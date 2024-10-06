Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Photos by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Church History Catalog

During the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, the Church News reported on the meeting of President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, also a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed young adults in various devotionals. Elder D. Todd Christofferson recalled his recent ministry in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The October 2024 sessions of general conference mark the anniversaries of broadcasting the conference via radio, television and online. During the leadership session of October 2024 general conference, six new Area Seventies were named and sustained.

Following a Salt Lake Temple interior renovation update, Brent Roberts and Andy Kirby, two directors of Salt Lake Temple renovations, explained how spiritual guidance and prophetic direction have made the mountainous task of preservation possible.

On Saturday, Sept. 28. Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder, dedicated the new Kanesville Memorial Historic Site. In the weekly Church News podcast, Derrick Porter, the new voice of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, talked about his vision for the choir as it nears its 100th year. On Monday, Sept. 30, a new art exhibit opened in the Church History Museum called “Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art.”

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Senior Church leaders meet with president of IOC, pledge support for 2034 games

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, center, greets President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center right, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a meeting with President Holland and Elder Uchtdorf less than three months after the IOC voted to award the 2034 Winter Olympic Games to Salt Lake City, Bach admired the Church for “highlighting the volunteers.”

“This is one of the values we share with your Church,” said Bach. “It’s about unity. It’s about volunteerism. It’s about one global world. It’s about peace. Therefore, for me it’s no surprise we get along with each other.”

2. ‘A special treat’: 5 Apostles address young adults in less than a week

Five member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — from upper left, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon — participated in young adult devotionals the week of Sept. 17, 2024. | Photos by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, addressed roughly 13,000 students at Brigham Young University. On Sunday, Sept. 22, Elder Renlund addressed young adults at the Orem Utah Institute, Elder Gong at the West Jordan Utah Institute, Elder Soares at the Pocatello Idaho Institute and Elder Bednar at the Tempe Arizona Institute. This series of devotionals at institutes of religion focused on targeting smaller groups of young adults as messages help the students and listeners feel of their “close, aware and loving Father in Heaven that wants us to stay connected with Him.”

3. ‘Good things are coming’ for the Church in Eurasia, Elder Christofferson says after gatherings in 3 countries

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets people after a district conference in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Following Elder Christofferson’s September ministry in Armenia, the Republic of Georgia and Kazakhstan, he shared how valuable time together as Saints is, especially with members being so dispersed throughout Eurasia. “It just seemed to bring in a wonderful spirit, and I think it energized and renewed their feelings of faith and hope as well.”

4. Broadcasting general conference: 100 years on the radio, 75 years on television and 25 years online

A photo of general conference held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle circa 1924. General Conference was broadcast over the radio for the first time on Oct. 3, 1924. | Church History Catalog

The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of broadcasting the Church’s general conference on radio, the 75th anniversary of general conference broadcast via television and the 25th anniversary of live broadcast via the internet. Christine Marinan, an audiovisual specialist in the Church History Department, shared the evolution of the conference broadcast as well as the technological milestones, as “the Church has always been trying to be on the cutting edge of technology so that it can get the message out to everybody.”

5. 6 new Area Seventies named, sustained in leadership session of October 2024 general conference

Nations' flags are raised on the plaza at the Church Office Building and Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Six new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and presented for a sustaining vote during the Thursday, Oct. 3, leadership session of the October 2024 general conference. They will serve in the Church’s Africa Central, Mexico, South America Northwest and South America South administrative areas.

6. ‘We’re being led by the Spirit’: How divine guidance and prophetic direction have guided Salt Lake Temple renovations

The east towers of the Salt Lake Temple, as seen during ongoing construction on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 3, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Roberts and Kirby shared about the spiritual guidance and direction given them to help preserve pioneer craftsmanship, increase temple capacity and strengthen the temple’s foundation to endure through the Millennium. In their experiences, Kirby shared how “it’s humbling to be considered partners with those pioneer builders.”

7. Elder Kyle S. McKay dedicates new Kanesville Memorial Historic Site

Statues and markers honoring pioneer women are part of the newly dedicated Kanesville Memorial Historic Site in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The site was dedicated by the Church historian and recorder, Elder Kyle S. McKay, on Sept. 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kanesville Memorial Historic Site, having been under construction since 2022, was dedicated on Sept. 28 by Elder McKay.

Benjamin Pykles, director of the Church History Department’s Historic Sites Division, shared that the team succeeded in “putting so much symbolism into the landscape and stories.” He said he hopes every visitor “will have their faith strengthened in the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and feel the Spirit of the Lord witness to them of the significant things that happened here in Council Bluffs.”

8. Church News podcast episode 208: Derrick Porter shares how ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ brings people to Christ

Derrick Porter, executive producer, principal writer and presenter of "Music & the Spoken Word," joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

With his new role as executive producer, principal writer and presenter of the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, Derrick Porter shared his goal of delivering peace, hope and joy through Jesus Christ.

“We have a joyous and amazing opportunity to spread light through the world and to create a message weekly that is universal in nature but that can be a gem.”

9. ‘An international testimony meeting’ through art now open at the Church History Museum

Kyra Sutherland from the Church History Museum views Harry Anderson’s “The Second Coming” while on display in an exhibition organized by the Church History Museum and the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts featuring art created by, for or about Latter-day Saints between 1830 and the present, in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 30. The exhibition will be open through February 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Opened one week before the Church began its October 2024 general conference, the “Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art” exhibit displays 118 pieces of art created across the 200 years in themes of memory and archive, individual and Church, sacred spaces and identity.

Riley M. Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum, shared, “What we have is a huge diversity through time and across the whole world of artists and their experiences, but they are unified in common purpose — I see a reflection of the quest for Zion.”