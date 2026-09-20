President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

On Easter Sunday during April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, new Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited listeners across the globe to be peacemakers.

“My brothers and sisters, as followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers,” President Oaks declared. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Kristin Oaks wave to attendees after the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

April 2026 general conference was President Oaks’ first general conference as President of the Church. President Oaks had presided at the October 2025 general conference as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and was announced as the 18th President of the Church on Oct. 14, 2025. He succeeded President Russell M. Nelson, who died Sept. 27, 2025.

As October 2026 general conference approaches, here’s a look back at what happened and what was taught during April 2026 general conference.

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What happened during April 2026 general conference?

The conference opened Saturday, April 4, with a solemn assembly to sustain President Oaks; the First Presidency with President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor; and the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“We do this only in the first conference where a new President and prophet of the Church has been called,” President Oaks said of the solemn assembly, in his introductory remarks. “I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”

Church members in the audience participate in the solemn assembly during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

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During the Saturday afternoon session, eight new General Authority Seventies were sustained. Seven General Authority Seventies were released from their assignments and received emeritus status on Aug. 1.

Members of a new Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota and her counselors, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins — were sustained and began serving on Aug. 1.

From left, Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, pose as Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy, takes a photo after the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Church’s latest statistical report was released as part of this session. This report reflects the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2025, including data on Church membership, missionaries and temples.

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During the April 2 leadership meeting before general conference, 91 new Area Seventies were announced and presented for sustaining vote, with 73 Area Seventies designated for release on or before Aug. 1.

Twelve singers from 10 countries and territories joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as global members to sing in the Saturday morning and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

A total of 32 speakers delivered 34 talks over four sessions of April 2026 general conference (President Oaks spoke three times). The Saturday evening session was discontinued starting this conference.

What did President Oaks teach during April 2026 general conference?

In his introductory remarks, President Oaks reaffirmed the Church’s testimony “of the resurrected Lord” and that He is the head of this Church. President Oaks expressed gratitude on behalf of Church leaders for members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support.

“We also pray for you to be guided and prospered as you continue the great service you give to the children of God throughout the world,” President Oaks said.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks gives the opening address of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his Sunday morning address on Easter Sunday, he reminded Latter-day Saints of the Savior’s great commandments to love God and neighbor. He echoed the Savior’s revolutionary teaching: “Love even your enemies.”

“As followers of Christ, we should seek to live peaceably and lovingly with other children of God who do not share our values and do not have the covenant obligations we have assumed,” President Oaks said.

He encouraged members everywhere to choose to love others — even if they show little or no love toward them. He quoted the Savior’s words: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

During his closing remarks, President Oaks testified that “Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come.”

“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him, and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love. … May we all demonstrate the pure love of Christ in our families, in our communities, and in all of our interactions with God’s children,” President Oaks said.

President Oaks invited all to study and ponder the messages given during the conference and act in faith on the principles they explain. “As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance,” he promised.

An attendee takes notes during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

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Other teachings during April 2026 general conference

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, offered a message of peace during his Saturday morning talk.

As the world is in commotion, faithful Latter-day Saints in hardship around the world are flooding heaven with prayers, President Eyring said.

“Turning to Heavenly Father in fervent prayer when the world seems chaotic is as old as mankind,” he said. “In times of fear, tragedy, danger, trouble or illness, people often turn to God in prayer. His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, in whose name we pray, He lives, He knows us, watches over us and cares for us.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring talk prior to the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

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In his Sunday afternoon address, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, provided some guidance for how Church members can prepare for the anticipated Second Coming of the Savior.

He centered his remarks on the need to acquire “the character of Jesus Christ.”

“It is in emulating the character of Christ that we become the ‘manner of persons’ (2 Peter 3:11) we ought to be,” President Christofferson said. “Acquiring the character of Christ is one of the most important ways we take His name upon us.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught during the Sunday morning session about “the message of the risen Christ.”

“The message of the risen Christ is that with His strength, all obstacles can be overcome. Because Jesus Christ conquered death, surely He can conquer any danger, confusion or doubt we face,” President Uchtdorf said.

Latter-day Saints should experience the reality of what the Resurrection of Jesus Christ means, he said. “We must encounter the empty tomb, experience the reality of what it means and in turn share that witness with others.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and his wife Sister Harriet Uchtdorf wave to attendees after the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Uchtdorf was one of many Church leaders who focused on Easter themes on Easter Sunday during the conference, testifying of Jesus Christ’s Atonement and Resurrection. Others testified of the Savior’s divine titles, including “True Vine,” “Repairer” and “Personal Guide,” and taught what it means to “abide in Christ.” Several speakers incorporated hymns and lyrics into their testimonies of the Savior.

The central role of marriage and families in God’s plan was another theme during April 2026 general conference.