What events have happened in the Church since April?

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, center left; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, center right; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy R. Duncan, right; and Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area, and his wife, Sister June L. Pearson, left, pose prior to the Manti Utah Temple rededication in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Here is a look back at significant news and events that have happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2024 general conference April 6-7.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, center; are joined by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy R. Duncan, right; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo, Jr., a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area Presidency, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo, right; near the Urdaneta Philippines Temples, in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April

April 7 — In his concluding message of the April 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced locations for 15 new temples of the Church, bringing the Church’s total number of houses of the Lord to 350 worldwide — 168 of which President Nelson has announced over the past six years.

April 11 — International musicians singing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for the Church’s general conference has moved from a pilot program to a permanent part of the organization.

April 12 — Emphasizing the importance of the garment of the holy priesthood, the First Presidency of the Church informed general and local Church leaders worldwide of changes to the temple recommend interview questions and the statement on the wearing of the temple garment.

April 21 — President Nelson rededicated the Manti Utah Temple.

April 28 — President Dallin H. Oaks dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple — the Church’s 190th worldwide and third in the Philippines.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson present during the Philippines Area cultural celebration and devotional for youth and young single adults. The celebration and devotional originated from the activity center in the Manila Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, May 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

May

May 1 — Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson taught about the power and importance of covenants during the opening keynote address for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference.

May 5 — Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Mônica Godoy spoke at the May 5 Worldwide Young Adult Devotional, addressing how young adults can navigate loneliness, dating, institute, service, missions and marriage.

May 15 — The 195th anniversary of the restoration of the Aaronic Priesthood through the Prophet Joseph Smith and his scribe Oliver Cowdery was observed.

May 17 — The 125th anniversary of President Lorenzo Snow’s message on the importance of paying a full tithe was observed. He declared that the time had come for every Latter-day Saint to obey this law and promised blessings to those who did so.

May 19 — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Puebla Mexico Temple.

May 21 — The Deseret News named Church News executive editor Sarah Jane Weaver as its new editor, the first female editor since the newspaper’s founding in 1850.

May 31 — Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, spoke to youth and young single adults in the Philippines in a countrywide devotional and cultural celebration in the Philippines Missionary Training Center.

The congregation stands to sing during the creation of the Malawi's first stake, the Lilongwe Malawi Stake, inside the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

June

June 1 — President Nelson issued a 100th birthday invitation for Church members to reach out to “the one.”

June 1 — Groundbreaking ceremonies for two houses of the Lord were held — for the Teton River Idaho Temple and the Cleveland Ohio Temple.

June 2 — Elder Gong dedicated the Taylorsville Utah Temple.

June 2 — The Republic of Malawi in southeast Africa saw the creation of its first stake, followed by a second later in the month.

June 9 — Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Cobán Guatemala Temple.

June 12 — The Relief Society general presidency announced a new combined donation of $55.8 million to help improve maternal and child health worldwide.

June 16 — Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple.

June 16 — Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Salta Argentina Temple.

June 20-23 — Nearly 150 couples of mission presidents and companions attended the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, receiving instruction from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

June 21-22 — General Authority Seventies from Africa represented the Church at the sixth annual Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

June 23 — Derrick Porter, the new announcer for “Music & the Spoken Word,” was featured in his first broadcast.

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during a special devotional held Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Versailles, France. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

July

July 11 — Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, presented at the 2024 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Indiana, discussing the importance of a just and livable peace regarding people with different religious beliefs.

July 18 — The age ranges for the young single adult and single adult members of the Church were adjusted. “Young single adult” or YSA now refers to unmarried Latter-day Saints ages 18-35, with the term “single adult,” or SA, now describing unmarried Church members ages 36 and older.

July 21 — Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke to Latter-day Saint youth in France in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, reminding them that they are disciples of Jesus Christ. Joining him were former BYU basketball star and 2024 Olympian Jimmer Fredette; former Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Peter Vidmar; and Rudi Sordes, who composed music for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

July 24 — Elder Bednar served as the grand marshal of the 2024 Pioneer Day Days of ‘47 Parade.

July 28 — Olympian members of the Church shared their testimonies at a devotional as they prepared to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman gives her keynote speech at the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

August

Aug. 1 — The Church released four chapters in a new manual with teachings from President Nelson.

Aug. 1 — Members of the new Sunday School general presidency began their service.

Aug. 2-4 — At the multiday Utah Area YSA Conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a devotional, other Church leaders spoke during the weekend, and YSAs participated in record-breaking events, including a birthday card for President Nelson and speed dating.

Aug. 7 — The correspondence of President Louise Y. Robison, seventh Relief Society general president, became available through the Church History Library.

Aug. 17 — Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of the Church were held — for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples.

Aug. 19 — Elder Bednar shared a video noting the 10-year anniversary of his invitation to use social media to “flood the earth” with gospel messages on social media.

Aug. 19 — Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Aug. 19-23 — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at BYU Education Week, along with members of the Relief Society general presidency, the Primary general presidency, the Young Women general presidency and the Young Men general presidency.

Aug. 21 — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an analogy about mangrove trees and faith communities at the G20 Interfaith Forum.

Aug. 25 — Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Logan Tabernacle after a 30-month renovation.

Aug. 27 — The Church announced a new initiative designed to provide support for military veterans and their families, organized by the Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division of the Priesthood and Family Department.

Aug. 31 — Ground was broken for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, play with balloons during his 100th birthday celebration at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

September

Sept. 7 — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple was held.

Sept. 9 — Family, friends and members from all around the world came together for a special event honoring and celebrating the life of President Nelson on his 100th birthday.

Sept. 11 — The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square filled the grand staircase of the Georgia State Capitol to give tribute to all of the lives lost on this historic date in 2001. It was one of several performances during the “Songs of Hope” tour stops in Florida and Georgia.

Sept. 11 — Church members joined interfaith, volunteer and community groups to promote and organize service opportunities for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, commemorating 9/11.

Sept. 13 — Students, faculty and family gathered for the inauguration of Bonnie H. Cordon, a former Young Women general president, as the 10th president of Southern Virginia University.

Sept. 14 — The Primary general presidency held its September Friend to Friend broadcast, which included messages from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he explained the principle of sharing the love of Jesus Christ with others.

Sept. 15 — Elder Uchtdorf dedicated the new Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple.

Sept. 22 — Elder Ronald A. Rasband dedicated the Mendoza Argentina Temple.

Sept. 27 — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Cody Wyoming Temple was held.