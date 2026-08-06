Elder Gary E. Stevenson was born Aug. 6, 1955, and raised in Utah’s Cache Valley. He was named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015.
He served a full-time mission in the Japan Fukuoka Mission and attended Utah State University, later earning an honorary doctorate of business.
He married Lesa Jean Higley on Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and they have four sons. Elder Stevenson was co-founder and president of Icon Health & Fitness Inc. and traveled for work around the world.
Elder Stevenson was called to lead the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007. After his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2008, the Stevensons moved back to Japan when Elder Stevenson served as a counselor and president of the Asia North Area, headquartered in Tokyo. Before his call to be an Apostle, he served as the Church’s presiding bishop from 2012 to 2015.
In honor of Elder Stevenson’s birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.
1. ‘The whole armour of God’
“As you strive to push new limits in deepening your conversion, you too may be subjected to inhospitable environments, severe temperatures and extreme pressure. Putting on ‘the whole armour of God’ will allow you to ‘stand against the wiles of the devil’ (Ephesians 6:11) and enhance your ability to stand firm in life’s inevitable spiritual battles.”
— Social media post, June 18, 2026
2. Happiness
“This is a work of happiness, of gladness, of joy. It is God’s plan of happiness.”
— Ministry in Pacific Area, May 15-25, 2026
3. ‘You are not alone’
“I hope to assure you, in your mission to deepen your conversion leading to [being] a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, you too have a dedicated team deeply interested in your mission goal. I am grateful to be a part of that team with many others. The restored Church of Jesus Christ is built upon a foundation of apostles and prophets, with Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone. Rest assured, beginning with Him, through a living Prophet, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve — along with dedicated file leaders, family and loved ones — you are not alone.”
— Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, May 3, 2026
4. Heavenly Father’s most precious belongings
“In a reverent way, I wonder what it is like for a loving Heavenly Father to send His most precious belongings, His children, away from their heavenly home, knowing they must pass through challenges of mortality. I suppose His great comfort is knowing that they do not travel alone.”
— “Lost Luggage, Redeemed Souls,” April 2026 general conference
5. Walk with Him
“I believe the Lord wants us to walk with Him every day — perhaps a little less time on social media and a little more time in the scriptures. ...
“He knows everything about you, and as you walk with Him, you will be on the path that leads to peace and joy.”
— Youth devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2026
6. Sharing His light
“The Light the World initiative is rooted in the biblical teaching of Jesus Christ, who declared, ‘I am the light of the world’ (John 8:12). His light was never meant to be admired from afar. It was meant to be shared. When we give — whether it be through a machine, a donation or even just a kind act — we become His light.”
— 2025 Light the World initiative, Nov. 30, 2025
7. Temples
“Temples are blessing the lives of millions of Heavenly Father’s children on both sides of the veil. ... [This temple was] designed to provide space for the Lord’s beautiful sacred ordinances that take place here.”
— Elko Nevada Temple dedication, Oct. 12, 2025
8. Peacemaking
“Peacemaking still begins in the most basic place — in our hearts. Then in homes and families. As we practice there, peacemaking will spread into our neighborhoods and communities.”
— “Blessed Are the Peacemakers,” October 2025 general conference
9. The Holy Ghost
“The Holy Ghost is your constant companion who assists and supports you at all times. To keep Him, you must pray and obey. He will protect you and bless you if you do your best.”
— Ministry in Africa West Area, Aug. 22-31, 2025