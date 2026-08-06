Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles takes a selfie with his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, in front of the Mexico City Mexico Temple in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson was born Aug. 6, 1955, and raised in Utah’s Cache Valley. He was named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015.

He served a full-time mission in the Japan Fukuoka Mission and attended Utah State University, later earning an honorary doctorate of business.

He married Lesa Jean Higley on Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and they have four sons. Elder Stevenson was co-founder and president of Icon Health & Fitness Inc. and traveled for work around the world.

Elder Stevenson was called to lead the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007. After his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2008, the Stevensons moved back to Japan when Elder Stevenson served as a counselor and president of the Asia North Area, headquartered in Tokyo. Before his call to be an Apostle, he served as the Church’s presiding bishop from 2012 to 2015.

In honor of Elder Stevenson’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. ‘The whole armour of God’

“As you strive to push new limits in deepening your conversion, you too may be subjected to inhospitable environments, severe temperatures and extreme pressure. Putting on ‘the whole armour of God’ will allow you to ‘stand against the wiles of the devil’ (Ephesians 6:11) and enhance your ability to stand firm in life’s inevitable spiritual battles.”

— Social media post, June 18, 2026

2. Happiness

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson participate in a special stake conference in Pago Pago, American Samoa, on May 24, 2026. Also on the stand is Pula Nikolao Pula, governor of American Samoa, and Lois Pula, the first lady of American Samoa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is a work of happiness, of gladness, of joy. It is God’s plan of happiness.”

— Ministry in Pacific Area, May 15-25, 2026

3. ‘You are not alone’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak during a Worldwide YSA Devotional recording at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City, broadcast May 3, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

“I hope to assure you, in your mission to deepen your conversion leading to [being] a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, you too have a dedicated team deeply interested in your mission goal. I am grateful to be a part of that team with many others. The restored Church of Jesus Christ is built upon a foundation of apostles and prophets, with Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone. Rest assured, beginning with Him, through a living Prophet, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve — along with dedicated file leaders, family and loved ones — you are not alone.”

— Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, May 3, 2026

4. Heavenly Father’s most precious belongings

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In a reverent way, I wonder what it is like for a loving Heavenly Father to send His most precious belongings, His children, away from their heavenly home, knowing they must pass through challenges of mortality. I suppose His great comfort is knowing that they do not travel alone.”

— “Lost Luggage, Redeemed Souls,” April 2026 general conference

5. Walk with Him

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with a youth during a devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I believe the Lord wants us to walk with Him every day — perhaps a little less time on social media and a little more time in the scriptures. ...

“He knows everything about you, and as you walk with Him, you will be on the path that leads to peace and joy.”

— Youth devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2026

6. Sharing His light

“The Light the World initiative is rooted in the biblical teaching of Jesus Christ, who declared, ‘I am the light of the world’ (John 8:12). His light was never meant to be admired from afar. It was meant to be shared. When we give — whether it be through a machine, a donation or even just a kind act — we become His light.”

— 2025 Light the World initiative, Nov. 30, 2025

7. Temples

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, pose for a photo outside the Elko Nevada Temple on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Temples are blessing the lives of millions of Heavenly Father’s children on both sides of the veil. ... [This temple was] designed to provide space for the Lord’s beautiful sacred ordinances that take place here.”

— Elko Nevada Temple dedication, Oct. 12, 2025

8. Peacemaking

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducts the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“Peacemaking still begins in the most basic place — in our hearts. Then in homes and families. As we practice there, peacemaking will spread into our neighborhoods and communities.”

— “Blessed Are the Peacemakers,” October 2025 general conference

9. The Holy Ghost

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Holy Ghost is your constant companion who assists and supports you at all times. To keep Him, you must pray and obey. He will protect you and bless you if you do your best.”

— Ministry in Africa West Area, Aug. 22-31, 2025