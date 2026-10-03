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General Conference

October 2026 general conference live updates: Saturday Afternoon Session

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The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. Rex Warner, Deseret News
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