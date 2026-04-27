Rendering updated for 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina

An updated artistic rendering has been released for the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This will be the second house of the Lord in the Buenos Aires area and is one of seven in various stages in Argentina.

This new exterior rendering was first published April 27 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As already announced, the temple will be built on a 1.56-acre site on the southwest corner of Avenida Córdoba and Calle Reconquista, in the San Nicolás district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

On Oct. 2, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this second house of the Lord for Buenos Aires. It was one of 18 locations for new temples he identified during October 2022 general conference, including two others for the neighboring country of Brazil.

Location map of the Buenos Aires Argentina City Center Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Argentina’s first temple — the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — was dedicated in 1986 and rededicated in 2012. It stands about 12 miles southwest of the site of the Buenos Aires City Center Temple.

In addition, the country is home to another four dedicated temples: the Córdoba (in 2015), Salta (2024), Mendoza (2024) and Bahía Blanca (2025) temples.

Besides the planned Buenos Aires City Center temple, a final house of the Lord is planned for Rosario, announced in 2024.

Two German immigrants, Wilhelm Friedrichs and Emil Hoppe, began preaching the gospel in Argentina in 1923. Friedrichs even began publishing gospel messages in local newspapers, and in 1924 he asked the First Presidency to send missionaries to work among the Germans of Argentina.

In December 1925, while in Buenos Aires, Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel.

Today, the country has over 490,000 Latter-day Saints across more than 730 wards and branches.