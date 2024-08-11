Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; screenshot from YouTube; Isaac Hale, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, records a message that was shown during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares in the Church News video "Plane Talk" how his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel and the planet; attendees walk around a game area during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles raises his arms after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Kansas City Royals baseball game on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

During the week of Aug. 4-10, the Church News reported on the 100th birthday announcement of President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about his aviation past and how it relates to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. At the multiday Utah Area YSA Conference, Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional, other Church leaders spoke during the weekend, and YSAs participated in record-breaking events, including a birthday card for President Nelson and speed dating.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night. Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke on an Instagram live video about the upcoming “Festival: A Youth Concert,” where youth can worship the Savior through music. The Young Men general presidency spoke about three things bishops can do to help the rising generation of youth.

In this week’s Church News podcast featured Sarah Jane Weaver, recently named editor of the Deseret News, and Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, who will be taking over as Church News podcast host. The Church News gave updates on members of the Church competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Church News also reported on donations from the Church in Honduras and in Toronto, Ontario.

Read more about these stories below.

1. Special broadcast for President Nelson’s 100th Birthday

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, records a message that was shown during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 9, 2024, President Nelson turns 100 years old. On that day, members and friends of the Church are invited to view a special birthday commemoration. The 60-minute broadcast will be on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. MDT.

On June 1, President Nelson invited everyone to spend the 100 days before his birthday finding ways to reach out to “the one,” rather than to give him a traditional gift.

2. Video: Elder Uchtdorf shares some ‘Plane Talk’ on gospel truths

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares in the Church News video "Plane Talk" how his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel and the planet. | Screenshot from YouTube

Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a BYU–Pathway devotional on May 28, 2024, using his history of aviation and knowledge of aviation principles to empathize and encourage the school’s students. In the nearly 20 years since he had been called to serve in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Uchtdorf has often related the restored gospel of Jesus Christ to principles of aviation.

In the video, he explained that his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel as much as it did of the planet.

3. Church leaders address thousands at 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference

Attendees walk around a game area during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder Uchtdorf; President Freeman; Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; and former Relief Society general presidency member Sharon Eubank spoke at the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference on Aug. 2-4.

These Church leaders addressed thousands of young single adults participating in the conference. While there, young single adults learned how to improve their lives in four areas, attended a gospel-centered concert and had the chance to gather with people who share their values in a wholesome and positive environment.

4. Elder Stevenson throws 1st pitch at Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lifts his arm after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Kansas City Royals baseball game on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On his 69th birthday, Elder Stevenson threw out the ceremonial first pitch on JustServe Night at a Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Apostle’s pitch was caught by former Royals World Series pitcher and Latter-day Saint Jeremy Guthrie. The pregame festivities also featured 150 service and teaching missionaries from the Church’s Missouri Independence Mission, who performed the United States national anthem, with lyrics signed by American Sign Language missionaries.

5. Young Men and Young Women general presidents answer questions during live Instagram video about ‘Festival: A Youth Concert’

Left: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, top, is joined by Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, bottom right, and singer Halee Crowther during an Instagram live video on Aug. 6, 2024, where they answered questions about “Festival: A Youth Concert.” Right: Connor Austin performs during recording of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | From left to right: Screenshot; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News.

President Lund and President Freeman were joined by singer Halee Crowther, who performs under the name Halo Ray and sang during “Festival: A Youth Concert,” at an Instagram live video where they answered questions posed by youth.

“This is an opportunity the First Presidency has given up to worship together as young men and young women,” President Lund said. “It’s amazing what a powerful tool of worship music is. Music has a way of passing through our consciousness without any stops and [speaking] directly to our soul.”

6. Young Men general presidency: 3 things every bishop can do to help the rising generation

Young men and adult leaders meet for quorum meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Young Men general presidency released a recommendation that bishops clarify the responsibilities the youth need to shoulder in leadership positions, meet regularly with the Young Women president to communicate plans and listen to concerns, and consistently spend time with youth under their charge.

As part of the recommendations, the general presidency shared a story from Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles when he wrote about the difference a bishop made in his life when he was 11 years old.

7. Church News podcast, episode 200: Sarah Jane Weaver on the sacred responsibility of working to create a ‘living record of the Restoration’

After being named editor of the Deseret News, Church News podcast host Sarah Jane Weaver shares her learnings from her work with Church News and passes the baton to new podcast host Jon Ryan Jensen in the 200th episode of the Church News podcast. | Screenshot from YouTube

In May 2024, podcast host Sarah Jane Weaver was named editor of the Deseret News. This appointment comes after nearly 30 years as a reporter then editor working to create “a living record of the Restoration” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Church News.

In her tenure at the Church News, Weaver has witnessed dozens of temple dedications, interviewed countless members around the world and written about living prophets and apostles. She now hands this podcast to Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, who takes the reigns to interview her on her years of service and her insight into the inspired organization of Christ’s restored Church.

8. Catch up with members of the Church competing at the Olympics

Clockwise from top left: Peruth Chemutai of Uganda wins a heat in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Courtney Wayment of the United States, right, was fourth and advanced to the finals; Simon Kiprop Koech of Kenya, left, Kenneth Rooks of the United States and Louis Gilavert of France compete in a men's 3,000-meter steeplechase round 1 heat; Fiji's Ponipate Loganimasi, top right, leaps for a loose ball with Uruguay's Ignacio Facciolo during the men's rugby sevens pool C match between Fiji and Uruguay on Wednesday, July 24; Pieter Sisk of Belgium, center, competes in the men's 800-meters heat. Peter Bol of Australia is at left. | Clockwise from top left: Petr David Josek, Associated Press; Martin Meissner, Associated Press; Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, Associated Press; Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press.

Members of the Church have competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the past two weeks now. Steeplechaser Courtney Wayment earned a spot in the final race during her first Olympic Games, earning 12th place. Steeplechaser Kenneth Rooks advanced to the men’s final race and won the silver medal. Peter Bol ran in the men’s 800 meter race. Whittni Morgan raced in the 5,000-meter final, earning a personal best 10 seconds faster than her qualifying race. Other Olympian members of the Church also competed and shared their thoughts on social media.

9. Church donates medical supplies to Honduras hospitals, funds to Toronto food bank

Left: The director of Tela Hospital in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, thanks Elder Patricio M. Giuffra Vargas, member of the Central America Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for a donation on July 31, 2024. Right: Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Heatherington, center, sorts food alongside Stephen Harvey, second from left, Eastern Canada welfare and self-reliance manager for the Church, at a July 29 event to recognize a $2 million (US$1.45 million) Church contribution to support food security in the Toronto area. | From left to right: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Church Newsroom.

In Honduras, the Church donated medical equipment to two hospitals on July 31 to help improve health care in the city of San Pedro Sula and in northern Honduras. The Church donated an X-ray system to Tela Hospital and a digital mammography machine to Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital. Both medical facilities are in San Pedro Sula.

In Canada, the Church has donated $2 million (US$1.45 million) to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank. The donation was announced by food bank CEO Neil Hetherington at an event on July 29.