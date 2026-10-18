Clockwise from top left: Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, left, shakes hands with President Dallin H. Oaks, right, during the G20 Interfaith Forum at the Tabernacle at Temple Square, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026; Sister Melanie Rasband and Elder Ronald A. Rasband arrive prior to the dedication of the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026; Elder Gerrit W. Gong meets Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple open house committee members in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026; Elder Gary E. Stevenson gives a devotional address at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

The week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 included President Dallin H. Oaks’ one-year anniversary as Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church News compiled announcements and changes over the past year of his administration and shared Church leaders’ observations of President Oaks as Prophet. The day after the anniversary, President Oaks welcomed religious and civic leaders to the Tabernacle on Temple Square for the 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum.

Four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated new temples, and two others spoke in large group settings. Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Gerrit W. Gong dedicated temples in Ephraim, Utah, and Guatemala City, Guatemala, respectively. Elder Gary E. Stevenson gave a devotional address at the Provo Missionary Training Center, and Elder Ulisses Soares was the closing keynote speaker for the Forum on Faith in New York City.

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell gave an inside look on Church functions at a BYU-Hawaii devotional. The week’s podcast episode takes a deep dive on the Church’s “Dedicate” video series.

Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt shared his journey in faith and baseball with Church News after an orange soda celebration. Brigham Young University announced its highly anticipated medical school has officially received accreditation.

Read summaries and find links to these 10 articles below.

1. One year of President Oaks as the Prophet

President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, tour the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In President Oaks’ first year as the Prophet for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he announced a change in announcing new temples, he called two new Apostles to the Quorum of the Twelve, the Church lowered the minimum age of missionary service for women and more. Senior Church leaders describe the Prophet as fearless, focused, humble, wise, sincere and genuinely loving while in alignment with the Savior.

2. President Oaks welcomes world religious leaders to G20 Interfaith Forum

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, left, shakes hands with President Dallin H. Oaks during the Interfaith G20 Opening Ceremony at the Tabernacle at Temple Square, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Oaks welcomed religious and civic leaders, scholars and others to the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum.

3. Elder Rasband dedicates the Ephraim Utah Temple

Sister Melanie Rasband and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrive prior to the dedication of the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Ephraim Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 11. The house of the Lord in Ephraim is only 7 miles away from the historic Manti Utah Temple.

4. Elder Gong dedicates Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple open house committee members in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple on Sunday, Oct. 11. This is the second temple of the Church of Jesus Christ in the city, fourth in the country and 224th dedicated temple in operation worldwide.

5. Elder Stevenson on the ‘heavenly companionship’ between missionaries and the Book of Mormon

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Elder Stevenson spoke about the “heavenly companionship” missionaries share with the Book of Mormon during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Provo, Utah. His remarks, which were broadcast to missionary training centers around the world, emphasized the Book of Mormon’s vital role in cultivating personal testimonies.

6. Elder Soares invites people of different faiths to build bridges and serve together

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with participants at the 2026 Forum on Faith at New York University in Greenwich Village on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Rex Warner, Church News

Elder Soares delivered a message as the closing keynote speaker at the 2026 Forum on Faith at New York University in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 14. He invited people of different faiths to build bridges and serve together, speaking on how to foster unity while honoring convictions and protecting religious freedom.

7. Presiding bishop gives an inside look at the operations of the Church

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell and his wife, Sister Carol S. Waddell, greet BYU–Hawaii students following a campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Hiroko Konno, BYU–Idaho

During an address at the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU-Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, Bishop Waddell gave an overview of the Presiding Bishopric. He then gave insights on how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fulfills its divinely appointed duty to care for those in need.

Related Story Sister Yee invites Utah Valley Institute students to be the Lord’s hands in caring for those in need

8. Church News podcast, Episode 316: ‘Dedicate’ series shows young adults building faith

From left, Sora Murata, Alexandra Cazier and Aaron Merrell speak with Church News editor Ryan Jensen about the Church's six-part series called "Dedicate" on a Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun releasing episodes in a six-part video series called “Dedicate.” In this series, seven young adults from different countries tour the Salt Lake Temple to see its renovations. They share how they have worked to build testimonies of the Savior, of temples and of temple covenants.

9. Beyond the Fanta: Milwaukee shortstop Cooper Pratt’s faith and journey to the big leagues

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt connects on a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Celebrating his team’s victory with a bottle of orange soda recently gave Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt an unexpected opportunity to talk about his Latter-day Saint faith.

10. BYU medical school receives accreditation

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese shows an architectural rendering of the new BYU School of Medicine alongside Dr. Mark J. Ott, the school's dean, in an announcement in Provo, Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Screenshot from BYU YouTube channel

Brigham Young University has announced that its new medical school has received accreditation and is now authorized to recruit an inaugural class of students and launch the Doctor of Medicine program beginning July 2027.