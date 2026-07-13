3 South America temple site maps released

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Maps showing the location of three temples in relation to their countries. They are, from left: the Medellín Colombia Temple, the Goiânia Brazil Temple and the Campo Grande Brazil Temple.

The First Presidency has announced site locations of a Colombia temple and two Brazil temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Medellín Colombia Temple will be a single-story temple of 10,471 square feet. Built on a 3.05-acre site at Carrera 52#4-96, Guayabal, in Medellín, Colombia, it will have an accompanying ancillary building.

The Goiânia Brazil Temple, planned as an 18,850-square-foot temple of a single story, will be built on a 5.54-acre site. It’ll stand at the intersection of Rio Verde Avenue, Captain Breno Street and Professor Hélio França Boulevard in Loteamento Faicalville, Goiânia, Goiás, Brazil.

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple will be a single-story structure of 11,300 square feet. Planned for a 5.6-acre site, it will be constructed at the intersection of Nelly Martins Avenue, Cigana Street and Rio Negro Street in Carandá Bosque, Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

On Monday, July 13, information about these locations and corresponding site maps were published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

These three houses of the Lord were each announced by the late Church President Russell M. Nelson — for Goiânia on Oct. 1, 2023; Medellín on Oct. 6, 2024; and Campo Grande on April 6, 2025.

The Church in Colombia

A site map of the Medellín Colombia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Colombia is home to more than 223,000 Latter-day Saints comprising 260 wards and branches.

Missionaries first arrived in Colombia in May 1966, when then-Elder Spencer W. Kimball of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the first branch in the country.

Of Colombia’s four houses of the Lord in various stages, two are operating: the Bogotá Colombia Temple, dedicated in 1999, and the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, dedicated in 2018.

Another, the Cali Colombia Temple, has been in the construction phase since its March 2025 groundbreaking.

That leaves the Medellín temple as the fourth planned for the country.

The Church in Brazil

A site map of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brazil is home to more than 1.57 million Latter-day Saints, meeting in over 2,000 wards and branches.

Latter-day Saint missionaries began preaching in southern Brazil in 1928. By the time the São Paulo Brazil Temple — the first in South America — was dedicated in 1978, membership in the country had reached 54,000.

Of Brazil’s 24 temples in various stages, 11 have been dedicated: the Belém, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo temples.

A site map of the Goiânia Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Belo Horizonte temple will soon follow as the country’s 12th, scheduled for an Aug. 16 dedication.

Five houses of the Lord are currently under construction in Brazil: the João Pessoa, Londrina, Natal, Ribeirão Preto and Teresina temples. On Aug. 1, ground will be broken for the Santos temple.

That leaves six in planning stages, for Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Goiânia, Maceió, São Paulo East and Vitória.