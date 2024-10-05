Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
General Conference

Check out photos, talk summaries from the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference

‘Become so converted to the Lord that the stain of sin and the desire for sin are taken from our hearts,’ says Elder D. Todd Christofferson

A children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Church News Staff

By Church News Staff

Thousands of Latter-day Saints flocked in and around Temple Square and Church headquarters on a sunny autumn afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the second of five sessions of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

Conferencegoers reverently stood as President Russell M. Nelson, who did not attend the morning session of general conference, entered the Conference Center for the second session.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened by sharing the story of the Lamanite converts of the sons of Mosiah burying their weapons of rebellion.

“We might ask ourselves what we could do to follow this pattern, to ‘lay down the weapons of [our] rebellion’ whatever they may be and become so ‘converted to the Lord’ that the stain of sin and the desire for sin are taken from our hearts and we never will fall away.”

1 of 43
A children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 43
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he makes his entrance during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 43
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to the crowd as he joins his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 43
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, kisses his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, as he makes his entrance during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 43
Leslie Walker directs a children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 43
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 43
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8 of 43
Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9 of 43
Elder Jose A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10 of 43
Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11 of 43
Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
12 of 43
Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
13 of 43
Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
14 of 43
Conferencegoers rest their heads on each other as they listen to a speaker during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 43
A conferencegoer takes notes during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 43
A conferencegoer listens to a speaker during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 43
A Children’s Choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 43
Audience members listen during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 43
Conference goers exit after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 43
General authorities stand and sing a hymn during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 43
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, exit after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 43
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he exits the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 43
Audience members stand and sing a hymn during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 43
General authorities and the children's choir stand and sing a hymn during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 43
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave as they exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
26 of 43
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he exits the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
27 of 43
Sister Susan H. Porter, Primary General President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with fellow church leaders after giving the closing prayer for the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
28 of 43
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 43
A children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
30 of 43
Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
31 of 43
Conferencegoers exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 43
Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, exits with his wife, Sister Mary Cook, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
33 of 43
Conferencegoers exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 43
Conferencegoers exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 43
Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
36 of 43
Conferencegoers exit after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 43
Conferencegoers line up before the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
38 of 43
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
39 of 43
Conferencegoers exit the Conference Center after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
40 of 43
Conferencegoers look out from the balcony as they exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
41 of 43
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
42 of 43
Conferencegoers exit the Conference Center after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
43 of 43
Youth in the choir prepare for the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Two other Apostles — Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon — also offered remarks during the session, with fellow Apostle Elder Gerrit W. Gong conducting.

Elder Soares encouraged Latter-day Saints to align their will with the Lord’s. “To decisively and unquestioningly make the Lord’s will our own requires majestic and heroic discipleship.”

Because Latter-day Saints know of the loving plan of Heavenly Father and because of the redeeming mission of Jesus Christ, Elder Kearon said, “we can — and should — be the most joyful people on earth.”

Elder Jose A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Juan Pablo Villar also spoke, as did Elder David L. Buckner, Elder D. Martin Goury and Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, all General Authority Seventies.

A highlight of the session included a children’s choir composed of children ages 8 to 13 from stakes in Northern Utah, who sang several selections from the new global hymnbook, including “Gethsemane” and “When the Savior Comes Again.”

Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter offered the invocation and benediction, respectively.

Related Story
October 2024 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, session highlights
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed