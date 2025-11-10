Sites, renderings announced for Idaho and Nigeria temples

Images provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior renderings of the future Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, left, and Calabar Nigeria Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the future sites of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple and the Calabar Nigeria Temple. Accompanying exterior renderings have also been released.

The Coeur d’Alene temple will be Idaho’s 10th and the first house of the Lord in northern Idaho. The Calabar temple will be Nigeria’s fifth house of the Lord and constructed in the south of the country.

On Monday, Nov. 10, information about the temples’ future locations and accompanying renderings were first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

An exterior rendering of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Planned as a single-story structure of approximately 29,630 square feet, the Coeur d’Alene temple will be built at the corner of Hanley Avenue and Coeur Terre Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

A meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building are also anticipated for the 10.91-acre site.

The late President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Oct. 6, 2024. It was one of 17 temples he announced during October 2024 general conference.

A site map of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Coeur d’Alene temple is one of 11 temples dedicated, under construction or announced in the northwestern U.S. state.

Idaho’s six operating temples include those in Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017) and Pocatello (2021).

A temple in Burley is currently in its open house phase (until Nov. 22) and is scheduled to be dedicated Jan. 11, 2026.

Two houses of the Lord are currently being built in Idaho: the Montpelier (under construction since 2023) and Teton River (since 2024) temples, the latter to be Rexburg’s second temple.

In addition to the Coeur d’Alene temple’s announcement in 2024, a temple for Caldwell — part of the metropolitan Boise area — was announced in April 2025.

Early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory, in 1855. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869. Church Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho.

The state is home to more than 480,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,300 congregations.

Calabar Nigeria Temple

An exterior rendering of the Calabar Nigeria Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans for the Calabar temple call for a single-story building of approximately 26,000 square feet. It will be built at Atekong Drive, Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

Patron housing, arrival facilities and a meetinghouse are also planned for the 7-acre site.

On Oct. 1, 2023, President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Calabar, Nigeria. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified during October 2023 general conference, alongside three other Africa temples.

A site map of the Calabar Nigeria Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nigeria has seven houses of the Lord operating, under construction or in planning stages.

The country’s only currently operating temple, the Aba Nigeria Temple, was dedicated in 2005 by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Two Nigeria temples are currently under construction — in Lagos and Benin City — with their May 2025 groundbreakings just two weeks apart.

In addition to the Calabar temple, three other houses of the Lord are in planning stages in Nigeria: in Eket (announced 2022), Abuja (2024) and Uyo (2025).

The Church of Jesus Christ was officially established in Nigeria in 1978. Almost 10 years later, membership approached 10,000 in 1987.

The late Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the Aba Nigeria Stake on May 15, 1988, the first in West Africa.

By the time of the Aba temple’s 2005 dedication, an estimated 70,000 Church members lived in the country. Today, Nigeria is home to more than 250,000 Latter-day Saints among 840 congregations.