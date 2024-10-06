Audience members work their way inside prior to "Music & the Spoken Word" and the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

The Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was bookended with a contrast of the Savior.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke about the simplicity of the Savior’s gospel, which is faith in Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.

“I bear witness of the sacred work of teaching Heavenly Father’s children the simple doctrine of Jesus Christ, which allows us to be spiritually cleansed and ultimately be welcomed into God’s presence, to live with Him and His Son in glory forever with families,” President Eyring said.

1 of 28 Kenna Cardon takes a photo with Joshua Cardon and Russ Scadden prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 28 Audience members work their way inside prior to "Music & the Spoken Word" and the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 28 Audience members work their way inside prior to "Music & the Spoken Word" and the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 28 Sister Gomez from California and Sister Pais from Brasília, Brazil, talk with audience members prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 28 The Marapacito family from Venezuela pose for a photo prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 28 The Salt Lake Temple stands in the background while conferencegoers cross the street to enter the Conference Center before the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 28 A group of missionaries pose for a photo prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 28 Audience members work their way inside prior to "Music & the Spoken Word" and the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 28 A family has a photo taken prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 28 Siblings Scott and Kristen Johnson take a photo before entering the Conference Center for the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 28 Sister Yao, of Taiwan, checks conferencegoers' tickets as they enter the Conference Center before the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 28 A conferencegoer takes notes during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 28 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 28 Conferencegoers take notes during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 28 Conferencegoers lean on each other while listening to the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 28 President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holds hands with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, while Sister Harriet Uchtdorf looks on during the entrance of church leadership to the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 28 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 28 President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 28 President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 20 of 28 Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 21 of 28 Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor of the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 22 of 28 Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 23 of 28 President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 24 of 28 Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor of the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 25 of 28 Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 26 of 28 President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enters the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 27 of 28 Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 28 of 28 President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

In his address, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught about Jesus Christ’s “divine DNA.”

“Down through human history some people have reduced His righteousness to mere prudishness, His justice to mere anger, His mercy to mere permissiveness,” President Holland said. “We must not be guilty of such simplistic versions of Him that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable.”

Other speakers in the session were Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric; Elder Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy; Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency conducted the session. Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy, gave the opening prayer, and Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, offered the closing prayer.

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, with Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott at the organ.