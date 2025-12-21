2025: A year of prophetic transition, landmark adjustments

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As 2025 comes to a close, Church News looks back in a series of articles at notable events and updates in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 12 months.

The year was filled with memorable moments — some joyful and some tragic. This article focuses on the two Presidents of the Church to lead The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2025 and two tragic moments for Church members on opposite sides of the earth.

Additional articles will note adjustments and landmarks in the Church’s missionary efforts, humanitarian service, education and temples.

Church President celebrates 101 years

President Russell M. Nelson became the first President of the Church to celebrate 101 years of life in this dispensation on Tuesday, Sept. 9. He died 18 days later, on Sept. 27, after having served as the Lord’s Prophet for nearly eight years.

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is brought in during his funeral in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

In his tribute to President Nelson at an Oct. 1 memorial service in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Church President Dallin H. Oaks said, “He preached the gospel of love, which is paramount in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

After President Nelson’s death, Church News noted that during his time as the Church’s senior apostle, the Church replaced home and visiting teaching with ministering; adjusted the Sunday meetings schedule to accommodate home-centered, Church-supported gospel study; and emphasized use of the full and correct name of the Church. He discontinued a policy requiring couples who marry civilly to wait one year before being sealed in the temple, replaced “tithing settlement” with “tithing declaration” and established a policy allowing women to serve as witnesses of temple sealings and women, youth and children to serve as witnesses for baptismal ordinances.

Some of President Nelson’s key teachings and invitations as the Lord’s Prophet included:

Prophetic transition, other leadership changes

One week after President Nelson’s funeral, the Church announced President Oaks as its 18th President on Oct. 14.

President Oaks said he fasted and prayed before the Lord revealed that he should call President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor in the First Presidency.

President Dallin H. Oaks, center, was announced as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, right, were called to serve with him as first and second counselors, respectively, in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I accept with humility the responsibility that God has placed upon me and commit my whole heart and soul to the service to which I have been called,” President Oaks said at the announcement.

With the First Presidency solidified, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is now led by President Jeffrey R. Holland. Speaking at the announcement of the new First Presidency, President Holland said he and the rest of the Quorum of the Twelve sustain President Oaks and felt the Spirit’s confirmation that he is to lead the Church.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a meeting in which President Dallin H. Oaks was announced as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“That has been a unanimous and a very, very moving experience to see that mantle come fully and completely on President Oaks,” President Holland said.

Three weeks later, on Nov. 6, President Oaks announced the calling of Elder Gérald Caussé as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Caussé had been serving as the Church’s presiding bishop at the time of his call.

“That fills me with a lot of humility,” Elder Caussé said in an interview the following morning. “It is clear to me that the Lord has paved the road, unknown to me.”

Elder Gérald Caussé, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a recording of the Church News podcast in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

One week later, the Church announced a new Presiding Bishopric. Bishop W. Christopher Waddell was announced as the new presiding bishop on Friday, Nov. 14. Bishop L. Todd Budge now serves as first counselor, and Bishop Sean Douglas was called to serve as second counselor.

Bishop Waddell and Bishop Budge had been serving as counselors to then-Bishop Caussé. Bishop Douglas had been serving as a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Church’s Mexico Area.

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, center, speaks during a taping of the Church News podcast in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor, is on the left, and Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor, is on the right. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy, was announced on Nov. 20 as the new president of the Mexico Area. Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy who had been serving as president of the United States Southwest Area, was called to serve as first counselor in the Mexico Area presidency. Elder Brik V. Eyre serves as second counselor in that area presidency.

Elder Michael A. Dunn was called as the new president of the United States Southwest Area, with Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and Elder Steven C. Barlow as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Dunn previously had been serving as first counselor to Elder Alonso and Elder Schmitt as second counselor.

In 2025, a new Young Men general presidency was also called and sustained in the April general conference. Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, were released, and their successors began their service on Aug. 1. President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon, began their service and immediately began working with young Aaronic Priesthood holders around the world. President Farnes ministered in Mexico and also spoke at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

The Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In December, the Church also announced a new Young Men general advisory council. The council’s 14 members will work with the Young Men general presidency to help meet the needs of young men worldwide.

Loss in Lesotho

On Saturday, June 21, 10 Latter-day Saints from the Maputsoe Branch and their two drivers died in a multivehicle accident.

The young women of the Maputsoe Branch — one of eight branches in the Maseru Lesotho District — had prepared for an annual activity with other Latter-day Saint young women from their nation. On the morning the young women and their leaders were traveling to the activity, a car traveling the opposite direction came into their lane on the two-lane highway and caused a fiery crash.

A casket is placed at the burial during funeral services in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. The Maputsoe Branch Young Women church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Twenty young women had boarded the small bus with two drivers and seven leaders. Among the leaders were branch President Daniel Molateli and his wife, Makeketso Mokhethi Molateli.

Both President and Sister Molateli died in the accident along with two 24-year-old Young Women leaders — Nthabiseng Posholi and Sharin Molaoa Lieketso. Six young women, ages 13 to 16, also died in the accident: Nthabiseng Motabola, Lerato Lets’ase, Masechaba Komane, Nthabeleng Francina Lebina, Omphile Denise Lephakha and Realeboha Matsau were killed in the crash.

The burned accident site near Maputsoe, Lesotho, is pictured on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. A group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The two drivers of the bus and three occupants of the other vehicle in the crash were also killed.

Nearly 500 individuals gathered under tents on a local soccer field in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Wednesday, July 16, to share memories of loved ones and to comfort one another during a time of intense loss.

Three days later, on Saturday, July 19, a crowd of more than 3,000 surrounded 11 caskets on the same soccer field as part of a shared funeral service. Four others who died in the accident had separate funerals.

A casket is brought in during funeral services in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. Members of the Maputsoe Branch were traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Setso’ana Selebeli, 17, survived the accident and spoke at the memorial service representing all the young women who had been in the bus.

“Jesus Christ loves us and is with us, even though our hearts hurt,” she said.

Elder Siyabonga Mkhize, Area Seventy in the Church’s Africa South Area, spoke at the funeral.

“We should all turn to the Lord at this time and ask Him to comfort our hearts and to be able to soothe the pain that we feel,” he said.

Elder Siyabonga Mkhize, Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during funeral services in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. Members of the Maputsoe Branch were traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Maseru Lesotho District President Khopolo Tsiu also spoke at the funeral and said the scriptures teach that God knows all the living and those who have died and does not forget them.

“Death is temporary, not permanent,” he said. And while those who have died are on the other side of the veil, they wait for the trump to sound that will reunite them with their bodies.

In the meantime, he said, “rest knowing that the angels take care of them now.”

Attack in Michigan

Four people died and eight others were hospitalized after a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse was set on fire during a shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Fire rages at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints where a shooting and fire happened in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Brian Taylor

President Oaks was leading the Church as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the time due to the death of President Nelson. President Oaks published a statement expressing sadness and hope following the shooting.

“The awful tragedy that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sept. 28, reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ. We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers and words of support during this difficult time.”

Latter-day Saints in the Grand Blanc Michigan Stake immediately prayed for help as word of the shooting reached them during their own Church meetings.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited two days later on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, tour the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It has been very tender to hear the episodes of what took place, how they responded and the might and many miracles that occurred during this episode,” he said.

Elder Bednar visited the chapel and spoke to members of the Grand Blanc Ward.

“If I were to highlight just one lesson from this incredible day, it is that the devotion of these faithful members makes me want to be more devoted. And the faithfulness of these good people makes me want to be more faithful,” Elder Bednar said.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Grand Blanc Stake President Marcelino Sanchez wrote: “Our church community must be a haven for hope and healing. As we navigate through this challenging time, let us cling to our faith in the Savior and to one another, knowing that together we can overcome even the darkest of days.”

Grand Blanc Ward Bishop Jeffrey Schaub talks about how members of the Church attacked on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, are leaning on their faith as they grieve and support each other. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Jeffrey Schaub, bishop of the Grand Blanc Ward, said he knows people around the world are praying “for our ward and for our families.”

More than 100 people attended the Grand Blanc Ward fast and testimony meeting the morning the alleged gunman ran his pickup truck into the front of the meetinghouse. Many of their actions proved to be lifesaving for people in attendance.

“They were shielding the children who were also present within the church, moving them to safety,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said. “Just hundreds of people just practicing their faith, just extreme courage, brave — and that’s the type of community that we are.”

The Church sent trauma and grief counselors to help those who were affected by the shooting and fire.

“It is the most significant time in my life where I have felt the love and prayer of other people,” Bishop Schaub said.