Download this updated September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2026 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French below.
The changes include:
- A new Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota with Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — were sustained in April 2026 and began serving on Aug. 1. Released were the three members of the outgoing Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning.
- A new member of the Presidency of the Seventy also began serving on Aug. 1. Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, who was sustained a General Authority Seventy in April 2019, is the new member of the Presidency of the Seventy. He replaces Elder S. Mark Palmer, who has served in the presidency since 2021 and was one of seven General Authority Seventies who received emeritus status this year.
- In addition to Elder Palmer, six other leaders receiving emeritus status were: Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Eduardo Gavarret, Elder Brook P. Hale, Elder William K. Jackson, Elder Erich W. Kopischke and Elder Peter F. Meurs. Also, Elder W. Mark Bassett died in May.
- Eight new General Authority Seventies were sustained in April. They are: Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, Elder Matthew J. Eyring, Elder Hutch U. Fale, Elder James O. Fantone, Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, Elder Thabo Lebethoa, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan and Elder Paul H. Sinclair.