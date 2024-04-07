Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the week of March 31 to April 6, Church President Russell M. Nelson addressed his age and longevity — and that of other Latter-day Saint senior leaders — on social media before general conference. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently ministered in Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Fiji. Primary General President Susan H. Porter taught how to stay centered in Christ during a BYU-Pathway Worldwide devotional.

New Area Seventies were named and sustained during the leadership session of April 2024 General Conference. Seventy-three new temple presidents and matrons were called to serve by the First Presidency. The first 12 hymns from the new Church hymnbook were announced to publish in May.

The Church News reported on the renovations of the Provo Utah Temple, the Manhattan Temple and the Salt Lake Temple, as well as the Church’s new Temples dotting the world maps. This week’s episode of the Church News Podcast explores the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s ‘Hope’ tour stop in the Philippines. Watch a video highlighting three BYU-Hawaii students and their journey to become disciples of Christ.

1. The age, longevity of service for senior Church leaders is ‘cause for celebration,’ says President Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson posted a message on general conference Thursday, April 4, 2024, emphasizing that the long length of service for senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ is a 'cause for celebration.' | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As Latter-day Saints worldwide prepare for April 2024 general conference, President Nelson addressed on Thursday, April 4, the age and longevity of service of the Church’s senior leaders who will participate in the worldwide gathering.

“As many of you know, I am closing in on my 100th birthday,” wrote President Nelson. “Though my body reminds me every day that it is nearly a century old and to go easy on it, I honestly don’t know where the years have gone. They have simply flown by.”

2. Elder Rasband says 4-nation ministry in Pacific is ‘one I will cherish forever’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for a photo with 11 prospective missionaries from Papua New Guinea in front of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Monday, March 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After completing a 10-day ministry to four nations in the Pacific Area from March 15 to March 24, Elder Rasband wrote on his social media accounts, “This has been a magnificent trip — one I will cherish forever.”

The Apostle noted that what he will remember most from time spent in Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Fiji is the “wonderful people,” he told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom. “I’ve grown closer to the people.”

In addition to meeting with government officials — including the prime ministers of Samoa and Fiji — and humanitarian partners, Elder Rasband ministered to Latter-day Saint youth, young adults, missionaries, leaders and families throughout the four nations.

3. President Porter shares 4 ways to stay centered in Christ during storms of life

Primary General President Susan H. Porter gives a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While reflecting on the difficulties of life, President Porter has thought about what can be learned from hurricanes. While hurricanes are massive storms — often hundreds of miles or kilometers wide and with strong winds — in the center is a place of calm called the “eye.”

During her BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional on Tuesday, April 2, President Porter asked, “When winds are blowing and swirling around us, how can we get to the ‘eye’ of our storm and not be discouraged by the most intense challenges directly in front of us?”

She suggested four steps each person can take: stop, pray, remember and move forward.

4. 64 new Area Seventies named, sustained in leadership session of April 2024 general conference

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session of April 2024 general conference, 64 new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with 52 Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

The 64 new Area Seventies represent 31 different countries and territories. The lists of the newly sustained and to-be-released Area Seventies was published April 4 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

5. See the 73 new temple presidents and matrons called in 2024

A map showing the number of temples in seven geographical areas with new presidents and matrons called in 2024. | Church News graphic

From Fortaleza, Brazil to Freiberg, Germany, new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Profiles for most of these leaders have been published in the Church News since February and can be found in the callings section of the Church News website, with the rest to be published at a future date. The new leaders will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

6. First new hymnbook addition announced for global collection

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing hymns as part of worship. Twelve hymns that will be included in the new hymnbook will be available digitally on May 30, 2024.

Six years after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was working to create a new hymnbook for members to use as part of their worship and gospel study, the first new addition to the musical collection has been announced.

“Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” is the first hymn the Church has shared since receiving more than 16,000 original songs and many times that amount in suggestions of existing songs to be kept or added to the global Church’s new hymnbook. The song is one of 12 that will become available on May 30.

7. Temple renovation updates and temples dotting the world map

The Provo Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

In back-to-back weeks recently, two of the higher-profile temples of the Church closed for extended periods for extensive refurbishment and renewal — and in one case, not just a major renovation of the existing edifice but a redesign and reconstruction, along with a renaming. The Manhattan New York Temple was the Church’s most recent to close, after its final sessions on March 2, with the project to take approximately three years.

A week before, the Provo Utah Temple closed on Feb. 24 after its final session. Rather than renovating the existing building, the temple will be taken down, with a new-look, redesigned temple to be reconstructed in its place on Provo’s eastern bench. In addition to the redesign and reconstruction, the Church’s First Presidency announced a renaming of the temple — now to be known as the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple.

On April 6, 1892, after the exterior of the new Salt Lake Temple was finished, the Church held a ceremony during which the temple’s capstone — including a 12-foot, gold-leafed statue of the angel Moroni — was placed atop the center-east tower. Nearly 132 years to the date later, the Church held a much smaller, more subdued private gathering Tuesday morning, April 2, on Temple Square as the Angel Moroni statue returned to its place atop the Salt Lake Temple’s center-east tower after a four-year absence during the temple’s extensive and ongoing renovations.

Additionally, a series of six maps created and updated by the Church News shows the location and status of each of the 335 temples of the Church. The maps and temple information are current as of March 31, 2024.

8. Church News podcaset, episode 182: The Tabernacle Choir brings musical ‘Hope’ to the Philippines as it continues its world tour

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt joins the Church News podcast to talk about The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's concerts and events in the Philippines in February 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

In February 2024, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square continued its “Hope” world tour with concerts and events in the Philippines. This second stop on the multiyear, multination tour is the first for “Asia’s Pearl.”

This episode of the Church News podcast explores this musical expedition with choir leaders and members, special guest performers and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — including Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, choir President Michael O. Leavitt, choir musical director Mack Wilberg

9. Video: 3 BYU–Hawaii students on how they are becoming lifelong disciples

In a Church News video titled “Global Church,” three BYU–Hawaii students explain how they are becoming lifelong disciples. | Screenshot, YouTube

The mission of BYU–Hawaii is to prepare its students to be lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ and leaders in their families, communities and chosen fields and in building the kingdom of God.

In this Church News video titled “Global Church,” three students from the university share how studying at the school has helped them develop in each of those categories.