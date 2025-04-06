Menu
Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and a summary from the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

The Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

During his closing remarks, President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples.

The session was conducted by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers, respectively.

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Speakers

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to attendees during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets a family member after the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson smiles with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson smiles with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to attendees during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson waves before taking his seat for the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson talks with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson waves as he enters for the afternoorn session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Adelaide Lavaki, Pollyanna Lavaki, Akesiu Isamau, Ofa Lavaki, 10, and Mele Lavaki, 8, from West Valley, from left, sit outside after attending the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Adelaide Lavaki, from West Valley, holds 5-month-old Alisipau Mataao after attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Dylan Griffiths, right, sits by the water fountain with his girlfriend, Jaida Valenzuela, left, from Provo, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Sister Leiya Ohms scans in people attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Dimple Kumar, from California, right, laughs while waiting in line to attend the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People perform outside the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Chelsy Kim, center, from California, reacts to seeing her aunt, Heeyoung Kim, from Draper, right, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Chelsy Kim, center, from California, reacts to seeing her cousin, Kaycee Kim, right, from Utah, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Attendees listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees sing during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
People line up to attend the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Sovannorin Heng, left, from Cambodia, and Shannon Mock, right, from Salt Lake City, eat lunch outside before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Jacob Lang, center, from San Diego, speaks to his mission companion Benjamin Wu, from Argentina, right, while in line with Cambria Bruce, from Arizona, left, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Alan Martinez, from California, center, calls a friend to meet up with him before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Attendees sing during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Kaycee Kim, right, from Utah, hugs cousin Chelsy Kim, left, from California, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
