Santos Brazil Temple

3 April 2022

Announcement of the Santos Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santos Brazil Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for Santos was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the 16th sacred edifice for Brazil.

Almost 1.5 million members of the Church live in Brazil — the third-largest population of Latter-day Saints by country. Only the United States and Mexico have more members. The first temple in Brazil — and in South America — was in São Paulo, dedicated in 1978, when the country had some 54,000 members.

When a house of the Lord was announced for Santos in April 2022, there were 15 temples before it either dedicated, under construction or announced. In addition to São Paulo, these include the Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Brasília, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo East, Vitória and Maceió temples.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Santos Brazil Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santos, Brazil, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference, including another Brazil house of the Lord in Maceió.

The Santos Brazil Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Nov. 28, 2022, the location of the temple — in the district of Jabaquara in the microregion of Santos — was released by the Church. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santos Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Santos Brazil Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 23,000 square feet. The edifice will be constructed at Avenida Doutor Waldemar Leão. A ward meetinghouse currently stands on the site.

Avenida Doutor Waldemar Leão, 305
Jabaquara
Santos, São Paulo
Brazil

This will be the 16th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and was the fourth announced for the São Paulo state.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 2,100 congregations.

Much of Santos is on São Vicente Island, off the Brazilian coast of the Atlantic Ocean, some 30 miles southeast of São Paulo.

The closest operating temple to Santos is currently the São Paulo Brazil Temple, a distance of around 35 miles away.

Santos, Brazil, is known for the largest beachfront garden in the world, measuring 3.3 miles long.

The Port of Santos is the largest in this South American nation — and the busiest in Latin America.

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Santos, Brazil — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

