Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Latter-day Saints give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4.

President Dallin H. Oaks opened the conference by explaining that a solemn assembly would be held and what its purpose is.

“In a solemn assembly, we will sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other senior leaders voting by quorums and groups,” he said. “We do this only in the first conference where a new president and prophet of the Church has been called.

“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way, and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”

The session and solemn assembly were conducted by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Michael B. Strong and Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.

Speakers