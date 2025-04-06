Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

During his closing remarks, President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples.

The session was conducted by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers, respectively.

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Speakers