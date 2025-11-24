Yuma Arizona Temple rendering, site now available

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the future Yuma Arizona Temple, in the southwest corner of the state.

The seventh house of the Lord announced for Arizona, the Yuma temple will be a single-story structure of around 18,500 square feet. An ancillary building will also be built on the nearly 7-acre site, located at the corner of East 36th Street and South 8 East Avenue in Yuma, Arizona.

An exterior rendering and site map were also published with the announcement, in a Nov. 24 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Once built, Yuma’s house of the Lord will be the westernmost in Arizona, located six miles from California and 17 miles from Mexico.

A site map of the future Yuma Arizona Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Arizona

On April 7, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Yuma, Arizona, in general conference. This location was identified the same year as another Arizona temple, for Queen Creek, which was announced six months later.

Arizona is home to six dedicated temples and three in planning stages.

The six operating houses of the Lord in the state are the Mesa (dedicated in 1927), Snowflake (2002), The Gila Valley (2010), Gilbert (2014), Phoenix (2014) and Tucson (2017) temples.

In addition to the Yuma temple, two other Arizona temples are in planning stages: the Queen Creek temple, announced in October 2024, and the Flagstaff temple, announced in April 2025.

Members of the Church first preached the restored gospel in Arizona in the 1850s. During the 1860s and 1870s, Church parties explored the area for possible settlement sites. After these explorations, a large group of pioneers arrived in the spring of 1876 to establish four settlements.

Fort Utah — established in the Salt River Valley in 1877 — was later renamed Mesa, where the Church’s seventh operating temple was dedicated in 1927.

A century later, almost 450,000 Latter-day Saints live in Arizona, with more than 900 Church congregations in the state.