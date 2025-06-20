This week on social: Elder Renlund gives 3 suggestions when feeling ‘weary in well-doing’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks about Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34 in a reel on Facebook from June 17, 2025, on The Liahona Magazine and the Sunday School's Gospel Learning and Teaching account.

“Everything has its time. Even good things, even right things,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a video from posted by The Liahona Magazine and the Sunday School‘s Gospel Learning and Teaching account that gave context, insight and suggestions from this week’s “Come, Follow Me“ lesson.

Elder Renlund explained in the June 17 reel that the Saints in 1831 were eager to build Zion in Missouri but they were weary when they realized there was more work than originally thought. The Lord gave the Saints counsel in the Doctrine and Covenants 64:33–34 and Elder Renlund testified that the revelation applied to Latter-day Saints today.

Elder Renlund gave three suggestions for when people today grow “weary in well-doing”:

Ask if the actions are necessary and God asked for it, Remember that God does not expect perfect performance and that comparison will only drag the Saints down. “The Lord just wants your willingness and your heart, your love, your affection, your desires.”

Elder Renlund was one of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who shared on social media insights to the gospel, scriptures, hymns and general conference talk preparations.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on “spiritual facts” to the people of Vanuatu.

“Is each of us striving to have our individual testimony and witness that the gospel is true?” Elder Bednar asked the audience in Vanuatu. In a reel from June 16, Elder Bednar stated “spiritual facts” and asked the audience to consider what they meant to them.

Elder Bednar taught about the Godhead and what it means to be created in the image of God — “regardless of nationality, skin color or language, we are all brothers and sisters.” He testified of the plan of salvation and Jesus Christ’s central role in it.

“My question for each of us is this: are we converted to the Lord or something else?” Elder Bednar asked. He stated that callings and meetings are not enough and that one must consult with the Holy Ghost to discover if the gospel is true. When that happens, the Savior and the gospel will become the most important things in life.

Speaking from the hill where President Spencer W. Kimball “dedicated the beautiful country of Ecuador for missionary work 60 years ago,” Elder Neil L. Andersen testified of President Kimball’s missionary work and read excerpts of the dedicatory prayer.

In the June 18 video, Elder Andersen was joined by other Church leaders atop El Panecillo in Quito, Ecuador, who shared their love for the country.

Throughout the video, Elder Andersen testified in Spanish of Jesus Christ’s work in the country: “I know that Jesus Christ will continue to bless this country and we will see great progress.”

He concluded with a testimony of the Savior’s Second Coming, “One day, without a doubt, the Lord is going to come here.”

In a June 19 video posted on the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman taught the role of leaders within the children and youth program.

Sharing insights she learned from the Children and Youth guide, she gave words that explain the leaders responsibilities: “Assist, prepare, guide, minister, serve, set an example as a disciple of Jesus Christ, encourage, support, get to know, pray, help.”

The video concluded by her explaining that “we are the support team. That’s our role. That’s our job, is to support.”

While ministering to the members in South America, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Antofagasta Chile Temple. He spoke about the experience in a post on June 15.

“It is awe inspiring to see the growth of the Church as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of South America for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said in his post. The Antofagasta Chile Temple was the 30th temple dedicated in South America and there are 31 more temples that have been announced for the continent.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared with The Liahona magazine’s social team and talked about how she prepares to give a talk in general conference.

She said she knows how important it is and puts her whole soul into it by quieting her mind to receive revelation, which, for her, comes at three in the morning.

“And then the Holy Ghost will say and remind me very gently, ‘Amy, you’re just writing this message for one person,’” Sister Wright said in the June 15 reel. After receiving international assignments, Sister Wright interacted with many people who were touched by her talk.

“Our Heavenly Father is trying to talk to his children, and sometimes when we hear the testimony of somebody else as they teach and testify of Jesus Christ, it gives place for us to receive what he’s trying to give.”

On June 17, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video with Young Women Worldwide with a message from her written in the caption.

The video shows Calyann Barnett, NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade’s stylist, bearing testimony of the Book of Mormon.

Sister Runia wrote, “Calyann’s story reminded me why I love the Book of Mormon so much.”

She then gave followers an invitation to try everyday: “Let’s open our hands and make space for the Book of Mormon. Let’s give the Book of Mormon a place in our lives and see how it changes everything.”

On June 16, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted another video in her series of studying the Primary songs. The song she chose this week was “Close as a Quiet Prayer” from the new hymnbook.

She invited followers to consider the first verse which reads “Moment by moment, night or by day, my Heavenly Father is not far away and He will be near when I whisper His name. He is as close as a quiet prayer.” She opens the scriptures to Acts 17:27–28 to see the truths this song references.

“All those who seek the Lord can find Him, because He’s not far away.” Sister Browning invites followers to pray to God today to feel His closeness and His love.

In a June 18 video posted on the Young Men Worldwide social media channels, the Young Men general presidency invited youth around the world to participate in this year’s “festival season.”

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, began by explaining that “more young people got together and worshipped the Savior through music during our Young Men, Young Women 'Festival’ event last year than perhaps any other time in the history of the Church, this year’s is going to be even better.”

President Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, then shared three ways that youth can participate in the festival:

“Get together in as large of group as makes sense, watch it on a big TV, turn up the sound loud, sing along with the songs and you will have a rich spiritual experience,” said President Lund. “Reimagine your own concert. Bring in your own local artists, and have them sing-along to the instrumental that comes from the Strive to Be album,” said Brother Nelson. “Create your own event. You don’t even need to use the songs the Church has produced,” said Brother Wilcox.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency posted on June 19th about the São Paulo Brazil Temple where her family was sealed in 1979.

She expressed gratitude that she was recently able to return to that temple with her husband.

Quoting “Las familias pueden ser eternas,” the Spanish version of “Families Can Be Together Forever,” she testified that she will be with her family for eternity.