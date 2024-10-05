Saturday morning session: See photos, read summaries from opening of October 2024 general conference

Conference goers participate in the sustaining of leadership of the church in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024.

While closing the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke about being peacemakers.

“As followers of Christ, we teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our perfect role model,” President Oaks said. “So, let us follow Him by forgoing contention. As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session and led the sustainings of general authorities and other Church leaders.

The session also featured remarks from two members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Young Women general president and three General Authority Seventies.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about hope. “Hope is a living gift, a gift that grows as we increase our faith in Jesus Christ.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explored the combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church. “Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Savior’s Church is special only if it is built on His gospel.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke about priesthood ordinances and covenant promises. “Do we realize it is the combination of priesthood ordinances along with the keeping of covenant promises that allows us to draw upon God’s power?”

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, highlighted Christlike ministering. “Let us strive to be good Christians at all times.”

Elder Karl D. Hirst, General Authority Seventy, spoke about divine love. “Divine love never runs dry, and we are each a cherished favorite.”

Elder David P. Homer, General Authority Seventy, taught about trusting the Lord. “When we focus on the Savior, our faith can start to overcome our concerns.”

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square with directors Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Prayers were offered by Elders J. Kimo Esplin and Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventies.