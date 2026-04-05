See photos from the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference

The Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5.
President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed the final session of the conference by summarizing topics spoken about over the four sessions.
“As the messages from this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain,” President Oaks said.
“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance. I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and look to God and live.”
The session was conducted by
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Hugo E. Martínez and Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.
Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Joseph Peeples.
Speakers Photo Gallery: 1 of 24 President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring talk prior the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 2 of 24 The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, smile
during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 3 of 24 Attendees listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 4 of 24 An attendee takes notes during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 5 of 24 President D. Todd Christofferson speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 6 of 24 An attendee prays during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 7 of 24 An attendee prays during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 8 of 24 The Tabernacle Choir sings at during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 9 of 24 Leaders chat prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 10 of 24 President Dieter F. Uchtdorf waves to an attendee prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 11 of 24 General Authorities chat prior to the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 12 of 24 President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shakes hands during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 13 of 24 Attendees who waited for standby space to open up make their way to the Conference Center during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 14 of 24 The Salt Lake Temple is seen during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 15 of 24 Attendees sing during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 16 of 24 Elder Clark G. Gilbert and Elder Gérald Caussé during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 17 of 24 Attendees sing during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 18 of 24 Attendees sing during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 19 of 24 Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 20 of 24 Elder Gerrit W. Gong and President Henry B. Eyring during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 21 of 24 Elder Neil L. Andersen of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere Photo Gallery: 22 of 24 A man bows his head as he listens to speakers in Temple Square during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 23 of 24 Attendees who waited for standby space to open up make their way to the Conference Center during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News Photo Gallery: 24 of 24 A bed of flowers is illuminated in front of the Salt Lake Temple during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News