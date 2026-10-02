Download this updated September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers

The September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes the new Primary general presidency and other leadership changes made at the April 2026 general conference.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2026 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French below.

The changes include: