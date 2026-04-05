People make their way to the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, invited listeners to follow Jesus Christ “by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

The session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth.

Speakers