In case you missed it: New record of missionaries worldwide, plus 7 more stories

Images provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Young sister missionaries teach a couple in Tempe, Arizona, in 2025; Sister missionaries walk by a new mural depicting the first two single-sister missionaries of this dispensation teaching in 1898 in England, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 19, 2026; An architectural rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple; Maps showing the location of the Medellín Colombia Temple, Goiânia Brazil Temple and Campo Grande Brazil Temple in relation to their countries.

During the week of July 12-18, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a social media post that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached an all-time record of 88,500 full-time missionaries serving worldwide.

The Church News reported on the new mural placed June 2 in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, that recognizes the first two single-sister missionaries.

The First Presidency released an exterior rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple and the site locations of a temple in Colombia and two in Brazil.

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Jacob W. Olmstead and Benedicte Dansie with the Church History Department to discuss how Church historic sites help visitors not only see the Church’s heritage and history but also connect with the Savior, Jesus Christ.

The Church News reported on the story of “The Family Quilt” inside the Temple Square Visitors’ Center.

The first person baptized in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now serving with his wife as the mission leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission.

The Church News also recounted the story of how Elder Matthew Cooper is serving as a service missionary, despite his physical limitations.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Church announces new all-time record of 88,500 missionaries worldwide

Young sister missionaries teach a couple in Tempe, Arizona, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a social media post on July 14, Elder Rasband marked the milestone that 88,500 full-time missionaries are serving worldwide. This number sets a new all-time record for missionary service, surpassing the previous high of 88,000 set in 2014.

Related Stories New Church video provides inside look at missionary training center experience

2. New mural recognizes first single-sister missionaries, inspires current missionaries

Sister missionaries walk by a new mural depicting the first two single-sister missionaries of this dispensation teaching in 1898 in England, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A new mural was installed in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, that illustrates the first single sisters to serve as full-time missionaries. In 1898, Inez Knight and Jennie Brimhall began serving in England. Today, the mural stands to inspire young sister missionaries serving today.

Related Stories Church publishes journals of two of the first young women to serve as full-time sister missionaries

3. Spanish Fork Utah Temple rendering released

An architectural rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 13, an exterior rendering of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple was released by the First Presidency. This house of the Lord is one of the 32 temples in the state of Utah, in various stages of planning, operation and construction.

Related Story Ephraim Utah Temple to be dedicated Oct. 11

4. 3 South America temple site maps released

Maps showing the location of three temples in relation to their countries. They are, from left: the Medellín Colombia Temple, the Goiânia Brazil Temple and the Campo Grande Brazil Temple. | Images provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On July 13, the First Presidency released the locations for three temples in South America. The Medellín Colombia Temple, the Campo Grande Brazil Temple and the Goiânia Brazil Temple site locations were all announced.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of temples

5. Church News podcast, Episode 303: Connecting with Jesus Christ through Church historic sites

Jacob W. Olmstead, right, and Benedicte Dansie, center, with the Church History Department, join Church News reporter Mary Richards to talk about Church historic sites on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Olmstead and Dansie joined the Church News podcast to discuss how historic sites bring individuals closer to Jesus Christ.

“Many people come to the historic sites and have a really powerful spiritual experience,” said Olmstead. “Their testimony is strengthened or found anew or for the first time by feeling the Spirit in that place.”

Related Stories A guide to historic sites of the latter-day Restoration

6. ‘The Family Quilt’ at Temple Square Visitors’ Center made by members around the world

Gabriela Vega points to her quilt block in "The Family Quilt" during a visit from Uruguay to the Temple Square Visitors' Center in Salt Lake City on June 29, 2026. | Provided by Gabriela Vega

Hanging in the Temple Square Visitors’ Center is a large quilt with 91 blocks or squares, each representing stories of eternal families and the temple.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from around the world made the individual quilt panels for “The Family Quilt.”

Related Stories New Temple Square Visitors’ Center exhibit offers inside look at temples

7. First person baptized in Democratic Republic of the Congo returns as mission president 40 years later

President Junior Banza and Sister Annie Banza, new mission leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission, pose for a picture at the Provo Missionary Training Center during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in Provo, Utah, June 21, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Forty years ago as a young man, President Junior Banza was the first person baptized in the borders of this Central Africa nation. Sister Banza was baptized about six months later. Now the couple is serving as mission presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission.

They arrived for their assignment in late June.

Related Stories Elder Rasband dedicates MTC in Democratic Republic of the Congo

8. How one service missionary with quadriplegic cerebral palsy is living a ‘full life’

Elder Matthew Cooper, seated in his electric wheelchair, listens during a district training meeting with other missionaries in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Cooper was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, but he refuses to let physical limitations keep him from following and serving the Lord. He is currently serving as a service missionary in the Utah Provo Mission.