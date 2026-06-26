This week on social: President Oaks shares remarks from Seminar for New Mission Leaders, encourages missionaries to testify of Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the Saturday, June 20, 2026, session of the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Each year, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints instruct new mission presidents and their wives who will serve around the world in the Seminar for New Mission Leaders. This year, Church President Dallin H. Oaks shared on social media a clip of his seminar message.

Other Church leaders also posted messages expressing appreciation for fathers and a testimony of their divine roles, and shared posts about prayer, faith in Jesus Christ, navigating artificial intelligence and more.

Read some of their posts below.

After speaking at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, President Oaks shared a video clip on June 21 with his remarks about the importance of missionaries and members recognizing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as “the only true and living Church.”

“These missionaries’ first responsibility is to testify of Jesus Christ to a world that suffers without knowledge of His divine mission. They invite people across the globe to become part of His true and living Church.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared this June 24 post with an invitation to strengthen prayer.

“Ask yourself, ‘Does the Lord know that I will do what He wants me to do?’ ... Consider finding a quiet moment and a quiet time privately to tell Him.”

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In this June 23 post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf commented on the recent reinstallation of the doors of the Salt Lake Temple and shared an interpretation of the event.

“There is something profoundly symbolic about stepping into the Lord’s holy house. In doing so, we leave behind the noise and burdens of a troubled world and enter a place of peace, light and divine love. Within the holy walls of the temple, we make promises that connect us to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Posting a photo of her father, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a message on social media June 21.

She wrote about her father’s kindness to strangers and waiters every time the family went out to eat: “Perhaps that is when the seed of my desire was planted; I wanted to be kind — just like my dad. ...

“I am deeply grateful for the way he taught me that Christlike kindness can change hearts, strengthen relationships and bless lives every day,” she said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this June 25 post with his reflections on his continuously growing reverence for the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“He did not shield us from the difficult experiences of life that bring immeasurable pain, but He protected us from everlasting suffering and estrangement from Heavenly Father and allowed us, through His all-encompassing suffering, to have the blessing of perfect joy and eternal happiness in the presence of God.”

Following up on his experience at the Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his awe at the growth of missionary service around the world, in this June 22 post.

“I feel that we are only scratching the surface of what the Lord has in store for us as He prepares the world for His second coming.”

Speaking to sisters who may struggle with anxiety or depression, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote in a June 24 social media post, “He is still speaking to you, even when you don’t recognize it’s Him.”

“God doesn’t leave when you’re struggling to feel Him.”

In this June 23 clip from a recent video about artificial intelligence and faith, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his acknowledgment of concerns about AI and his optimism about its use for good.

“When we truly understand who we are, we can approach AI and other new technologies with greater confidence, purpose and wisdom.”

In this June 21 Father’s Day post, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his gratitude for fatherhood and the blessings of being a teacher in a home.

“The most powerful teaching happens not only through words but through the way we live our lives. As we align our will with the Lord and seek to do those things that please Him, our homes can become places of faith, love, and spiritual strength.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this June 21 post with his gratitude for the “sacred role of fathers,” expressing how important it is to follow the example of Heavenly Father in the role.

“I join with all of the striving fathers doing their best, knowing we all need heaven’s help in this sacred and demanding parental responsibility.”

In a June 22 post, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared pieces of her message from an Ensign College devotional earlier this month.

“The miracle of it all, to me, is that when the Savior invited the multitude to bring all those ‘afflicted in any manner’ to come unto Him, everyone was healed,” she wrote, inviting readers to bring others to the Savior. “Not only the ones who were brought but also the ones who brought them.”