See a list of announcements and changes in the Church since President Oaks became Prophet

Sister missionaries react to an announcement that they will be reassigned from the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission to another nearby mission in Utah during a missionary devotional at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

During his first year as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks has continued to move the Church forward with a fast pace to match that of his predecessor.

Following the death of President Russell M. Nelson, who died Sept. 27, 2025, President Oaks became the 18th President of the Church on Oct. 14, 2025.

“With my counselors, we will strive in all respects to press forward this great work,” President Oaks said the day he was set apart and a new First Presidency was organized. “Most recently, we have been led by a magnificent Prophet of the Lord, President Russell M. Nelson. We have much work to do to fulfill the challenges he has given us.

“And there is more yet to come. … The Lord still speaks through His servants,” President Oaks testified.

President Dallin Harris Oaks was announced as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since that day, the Church has announced the creation of 55 new missions, the lowering of the minimum age of missionary service for women from 19 to 18, a new schedule for Sunday second-hour meetings, new names for Young Women groups, and the construction of three new temples — each announcement made during a devotional in the area where the temple will be built.

Below is a chronological list of some of the many announcements and changes that have happened in the Church since President Oaks became President of the Church 12 months ago.

2025

Oct. 24, 2025 — The Church announces the creation of 55 new missions, effective July 1, 2026. The new missions give the Church 506 missions worldwide — the most ever in Church history.

Nov. 6, 2025 — President Oaks announces the calling of Elder Gérald Caussé to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Nov. 14, 2025 — With the call of Elder Caussé to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the First Presidency announces a new Presiding Bishopric — Bishop W. Christopher Waddell as the new presiding bishop, with Bishop L. Todd Budge as first counselor and Bishop Sean Douglas as second counselor.

Nov. 20, 2025 — Following the call of a new Presiding Bishopric, the First Presidency reorganizes two area presidencies — Elder Moisés Villanueva is called as the new president of the Mexico Area, with Elder Alonso and Elder Brik V. Eyre as first and second counselors, respectively; Elder Dunn is the new president of the United States Southwest Area, with Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and Elder Steven C. Barlow as first and second counselors, respectively.

Nov. 19, 2025 — The First Presidency announces a renewed focus on the daytime general conference sessions, discontinuing the Saturday evening session.

Nov. 21, 2025 — The Church lowers the minimum age of missionary service for women from 19 to 18, effective immediately.

Dec. 14, 2025 — A temple is announced for Portland, Maine, during a local Christmas fireside.

The congregation reacts to Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, reading an announcement from the First Presidency of a temple to be built in Portland, Maine, at a Christmas devotional for the Portland Maine Stake on Sunday, Dec.14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2026

Jan. 9, 2026 — To prepare for the Salt Lake Temple open house, the Church announces an adjustment to how sister missionaries serve at Temple Square.

Feb. 4, 2026 — As institute celebrates 100 years, President Oaks issues special invitation to young adults across the world. The video was shown during a worldwide devotional with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon.

Feb. 12, 2026 — President Oaks announces Elder Clark G. Gilbert as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Feb. 26, 2026 — Twelve songs added to “Hymns for Home and Church” include the familiar children’s song “When I Am Baptized” with updated lyrics.

March 13, 2026 — With the United States celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the First Presidency invites all to participate in a unified fast of gratitude on July 5 for religious liberty.

March 30, 2026 — The Church announces a new Sunday class meeting schedule effective Sept. 6. With the schedule change, members meet for all meetings during the second hour rather than alternating weeks for Sunday School and class and quorum meetings.

A graphic shows the adjustment to Sunday meeting schedule to take effect Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 19, 2026 — A temple is announced for Marysville, Washington, during a local stake devotional.

April 20, 2026 — The First Presidency announces new names for Young Women groups: Builders of Faith (young women turning 12-13), Messengers of Hope (young women turning 14-15) and Gatherers of Light (young women turning 16 or older).

May 14, 2026 — A temple is announced for Otavalo, Ecuador, during a local tri-stake devotional.

May 18, 2026 — The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opens its doors to the public.

Yocheved Ater takes a photo of a celestial room display as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. The public is welcome to experience interactive exhibits that show how temples are sacred spaces rooted in faith, family, service and promises to God. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

July 23, 2026 — 10 new hymns are released in “Hymns for Home and Church,” bringing the total to 82 new hymns and songs in the new hymnbook in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Sept. 1, 2026 — The Church announces the theme of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration — “Rejoice in Christ” — and begins releasing tickets for the open house, which will be held April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027.

Sept. 17, 2026 — Updates to the Gospel Library app include new music features for listening, singing and accompanying.

Sept. 18, 2026 — The worldwide missionary force surpasses 90,000, thanks to the largest cohort of young women serving full-time missions — more than 30,000.

Missionaries from Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission listen during a meeting with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oct. 4, 2026 — The Church releases part one of a six-part video series called “Dedicate” where young adults from different countries tour Salt Lake Temple renovations and testify of Christ, temples and temple covenants.