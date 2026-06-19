This week on social: Church leaders share ministry experiences from Philadelphia, Czech Republic, San Diego and more

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, expresses thoughts on the divine aspects of religious liberty in a June 12, 2026, post on social media.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted their experiences dedicating stake centers and temples, visiting with proselyting missionaries and speaking at a gala celebrating religious liberty.

Read what they shared below.

In a June 16 post, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, witnessed that the Lord is never hidden, despite some of the feelings of distance that occur because of mortality.

“The Lord’s delays often seem long; some last a lifetime. But they are always calculated to bless. They need never be times of loneliness or sorrow or impatience.”

Sharing an experience from a recent ministry in Philadelphia, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, expressed his thoughts on the divine aspects of religious liberty in a June 12 post.

“Moral agency, the ability to choose right from wrong and to act for ourselves, is essential to God’s plan of salvation. Religious freedom ensures that people can exercise their agency in matters of faith.”

He also shared this June 16 video expressing appreciation for those who continue to preserve religious liberty.

After dedicating stake centers in Salzburg, Austria, and Prague, Czech Republic, and a temple in Springfield, Oregon, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video on June 18 about his experience.

“Each dedication has pointed to the same divine purpose of turning our hearts in worship to our Heavenly Father and to His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ,” he wrote in the caption.

“Jesus Christ will strengthen you. He will help you change your desires, your thoughts, and your actions,” Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, read out of Chapter 4 of the “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices” in a video June 17.

“We can be agents and we can decide, as agents, what it is that we want to think and which thought will give us the best result,” she said.

In preparation for the rededication of the San Diego California Temple, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a June 15 video with his personal experiences at that temple, including the sealing of his son.

“What an amazing thing that we have the houses of the Lord among us. Such a blessing.”

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Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a peek inside the missionary assignment process in a June 14 post.

“This process is inspired, revelatory, and I love it with all my heart.”

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Presenting an astronaut suit in a June 18 video, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited viewers to recognize how the suit protects its user from harsh elements.

“Consider the protective elements embodied in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, enhancing our ability to stand firm in spiritual battles we face,” he said. Elder Stevenson then taught about the apostle Paul’s reference to spiritual armor (see Ephesians 6:14-20).

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted a clip of her April 2026 general conference talk, “Here Am I, Send Me” in a June 12 post.

“You do not need to worry about fixing all of the problems around you,” she said. ”Heavenly Father can provide miracles when you simply offer what you have.”

In a June 17 post, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from his June 7 video on artificial intelligence, faith and human flourishing.

“Platforms and technologies cannot substitute for authentic, divine and human connection.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon discussed what would happen by reflecting on the experience of Jesus Christ during His Atonement while taking the sacrament, in a video clip posted on June 14.

“Nowhere should our joy as a people be more apparent than when we gather together each Sabbath in our sacrament meetings to worship the source of all joy,” said Elder Kearon.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip on June 15 from his piano accompaniment to the choir singing “On This Day of Joy and Gladness” in a recent BYU–Idaho devotional.

“Our time is truly a day of joy and gladness. Never before has the gospel been preached so widely.”

While on a recent ministry to the Church’s Europe North Area, Elder Clark G. Gilbert spoke to young adults across Europe and shared a clip of his remarks in a June 16 post.

“We could feel their strength, hope and commitment to the gospel. More specifically, I could hear the Lord reaching through me to try to communicate just how much He loved each one of them.”