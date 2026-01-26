Site announced for Puerto Montt Chile Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a site for the Puerto Montt Chile Temple. It’s one of six houses of the Lord in various stages for the South American country.

Planned as a single-story building, the Puerto Montt temple will be constructed at Avenida Chamiza Lote 2 2015, Pelluco, Comuna de Puerto Montt. It will be nearly 18,500 square feet, standing on a 5.8-acre site.

Information about the location and a corresponding site map were first published Jan. 26 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After it’s built, this temple will become the southernmost house of the Lord in Latin America. That distinction is currently held by the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple, dedicated Nov. 23, 2025.

Latter-day Saints in Puerto Montt are currently assigned to the Concepción Chile Temple, about 320 miles north.

The location of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple site and nearby cities. | Screenshot from Google Maps

About the Puerto Montt temple and the Church in Chile

A temple was announced for Puerto Montt, Chile, on Oct. 6, 2024, by then-Church President Russell M. Nelson. It was among 17 locations announced in October 2024 general conference, alongside another house of the Lord for South America, in Colombia.

Chile currently has six temples dedicated, under construction and announced. Three of those are in operation: in Santiago (dedicated in 1983), Concepción (2018) and Antofagasta (2025).

A second temple for Chile’s capital, the Santiago West Chile Temple, has been under construction since August 2024.

That leaves two houses of the Lord in planning stages: the Viña del Mar Chile Temple, announced in 2023, and the Puerto Montt temple.

In July 1956 — the month after Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in Chile — the country’s first branch was organized. In November 1972, the Santiago Chile Stake was organized as Chile’s first stake.

The 1983 dedication of the Santiago temple marked the first house of the Lord in not only Chile but also Spanish-speaking South America.

Today, Chile is home to approximately 615,000 Latter-day Saints in around 575 congregations.