In case you missed it: New record of missionaries worldwide, plus 7 more stories

During the week of July 12-18, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a social media post that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached an all-time record of 88,500 full-time missionaries serving worldwide.
The Church News reported on the new mural placed June 2 in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, that recognizes the first two single-sister missionaries.
The First Presidency released an exterior rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple and the site locations of a temple in Colombia and two in Brazil.
This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Jacob W. Olmstead and Benedicte Dansie with the Church History Department to discuss how Church historic sites help visitors not only see the Church’s heritage and history but also connect with the Savior, Jesus Christ.
The Church News reported on the story of “The Family Quilt” inside the Temple Square Visitors’ Center.
The first person baptized in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now serving with his wife as the mission leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission.
The Church News also recounted the story of how Elder Matthew Cooper is serving as a service missionary, despite his physical limitations.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Church announces new all-time record of 88,500 missionaries worldwide
In a social media post on July 14, Elder Rasband marked the milestone that 88,500 full-time missionaries are serving worldwide. This number sets a new all-time record for missionary service, surpassing the previous high of 88,000 set in 2014.
Read more about the record number of missionaries here.
2. New mural recognizes first single-sister missionaries, inspires current missionaries
A new mural was installed in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, that illustrates the first single sisters to serve as full-time missionaries. In 1898, Inez Knight and Jennie Brimhall began serving in England. Today, the mural stands to inspire young sister missionaries serving today.
Read more about the mural here.
3. Spanish Fork Utah Temple rendering released
On June 13, an exterior rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple was released by the First Presidency. This house of the Lord is one of the 32 temples in the state of Utah, in various stages of planning, operation and construction.
Read more about the Spanish Fork Utah Temple here.
4. 3 South America temple site maps released
On July 13, the First Presidency released the locations for three temples in South America. The Medellín Colombia Temple, the Campo Grande Brazil Temple and the Goiânia Brazil Temple site locations were all announced.
Read more about the site locations for these three temples here.
5. Church News podcast, Episode 303: Connecting with Jesus Christ through Church historic sites
Olmstead and Dansie joined the Church News podcast to discuss how historic sites bring individuals closer to Jesus Christ.
“Many people come to the historic sites and have a really powerful spiritual experience,” said Olmstead. “Their testimony is strengthened or found anew or for the first time by feeling the Spirit in that place.”
Listen to the podcast episode here.
6. ‘The Family Quilt’ at Temple Square Visitors’ Center made by members around the world
Hanging in the Temple Square Visitors’ Center is a large quilt with 91 blocks or squares, each representing stories of eternal families and the temple.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from around the world made the individual quilt panels for “The Family Quilt.”
Read about “The Family Quilt” here.
7. First person baptized in Democratic Republic of the Congo returns as mission president 40 years later
Forty years ago as a young man, President Junior Banza was the first person baptized in the borders of this Central Africa nation. Sister Banza was baptized about six months later. Now the couple is serving as mission presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission.
They arrived for their assignment in late June.
Read more about this story here.
8. How one service missionary with quadriplegic cerebral palsy is living a ‘full life’
Elder Cooper was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, but he refuses to let physical limitations keep him from following and serving the Lord. He is currently serving as a service missionary in the Utah Provo Mission.