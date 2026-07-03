This week on social: ‘Invest’ in the family and have hope, Church leaders share

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson greets concertgoers before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

This past week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed conviction about their testimonies of temples, divine identity and the family, pointing audiences of thousands toward Jesus Christ and the teachings of His restored gospel.

Read their stories below.

After dedicating the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his reverence for the history of the Nauvoo site and hopes for the outcomes of the center, in this June 28 post.

“What was revealed here in Nauvoo continues to bless Heavenly Father’s children everywhere. The new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center will help visitors gain a deeper appreciation for sacred temple covenants and ordinances restored by the Lord to Joseph Smith here in Nauvoo and offered in temples worldwide today.”

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Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke excitedly about her experience watching the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform in the Hollywood Bowl, in this June 28 post.

“When you bless a woman with knowledge, health and opportunity, you bless a family and the community. When you invest in a child’s health and well-being, you have invested in the future. The Tabernacle Choir singing songs of hope at the Hollywood Bowl is a glorious occasion and an invitation to improve the well-being of women and children wherever you live.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who recently spoke at a conference for young adults across Europe, shared experiences he had growing up where he was made fun of and had to stand up for his beliefs, in this July 1 post.

To his audience, he shared an assurance that “knowing their divine identity will make life’s choices easier and clearer.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared this June 26 post following up on her talk at the Seminar for New Mission Leaders with her experience battling cancer and her resulting strengthened testimony of the family.

“The blessing of eternal families is greater than any social stand, cultural trend, world philosophy or physical tendency.”

She also shared this post on June 27 with the Primary Worldwide account describing her sons’ experience in the Sacred Grove.

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Continuing her social media series with insights about a Primary song, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared this July 1 post and the song “Holy Places” and an invitation to ponder what it means to stand in a holy place.

“What is one small, meaningful step you can take to turn your heart, your feet and your life toward the house of the Lord?”