See photos from the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference

A bed of flowers is illuminated in front of the Salt Lake Temple during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed the final session of the conference by summarizing topics spoken about over the four sessions.

“As the messages from this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain,” President Oaks said.

“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance. I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and look to God and live.”

The session was conducted by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Hugo E. Martínez and Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers