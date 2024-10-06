Sunday afternoon session: See photos, read summaries from October 2024 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to conferencegoers as he enters the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

The final address of October 2024 general conference was more than the conclusion of a conference now past; it was a vision of hope for the future.

“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again.” testified Church President Russell M. Nelson. “... The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”

In the Sunday afternoon session of conference, President Nelson invited listeners to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ.

“Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.”

At the start of his remarks, President Nelson also announced locations for 17 new temples.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on nourishing faith in the Savior to endure the trials and uncertainties of life.

“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony,” he said. “All other things are branches.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners to sustain, or “hold up,” the Prophet by following his counsel and teaching his words.

He said, “We hold up the Lord’s light when we hold fast to our covenants and when we support our dear living Prophet as he speaks the words of God.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that the scriptures help build a foundation of faith.

“The sacred scriptures and living prophets are a major way a loving Heavenly Father makes His plan of happiness available to all His children,” he said.

Other speakers in the Sunday afternoon session were Elder Takashi Wada, Elder Rubén V. Alliaud and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, all General Authority Seventies.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted this session. Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy, offered the invocation, with Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, offering the benediction.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, with organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth — performed “Praise the Lord With Heart and Voice,” “Jesus, the Very Thought of Thee” and “Think a Sacred Song,” concluding with Handel’s “And the Glory of the Lord.”