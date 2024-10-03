Watch the October 2024 edition of the World Report

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles during his 100th birthday celebration at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

What has happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April 2024 general conference?

The latest edition of the World Report — a biannual video compilation of news from the Church — was published Wednesday, Oct. 2, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on YouTube ahead of October 2024 general conference.

Highlights of the October 2024 edition include President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration, the ministries and travels of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders and officers, as well as temple news and other events in the last six months.

The Church’s global initiative for women and children as led by the Relief Society is also highlighted, including a $55.8 donation to improve nutrition in 12 countries.

New hymns, the Tabernacle Choir’s tour, service efforts, the Salt Lake Temple’s renovation and news of the Manti Utah Temple are also included.

The 44-minute long YouTube video is available on YouTube in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. Additional narrated editions are available in Cantonese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.

