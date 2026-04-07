A combined choir comprised of students from BYU-Idaho performs during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Throughout the April 2026 general conference, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints incorporated hymns and lyrics into their testimonies of the Savior.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, testified in the Saturday afternoon session that the Savior knows how to reach us “through a hymn, a smile, a kind word and sometimes through people we least expect.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Last year, during the October 2025 general conference, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, focused her remarks on the power of music and hymns, specifically Primary songs.

She taught that Primary songs are “sermons for disciples of Jesus Christ, testimonies to the truthfulness of the restored gospel and prayers set to music.”

Sacred music teaches doctrine and testifies of the Savior, Jesus Christ. With over 300 songs in the hymn book and the "Children’s Songbook" — as well as new songs added in the “Hymns for Home and Church”— members use music in almost every meeting.

Below are the different songs quoted by apostles, prophets and other leaders during the April 2026 general conference.

‘Follow the Prophet’

Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Saturday morning session, Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, focused his remarks on the importance of following the prophet, referencing the song “Follow the Prophet” from the “Children’s Songbook.”

Follow the prophet, follow the prophet,

Follow the prophet; don’t go astray.

Follow the prophet, follow the prophet,

Follow the prophet; he knows the way.



“I am grateful for teachings received over the years that have helped me better follow the Savior,” said Elder Teh. “When we strive to follow the Savior, He will use us to bless others. Through my example and service to others, they will feel the Savior’s love for them.”

‘Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session, focusing on the Savior’s invitation to come home. He concluded his remarks with lyrics from “Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling” from “Hymns for Home and Church.”

Softly and tenderly Jesus is calling—

Calling for you and for me.

Patiently Jesus is waiting and watching—

Watching for you and for me!

Come home! Come home! Ye who are weary, come home!

Earnestly, tenderly, Jesus is calling—

Calling, O sinner, come home!



“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer,” he said. “When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives. The Savior loves all of us and is tenderly calling for you and for me to come home.”

‘His Eye Is on the Sparrow’

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles’ closing remarks during the Saturday afternoon session, by quoting from the hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” from the “Hymns for Home and Church”. Elder Caussé testified that the Savior loves.

Why should I feel discouraged?

Why should the shadows come?

Why should my heart be lonely

And long for heav’n and home,

When Jesus is my portion?

My constant Friend is He:

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know He watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know He watches me.



“No sparrow falls without the Father’s notice — and that even ‘the very hairs of [our] head are all numbered,’” said Elder Caussé quoting from the New Testament, Matthew 10: 29-31.

‘I Will Walk with Jesus’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on the power of focusing our thoughts on the Savior and His Atonement in the Sunday morning session.

“Focus on the Savior. Seek for the precious gifts His Atonement can impart,” he said.

Elder Renlund emphasized that as we place our focus on the Lord, we can “joyfully and confidently sing with the children” in the Primary song, “I Will Walk with Jesus”

I will trust in Jesus. I will hear His call.

He will never leave me, even when I fall.

Jesus gives me power, lifts and comforts me,

Helping me to live and grow eternally.



‘Where Can I Turn for Peace?’

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo General Authority Seventy, shared an experience he had while praying for peace and strength in a time of adversity, during the Sunday morning session. He found comfort in the hymn “Where Can I Turn for Peace?”

Where can I turn for peace?

Where is my solace

When other sources cease to make me whole?

When with a wounded heart, anger, or malice,

I draw myself apart,

Searching my soul?



Elder Mutombo was reminded that true peace and joy come from Jesus Christ and a covenant relationship with God.

“Without Jesus Christ’s infinite Atonement, no one would have hope to return to our Heavenly Father,” he said.

‘Holding Hands Around the World’

Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Sunday afternoon session, Primary General President Susan H. Porter spoke on the power of bringing oneself and others closer to Jesus Christ. She shared Christ miracles and the message behind Christ’s words: “Here am I, send me.”

“I invite you to pray to Heavenly Father and say, like Jesus did, ‘Here am I, send me,” she said. “And then move forward, walking with Him to bring yourselves and others to Christ.”

She quoted the simple phrase “[You] are a covenant children with a gift to give” from the second verse of the hymn ‘Holding Hands Around the World.” This hymn was recently added to “Hymns for Home and Church.” The lyrics are found below:

We are children sharing all around the world,

Leading other children to the gospel fold.

With the strength of youth, we do the Savior’s work.

With our hearts and our hands we will serve.

We are cov’nant children with a gift to give.

We will teach the gospel by the way we live.

With each word and action, we will testify:

We believe, and we serve Jesus Christ.

We are children holding hands around the world,

Like an army with the gospel flag unfurled.

We are led by His light,

And we love truth and right.

We are building the kingdom of God.



‘I Know That My Redeemer Lives’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

The Sunday afternoon session fell on Easter. Many of the remarks shared focused on the Savior and His Atonement.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his special witness of Easter and the importance of abiding in Christ.

“As this Easter Sabbath general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints draws to a close, we, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, long for our Savior to abide with us, for ’tis Eastertide,” He said.

His closing remarks were rooted in his Easter witness. He testified of the reality of the resurrection and quoted a simple phrase “I know that my redeemer lives… and while he lives I’ll sing… my Prophet, Priest and King. ” This phrase is found in the third verse of the hymn “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”

He lives, my kind, wise heav’nly Friend.

He lives and loves me to the end.

He lives, and while he lives, I’ll sing.

He lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

He lives and grants me daily breath.

He lives, and I shall conquer death.

He lives my mansion to prepare.

He lives to bring me safely there.



‘Tell Me the Stories of Jesus’ and ‘Redeemer of Israel’

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square conductor Mack J. Wilberg leads the choir as they sing during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The conference ended with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square singing “Tell Me the Stories of Jesus” and “Redeemer of Israel.”

In his closing remarks for the whole conference, President Dallin H. Oaks emphasized that the music and speakers taught us that Jesus Christ is the way back to God.

“The spirit of the Lord has inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His fathers plan for our eternal increase and joy,” said President Oaks. “He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him.”