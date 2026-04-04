Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

The Saturday morning session of the
196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4. President Dallin H. Oaks opened the conference by explaining that a solemn assembly would be held and what its purpose is.
“In a solemn assembly, we will sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other senior leaders voting by quorums and groups,” he said. “We do this only in the first conference where a new president and prophet of the Church has been called.
“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way, and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”
The session and solemn assembly were conducted by
President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Michael B. Strong and Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.
Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.
Speakers Photo Gallery: 1 of 29 The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 2 of 29 President Dallin H. Oaks greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, at the start of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 3 of 29 Conferencegoers walk past paintings of the new First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks, center; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, left; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor — before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 4 of 29 Men give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 5 of 29 All members give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 6 of 29 Men give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 7 of 29 Church President Dallin H. Oaks gives the opening address of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 8 of 29 President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 9 of 29 Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 10 of 29 Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 11 of 29 Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 12 of 29 Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 13 of 29 Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand and express their sustaining vote during the solemn assembly in the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 14 of 29 Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 15 of 29 Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 16 of 29 President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo Gallery: 17 of 29 Ligia Rodriguez, left, from Orem, and Aida Roman, right, from Herriman, chat before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 18 of 29 Neila Batista, from Brazil, waits outside for someone before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 19 of 29 People arrive to the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 20 of 29 Covington Frederick, 9, from Florida, runs up the steps to attend the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 21 of 29 Alea Durston, right, and boyfriend Corey Crowfoot, left, from Canda, arrive to the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 22 of 29 Ulrineto Lousiale, from New Zealand, left, waits with his aunt Kaloni Paea, from Utah, right, for their group to arrive before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 23 of 29 Jenna Wesley, from Highland, left, arrives to the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 24 of 29 Sister Angelica Taupeamuhu stands outside before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 25 of 29 Conferencegoers walk outside the Conference Center before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 26 of 29 Conferencegoers walk past a painting depicting Jesus Christ before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 27 of 29 Luciana Castro, left, of São Paulo, Brazil, and Renata Leal, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, pose for a selfie before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 28 of 29 Andrew Hubbard, of Farmington, poses for a selfie with his son, Chuck, 8, before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 29 of 29 Conferencegoers walk near the Salt Lake Temple before the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News