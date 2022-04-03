Santos Brazil Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santos, Brazil, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference, including another Brazil house of the Lord in Maceió.
3 April 2022
Avenida Doutor Waldemar Leão, 305
Jabaquara
Santos, São Paulo
Brazil
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 2,100 congregations.
Much of Santos is on São Vicente Island, off the Brazilian coast of the Atlantic Ocean, some 30 miles southeast of São Paulo.
The closest operating temple to Santos is currently the São Paulo Brazil Temple, a distance of around 35 miles away.
Santos, Brazil, is known for the largest beachfront garden in the world, measuring 3.3 miles long.
The Port of Santos is the largest in this South American nation — and the busiest in Latin America.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Santos, Brazil — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
