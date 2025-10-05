Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Conference attendees make their way in for the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

The Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5.

The session was conducted by President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong and Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Speakers