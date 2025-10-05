Menu
General Conference

Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Sunday morning session of the October 2025 general conference

Conference attendees make their way in for the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

The Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5.

The session was conducted by President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong and Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Speakers

1 of 27
Melyssa Silva, Raiane Dias, Maduh Sasi and Debora Lopes take a photo as they and other conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 27
Conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 27
Conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 27
Conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 27
BYU students Eliza Bennett and Miya Palmer pose for a photo as they and other conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 27
Godgift Opah, of Nigeria, watches as other conference attendees make their way in for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 27
The Hunsaker family — Jane, Ryan, Clara Lily and Shani, of Ogden, Utah — sit on a wall as they wait to join other conference attendees at the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, takes his place on the stand for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 27
The Tabernacle Choir performs during "Music and the Spoken Word" ahead of the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 27
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
12 of 27
Attendees watch as Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
13 of 27
Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
14 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, takes his place on the stand for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 27
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
16 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, takes his place on the stand for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.
18 of 27
Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
19 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, motions for the audience to sit at the start of the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.
20 of 27
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
21 of 27
The Tabernacle Choir sings the first hymn of the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.
22 of 27
Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
23 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the start of the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
24 of 27
Attendees watch as the Tabernacle Choir sings the first hymn of the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
25 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the Sunday morning session of 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.
26 of 27
Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
27 of 27
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wave as they exit following the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
