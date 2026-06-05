This week on social: Church leaders defend religious liberty, moral agency for all faiths

In a social media post on May 31, 2026, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed religious liberty together in a special video for the Sunday school curriculum.

Following a discussion guide on religious freedom used in fifth Sunday lessons on May 31, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared additional testimonies about the divine nature of religious liberty and how it underlines Jesus Christ this week on social media.

In a May 31 post, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum Apostles shared a clip from a recent discussion video about religious liberty, moral agency and their significance for the Church and other faiths.

“Freedom of religion is especially crucial and something that we see around us in some jeopardy,” President Christofferson said.

Elder Cook added, “We wanted everybody … to be able to choose the faith that they wanted to follow.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a post on May 28 about a recent meeting he had with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“Our conversation centered on a truth we both cherish deeply: that selfless service is a force for good — one that strengthens individuals and uplifts communities. In a world that often feels divided, I am grateful for moments like this that remind us of what unites us,” he wrote.

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Posting a clip on June 2 from his address at the BYU Women’s Conference in May, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the importance of acting in faith.

“As we act in accordance with the truths of the Savior’s gospel and trust in His promises, we are blessed with the spiritual capacity to ‘rise up’ and press forward through the challenges of mortality while experiencing the joys His gospel makes possible in our lives,” he wrote.

“Life is going to be hard,” wrote Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in a May 31 post that highlighted the experiences of Hannah in the Old Testament.

“When you do hard with Jesus Christ, the hard becomes holy,” she wrote.

The Relief Society Worldwide page also featured a video on June 4 of President Johnson teaching about the importance of home-centered gospel learning.

In this May 31 post, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his thoughts the same day he dedicated the Bacolod Philippines Temple.

“I also believe today that heaven is smiling as the Bacolod Philippines Temple became a dedicated house, a blessing to the wonderful Saints in this area of the Philippines. It is a house of prayer, a house of peace, a house of power and revelation,” he wrote.

Elder Andersen also posted this video on June 3 about the importance of lifelong discipleship in a meeting for missionaries in Quezon City, Philippines.

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“You have a purpose,” Primary General President Susan H. Porter taught Primary children in her April 2026 general conference talk “Here Am I, Send Me” and shared it in a video post on June 1.

She invited children to pray to their Heavenly Father. “He can help you stand for truth so you can bring His light to others,” she said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on June 2 with Catholic clergy member Monseñor Javier del Río Alba, a longtime friend of Elder Renlund and the Church.

“It’s just a joy that he would take the time and come down and visit with me today,” Elder Renlund said.

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Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a clip of her recent BYU Women’s Conference message in a reel on June 3.

“Let the Savior’s light shine through you because of covenants you have made,” she said. “His light shines from your eyes, and your countenance reflects His image when you make good choices.”

As part of a multipart video series about faith and artificial intelligence, Elder Gerrit W. Gong shared preview videos from the series about remembering divine identity, including this June 4 post.

“You are not a data point. You’re a beloved child of God with moral agency and divine potential,” he said in this June 1 post.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, together with the Primary Worldwide page, posted on June 3 a reminder to avoid gossip on social media.

“May we strive to see others through the lens of the same mercy and charity that the Savior so abundantly showers upon each one of us,” she wrote.

In a post on France’s Mother’s Day on May 31, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his love and appreciation for his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé.

“I feel deeply grateful for Valérie and for the happiness she brings into our lives,” Elder Caussé wrote. “May we all strive to create loving, Christ-centered homes — places where joy can flourish and where our children are inspired to cherish the gospel throughout their lives.”

He also shared this post on June 3 with a clip from his April 2026 general conference address.

Comparing a hand-drawn diagram of the plan of salvation with the illustration in “Preach My Gospel,” Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, taught in a video post on May 29 that Jesus Christ is central to Heavenly Father’s plan for His children

“He helps us. He has the power to forgive our sins and guide us every day of our existence in this mortal world,” she said.

Sister Spannaus also posted June 4 on the Young Women Worldwide page explaining more about Young Women age groups.

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Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post on June 1 with an experience he had helping a family whose members had wanted to step away from their faith. The family’s experiences was one he shared in his April 2026 general conference talk “Come Home.”

“Overcoming their concerns was not an issue of resolving every faith question but of helping them recognize the Holy Ghost,” he wrote.