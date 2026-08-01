Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary general presidency, right, greets President Rosemary K. Chibota, incoming Primary general president, left, as they’re joined by Sister Theresa A. Collins, incoming second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, after sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Today, Aug. 1, marks the start of service for a new member of the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Primary general presidency as well as changes to area presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The callings of the new leaders were announced and sustained April 4 in the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2026 general conference four months ago.

At that same time, emeritus status was announced for seven General Authority Seventies, and the then-current Primary general presidency was released. These actions were announced as being effective Aug. 1.

New area presidencies for the worldwide Church were announced later in April, also effective Aug. 1.

Presidency of the Seventy changes

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, who was sustained a General Authority Seventy in April 2019, is the new member of the Presidency of the Seventy. He replaces Elder S. Mark Palmer, who has served in the presidency since 2021 and is one of the seven receiving emeritus status.

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, new member of the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1, 2026 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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Emeritus General Authority Seventies

In addition to Elder Palmer, the six other General Authority Seventies released from their assignments and given emeritus status effective Aug. 1 are:

Altogether, the seven totaled nearly 95 years of combined service as General Authority Seventies.

The seven General Authority Seventies — given emeritus status effective Aug. 1 at the April 2026 general conference — are top, left to right, Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Eduardo Gavarret and Elder Brook P. Hales; bottom, left to right, Elder William K. Jackson, Elder Erich W. Kopischke, Elder S. Mark Palmer and Elder Peter F. Meurs. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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Primary general presidency changes

The three women sustained as the new Primary general presidency who begin their service Aug. 1 are President Rosemary K. Chibota with Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor.

The Primary general presidency, as of Aug. 1, 2026, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from left, Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; President Rosemary K. Chibota, president; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — pose for photos on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Related Story Learn more about the incoming Primary general presidency

The outgoing Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning — served four years together, beginning in April 2022. The year prior, from April 2021 to April 2022, President Porter and Sister Wright served together in the Primary general presidency as counselors to then-Primary General President Camille N. Johnson. President Johnson was sustained as the Relief Society general president in April 2022.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, join an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

New area presidencies

On April 15, the First Presidency announced the 2026-2027 area leadership assignments effective Aug. 1. The Church has 24 administrative areas — six that cover the United States and 18 covering other countries. Area presidencies work under the direction of assigned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presidency of the Seventy.

The new leadership assignments include changes in numbers and naming. Some area presidencies increased from three to four members, and specific counselor assignments were dropped. Each area continues to have an assigned area president. These adaptations were designed to increase support in area presidencies to better meet the needs of a growing, modern Church.

Most members of area presidencies are General Authority Seventies, with some Area Seventies. There are three Area Seventies comprising the Eurasian Area presidency, headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Area leadership assignments for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States effective Aug. 1, 2026. The First Presidency announced these assignments April 15, 2026. | Church News graphic