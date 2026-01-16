This week on social: President Oaks invites Saints to remember their temple covenants

In a Jan. 11, 2026, social media post, President Dallin H. Oaks wrote: “Surely the times ahead will call for us to remember our temple covenants and to rely on the blessings promised to us.”

This week on social media, Church leaders emphasized “spiritual maturity of the youth” ahead of the worldwide youth discussion on Jan. 18. Other leaders testified of truths taught in the house of the Lord and offered messages of hope and healing.

President Dallin H. Oaks shared that dedicating the Burley Idaho Temple was a “special privilege.” He testified that temples are where “we are taught the most important things we can learn and do in mortality.”

“The scriptures speak of perilous times, when men’s hearts will fail them. They also speak of worthy disciples escaping these things, of their standing in holy places, and not being moved. Surely the times ahead will call for us to remember our temple covenants and to rely on the blessings promised to us,” he wrote in a Jan. 11 post.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified that Jesus Christ is “your answer for everything,” in a post inviting followers to join the worldwide youth discussion about the 2026 theme on Sunday, Jan. 18. He noted that no level of ability or spirituality needs to be achieved for the Savior to extend His hand.

“In addition to being the global theme for youth in 2026, ‘Walk with me’ is the Savior’s invitation to each of us. He is inviting us to walk with Him on His path — the covenant path,” he wrote in a Jan. 11 reel.

Related Story What to know about the Jan. 18 worldwide discussion for youth with President Christofferson

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a message of hope and healing to those experiencing the weight of sin or suffering from the sins of others, assuring that Heavenly Father knows and loves His children and rejoices when they reach out to Him.

“The powerful compassion of the Savior in forgiving sin and in healing the wounds caused by the sins of others is a most miraculous manifestation of the love of God,” he wrote in a Jan. 11 post.

In a Jan. 15 reel, members of the Relief Society general presidency invited sisters to watch this year’s Worldwide Relief Society Broadcast on March 17. President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, spoke on the Relief Society Worldwide account to answer questions about the broadcast.

President Johnson said: “We pray this is an opportunity to feel God’s immense love for each of you and to feel the camaraderie and support that comes from being with your Relief Society sisters. We love you and look forward to being with you soon.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of his love for “The Family Proclamation,” stating that its principles are “perfectly in step with the ways of the Lord and His covenant path.”

“‘The Family Proclamation’ is a call for us to live in mortality ever mindful of the divinity within us and the eternal future that lies before us,” he said in a Jan. 14 reel.

In a Jan. 9 post, Brother David J. Wunderli — first counselor in the Young Men general presidency — recounted a recent visit to Nigeria with his wife, Sister Diane Wunderli. “We witnessed the spiritual maturity of the youth and members there. We were filled with love for God’s children,” he wrote on the Young Men Worldwide account.

Brother Wunderli said he and Sister Wunderli shared their testimonies to the youth that they are spiritual sons and daughters of heavenly parents. “I learned that the youth in West Africa, the rising generation, are eager, diligent students and followers of Jesus Christ. They are spiritually mature, faithful, committed, and capable young leaders.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video clip from his October 2025 general conference talk, “Blessed Are the Peacemakers.” He emphasized in his talk that to be a peacemaker is to be strong, not weak.

Alongside the video in his Jan. 11 post, Elder Stevenson wrote: “Today, peacemaking still begins in the most basic place — in our hearts. Then in homes and families. As we practice there, peacemaking will spread into our neighborhoods and communities.”

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, told the Old Testament story of Joseph in a Jan. 15 video on the Gospel Learning and Teaching account. Although Joseph was betrayed by his brothers and sold as a slave in Egypt, he kept his faith in God, forgave his brothers and became a leader to save a nation during famine.

“Joseph’s story points us to Jesus Christ, who was betrayed yet forgave. Who delivers us from sin, sorrow and every trial when we trust in Him,” said Brother Reid.

In a Jan. 13 reel, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners to be lifelong learners and seek truth every day. “Keep a lifelong thirst for learning, both spiritual and secular, that strengthens your faith and brings you closer to the Savior.”

To safely navigate so much information available today, “we must turn to sources that are trustworthy, uplifting and guided by the Spirit,” said Elder Caussé.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said that for those who strive to follow Christ, “promised blessings of the Lord are not a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when’ in the Lord’s wisdom and timing.”

In a Jan. 11 post, Sister Yee quoted President Christofferson, who said in 2015 that “No one is predestined to receive less than all that the Father has for His children.” She added Christ’s reassurance from Luke 12:32: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”