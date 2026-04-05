The Sunday morning session of the
196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5. President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, invited listeners to follow Jesus Christ “by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”
The session was conducted by
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.
Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth.
Speakers Photo Gallery: 1 of 42 Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 2 of 42 The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, President Dallin H. Oaks, president, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 3 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 4 of 42 A Nigerian family poses during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 5 of 42 From left, Susana Ngalu, Raelee Iongi and Alisi Iongi talk prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 6 of 42 Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman holds a copy of "For the Strength of Youth" as she speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 7 of 42 President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints motions for attendees to be seated during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 8 of 42 President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 9 of 42 The sun shines on the Salt Lake Temple during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 10 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 11 of 42 President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 12 of 42 Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 13 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 14 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 15 of 42 President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder David A. Bednar talk prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 16 of 42 President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, smiles with Sister Tamara W. Runia during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 17 of 42 Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, right, talks with newly called counselor Sister Theresa A. Collins during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 18 of 42 Elder Patrick Kearon and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talk prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 19 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 20 of 42 Francisca Alohan attends the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 21 of 42 Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 22 of 42 Clarissa Odiley smiles during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 23 of 42 President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, center, and counselors Sister Tamara W. Runia, left, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, right, during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 24 of 42 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 25 of 42 Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visit prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 26 of 42 Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 27 of 42 Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 28 of 42 Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 29 of 42 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 30 of 42 Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 31 of 42 Elder Alan R. Walker, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 32 of 42 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square conductor Mack J. Wilberg leads the choir as they sing during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 33 of 42 President Dallin H. Oaks leads his counselors Presidents Henry B. Eyring and D. Todd Christofferson to their seats prior to the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 34 of 42 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 35 of 42 Kim and Mike Buhman of Billings, Montana, walk in the newly completed plaza area on Temple Square as they head toward the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 36 of 42 New Primary General Presidency members Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, left, and President Rosemary K. Chibota, center, talk with outgoing President Susan H. Porter, right, prior to the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 37 of 42 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 38 of 42 People make their way to the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 39 of 42 People make their way to the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 40 of 42 Conferencegoers enter the Conference Center prior to the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 41 of 42 The Salt Lake Temple prior to the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 42 of 42 Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints