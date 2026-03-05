New presidents, matrons of 8 temples — from Australia to Ontario

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Rodney L. Chugg and Danett Chugg, who will serve as president and matron of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple beginning in September 2026.

Rodney Lee Chugg and Danett Lea Davenport Chugg, Spring Mountain Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Cedar Pass Stake, called as president and matron of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, succeeding President Lon W. Sorensen and Sister Marie Ellen Sorensen. President Chugg is a Primary teacher and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Lee Russon Chugg and Joycelyn Bradshaw Chugg.

Sister Chugg is a temple worker and former stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Price Elmo Davenport and Betty Rae Smith Davenport.

Colin Clements and Karyn Clements, who will serve as president and matron of the Adelaide Australia Temple beginning in September 2026.

Colin Wayne Clements and Karyn Dawn Mutton Clements, Mount Barker Ward, Adelaide Australia Marion Stake, called as president and matron of the Adelaide Australia Temple, succeeding President Michael W. McIlwaine and Sister Caroline McIlwaine. President Clements is temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, high councilor and senior missionary coordinator. He was born in Te Awamutu, New Zealand, to George Frederick Clements and Jean Rose Conway.

Sister Clements is temple worker and former assistant to the matron, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and senior missionary coordinator. She was born in North Adelaide, Australia, to Peter Gilbert Mutton and Denise Helen Mutton.

Tim Hadlock and Ellen Hadlock, who will serve as president and matron of the Vernal Utah Temple beginning in September 2026.

Tim Hadlock and Ellen Kay Ufford Hadlock, Vernal 3rd Ward, Vernal Utah Stake, called as president and matron of the Vernal Utah Temple, succeeding President Keith B. Caldwell and Sister Nena Caldwell. President Hadlock is a patriarch and temple sealer and former bishop and high councilor. He was born in Vernal, Utah, to Le Grande Hadlock and Billie Jean Hadlock.

Sister Hadlock is a temple worker and former ward Relief Society president. She was born in Vernal, Utah, to Richard Elmer Ufford and Roberta Cook Ufford.

Lyman Hafen and Debbie Hafen, who will serve as president and matron of the St. George Utah Temple beginning in September 2026.

Lyman Kelton Hafen and Debra Frei Hafen, Santa Clara 4th Ward, Santa Clara Utah Heights Stake, called as president and matron of the St. George Utah Temple, succeeding President Keith R. Reber and Sister Stephanie M. Reber. President Hafen is a patriarch and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in St. George, Utah, to Lawrence Kelton Hafen and Peggy Ruth Hafen.

Sister Hafen is a patriarch scribe, music coordinator and temple worker and former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in St. George, Utah, to LeGrand Herman Frei and Joey Maxine Frei Russell.

Fred Mullins and Jennifer Mullins, who will serve as president and matron of the Richmond Virginia Temple beginning in September 2026.

William Frederick Mullins II and Jennifer Gale Smith Mullins, Gayton Ward, Richmond Virginia Stake, called as president and matron of the Richmond Virginia Temple, succeeding President Larry Willis and Sister Sandy Willis. President Mullins is a patriarch and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop, high councilor and elders quorum president. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, to William Frederick Mullins and Fairy Janelle Branham Mullins.

Sister Mullins is a patriarch scribe and temple worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and seminary teacher. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Kay Hogan Smith and Muriel Belle Gale Smith.

Brad Thompson and Joanne Thompson, who will serve as president and matron of the Toronto Ontario Temple beginning in September 2026.

Bradley Albert Thompson and Joanne Thompson, Barrie Ward, Barrie Ontario Stake, called as president and matron of the Toronto Ontario Temple, succeeding President Tyrone Wong and Sister Phoebe Wong. President Thompson is a welfare and self-reliance specialist and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Huntsville, Ontario, to Harry William Milton Thompson and Evelyn Mary Thompson.

Sister Thompson is a welfare and self-reliance specialist and temple worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Ottawa, Ontario, to Graeme Kenneth Hingston and Elsie Helen Hingston.

Enos Tracy and Bertha Tracy, who will serve as president and matron of the Raleigh North Carolina Temple beginning in September 2026.

Enos Tracy and Bertha Pauline Milner Tracy, Green Level Ward, Raleigh North Carolina Stake, called as president and matron of the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, succeeding President Matthew S. Harding and Sister Reneé Dawn Harding. President Tracy is a ward Sunday School president and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president and high councilor. He was born in Lompoc, California, to Seth Eugene Tracy and Betty Ann Tracy.

Sister Tracy is a Primary activity days leader, Primary teacher and temple worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and self-reliance Church service missionary. She was born in Denver, Colorado, to John Black Milner and Mildred Maxine Milner.

Wayne Whitaker and Rebecca Whitaker, who will serve as president and matron of the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple beginning in September 2026.

Wayne Orson Whitaker and Rebecca Kay Beckstrand Whitaker, Wellington Ward, Stuart Florida Stake, called as president and matron of the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, succeeding President Andy H. Lustig and Sister Gay M. Lustig. President Whitaker is a stake assistant clerk and temple sealer and former bishop, high councilor and branch president. He was born in Provo, Utah, to William Orson Whitaker and Marilyn Blanche Hug Whitaker.

Sister Whitaker is a Sunday School teacher and temple worker and former stake communication director, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in San Jose, California, to Shelley M Beckstrand and Judith Anne White Beckstrand.