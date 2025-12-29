6 highlights of Latter-day Saint missionary work in 2025

Sister Kadence Bradley and Sister Elayna Lee talk while walking on a pathway near the Sacred Grove after giving a tour in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

In 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reported 308,000 people joined the faith, an increase of about 50,000 from the previous year and the most in 25 years.

That growth and “spiritual momentum” has continued in 2025, with every region in the world experiencing at least a 20% increase in convert baptisms and new members attending weekly worship services at higher rates, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is remarkable,” he said. “In the last 12 months, ending May 31, the Lord’s hastening of His work resulted in the largest number of convert baptisms in any 12-month period in this dispensation.”

The growth was evident with reports of large baptismal services from Africa to the South Pacific, with 120 men, women and children baptized in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Aug. 23; and in Papua New Guinea, 107 people were baptized in the Bangoho River, with 129 more baptized the weekend of Aug. 2-3.

Hundreds of Latter-day Saints, friends and converts walk to the Bangaho River in Papua New Guinea, where 107 people were baptized on June 14, 2025.

The hastening of the gathering of Israel is one of six highlights of Latter-day Saint missionary work in 2025. Here is a look back at some of the other notable events in missionary work from the past year, listed chronologically.

Soon-to-be-baptized individuals pose for a photo prior to their baptisms on Aug. 23, 2025, in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone.

In September, the Church announced plans to rebuild the Provo Missionary Training Center’s cafeteria and administration buildings to help meet the needs of a growing missionary force.

Missionaries gather and eat a meal in the Provo Missionary Training Center cafeteria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The MTC will remain fully operational throughout the multiyear project.

55 new missions

In October, the Church announced the creation of 55 new missions to give the global faith 506 missions worldwide — the most in Church history — effective July 1, 2026.

The number of young teaching and service missionaries and senior missionaries has gone from just over 65,000 at the end of 2022 to nearly 72,000 at the end of 2023 and more than 84,000 in October 2025. These missionaries serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.

Elders John Mahazovelo and Charlie Jones walk in Maseru, Lesotho, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Church President Dallin H. Oaks said: “It is inspiring to see the number of young Church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord’s Church.”

New MTC in Africa

Two of the new 55 missions will open in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated a missionary training center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Nov. 2.

Sister missionaries stand together in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center in Kinshasa on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new MTC will serve one of the fastest-growing areas of the Church.

“Many young converts are of missionary age, and they want to go on missions. And so, this MTC in the Congo will cater more to the Congolese missionaries,” Elder Rasband said.

Sisters can serve at age 18

On Nov. 21, the First Presidency announced that “effective immediately, young women who choose to serve a full-time mission may begin their service at age 18 following graduation from high school or its equivalent.”

The announcement was made 13 years after the most recent change in age eligibility for missionary service — lowering the minimum age for men from 19 to 18 and for women from 21 to 19 — which occurred during October 2012 general conference.

Two missionaries in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission talk to a friend on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The November 2025 statement continued: “While the Lord asks every worthy, able young man as part of his priesthood responsibility to prepare for and serve a mission, we reiterate that missionary service remains an optional opportunity for young women. We recognize that for those young women who desire to serve a full-time mission, the choice of age to begin service will not be the same for everyone. We extend our love to the youth of the Church and commend them for their faithfulness.”

MTC service project

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, the Provo Missionary Training Center’s 1,347 missionaries worked together to assemble 500,000 meals.

The food items, provided by the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, were then sent to Utah food pantries.

Sister missionaries work together to fill a meal package during a Thanksgiving service project at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“Many hands make light work,” said Provo MTC President Stephen W. Owen. “And, boy, there are a lot of hands.” Missionaries split into two groups, each performing two hours of service.

His wife, Sister Jane S. Owen, added: “This is a real Thanksgiving. We have been given so much, and to be able to do a service project to help others, we show our Heavenly Father how much we love Him.”

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk through the streets of the Philippines. The Church reported having the highest number of convert baptisms in a 12-month period on July 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan walk near the Fukuoka Japan Temple with a new Church member in Japan. The Church reported July 9, 2025, having the highest number of convert baptisms in a 12-month period. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints