Martin Goury and Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, all General Authority Seventies.

A highlight of the session included a children’s choir composed of children ages 8 to 13 from stakes in Northern Utah, who sang several selections from the new global hymnbook, including “Gethsemane” and “When the Savior Comes Again.”

Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter offered the invocation and benediction, respectively.