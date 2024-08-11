During the week of Aug. 4-10, the Church News reported on the 100th birthday announcement of President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about his aviation past and how it relates to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. At the multiday Utah Area YSA Conference, Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional, other Church leaders spoke during the weekend, and YSAs participated in record-breaking events, including a birthday card for President Nelson and speed dating.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night. Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke on an Instagram live video about the upcoming “Festival: A Youth Concert,” where youth can worship the Savior through music. The Young Men general presidency spoke about three things bishops can do to help the rising generation of youth.
In this week’s Church News podcast featured Sarah Jane Weaver, recently named editor of the Deseret News, and Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, who will be taking over as Church News podcast host. The Church News gave updates on members of the Church competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Church News also reported on donations from the Church in Honduras and in Toronto, Ontario.
1. Special broadcast for President Nelson’s 100th Birthday
On Sept. 9, 2024, President Nelson turns 100 years old. On that day, members and friends of the Church are invited to view a special birthday commemoration. The 60-minute broadcast will be on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. MDT.
On June 1, President Nelson invited everyone to spend the 100 days before his birthday finding ways to reach out to “the one,” rather than to give him a traditional gift.
2. Video: Elder Uchtdorf shares some ‘Plane Talk’ on gospel truths
Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a BYU–Pathway devotional on May 28, 2024, using his history of aviation and knowledge of aviation principles to empathize and encourage the school’s students. In the nearly 20 years since he had been called to serve in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Uchtdorf has often related the restored gospel of Jesus Christ to principles of aviation.
In the video, he explained that his career of being a pilot helped him gain a perspective of the gospel as much as it did of the planet.
3. Church leaders address thousands at 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference
Elder Uchtdorf; President Freeman; Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; and former Relief Society general presidency member Sharon Eubank spoke at the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference on Aug. 2-4.
These Church leaders addressed thousands of young single adults participating in the conference. While there, young single adults learned how to improve their lives in four areas, attended a gospel-centered concert and had the chance to gather with people who share their values in a wholesome and positive environment.
4. Elder Stevenson throws 1st pitch at Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night
On his 69th birthday, Elder Stevenson threw out the ceremonial first pitch on JustServe Night at a Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Apostle’s pitch was caught by former Royals World Series pitcher and Latter-day Saint Jeremy Guthrie. The pregame festivities also featured 150 service and teaching missionaries from the Church’s Missouri Independence Mission, who performed the United States national anthem, with lyrics signed by American Sign Language missionaries.
5. Young Men and Young Women general presidents answer questions during live Instagram video about ‘Festival: A Youth Concert’
President Lund and President Freeman were joined by singer Halee Crowther, who performs under the name Halo Ray and sang during “Festival: A Youth Concert,” at an Instagram live video where they answered questions posed by youth.
“This is an opportunity the First Presidency has given up to worship together as young men and young women,” President Lund said. “It’s amazing what a powerful tool of worship music is. Music has a way of passing through our consciousness without any stops and [speaking] directly to our soul.”
6. Young Men general presidency: 3 things every bishop can do to help the rising generation
The Young Men general presidency released a recommendation that bishops clarify the responsibilities the youth need to shoulder in leadership positions, meet regularly with the Young Women president to communicate plans and listen to concerns, and consistently spend time with youth under their charge.
7. Church News podcast, episode 200: Sarah Jane Weaver on the sacred responsibility of working to create a ‘living record of the Restoration’
In May 2024, podcast host Sarah Jane Weaver was named editor of the Deseret News. This appointment comes after nearly 30 years as a reporter then editor working to create “a living record of the Restoration” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Church News.
In her tenure at the Church News, Weaver has witnessed dozens of temple dedications, interviewed countless members around the world and written about living prophets and apostles. She now hands this podcast to Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, who takes the reigns to interview her on her years of service and her insight into the inspired organization of Christ’s restored Church.
8. Catch up with members of the Church competing at the Olympics
Members of the Church have competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the past two weeks now. Steeplechaser Courtney Wayment earned a spot in the final race during her first Olympic Games, earning 12th place. Steeplechaser Kenneth Rooks advanced to the men’s final race and won the silver medal. Peter Bol ran in the men’s 800 meter race. Whittni Morgan raced in the 5,000-meter final, earning a personal best 10 seconds faster than her qualifying race. Other Olympian members of the Church also competed and shared their thoughts on social media.
9. Church donates medical supplies to Honduras hospitals, funds to Toronto food bank
In Honduras, the Church donated medical equipment to two hospitals on July 31 to help improve health care in the city of San Pedro Sula and in northern Honduras. The Church donated an X-ray system to Tela Hospital and a digital mammography machine to Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital. Both medical facilities are in San Pedro Sula.
In Canada, the Church has donated $2 million (US$1.45 million) to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank. The donation was announced by food bank CEO Neil Hetherington at an event on July 29.