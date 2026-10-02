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Download this updated September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers

Chart includes new Primary general presidency, changes in Presidency of the Seventy

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese | French
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General authority and officers chart with the First Presidency members and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes the new Primary general presidency and other leadership changes made at the April 2026 general conference. Church News graphic
Christine Rappleye
David Schneider
By Christine Rappleye, David Schneider

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2026 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French below.

The changes include:

Download the chart in English here.

Download the chart in Spanish here.

Download the chart in Portuguese here.

Download the chart in French here.

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