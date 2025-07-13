Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Tess Crowley, Deseret News; Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via AP; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: A rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple; Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, participates in the Look Unto Christ Walk, a 1.3-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp near Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025; Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the north fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025; Latter-day Saints participate in the Crossings 200 event in Stavanger, Norway, on July 4, 2025. The Crossings 200 event is a collaboration between the Norwegian and U.S. governments, with support from FamilySearch and others.

The groundbreaking for the Tampa Florida Temple was announced, and for the first time since 2022, an Apostle will preside at the groundbreaking of a house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Also, a new installation at the Church’s Heber Valley Camp is helping people of all ages have individual experiences with the Savior.

A Texas stake president and Area Seventy underscored patience, perspective and comfort in helping members and communities following the catastrophic flooding in central Texas, and Professional Pickleball Association Tour champion and Latter-day Saint Callie Jo Smith joined this week’s Church News podcast.

Organized on April 6, a new Kenyan branch in a refugee camp grew six-fold in just two months, and FamilySearch supported the replication of the first ship of Norwegian immigrants, who crossed the Atlantic Ocean 200 years ago.

Members of the Church have recently participated in a variety of interfaith efforts, including a World Day of Prayer and a memorandum of understanding. Plus, donations and humanitarian efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members impacted the lives of nearly 20 million people across Europe in 2024.

Elder Andersen to preside over Tampa Florida Temple groundbreaking

A rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the Aug. 23 groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple. Elder Andersen previously served as the Tampa Florida Stake president until he was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993.

‘Mountain-top experience’: New Heber Valley Camp night walk aims to help youth ‘look unto Christ’

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, participates in the "Look unto Christ Walk,” a 1-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp in Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The new Look Unto Christ Walk — located at the Church-owned Heber Valley Camp — has allowed thousands of people to have sacred, personal experiences while pondering and reflecting on the Savior.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, visited the camp in June, and promised visitors a “mountain-top experience” that would bring them closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Amid flooding’s death and destruction, Latter-day Saint leaders talk of ministering, mercies and miracles

Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via AP

While much of the media reports on the recent catastrophic flooding in central Texas have focused on death, destruction and devastation, local priesthood leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are overseeing the care and concerns of members, facilities and relief efforts speak using other words and phrases: comfort, miracles, ministering and tender mercies.

Episode 248: Professional pickleball player Callie Jo Smith on faith, family and the Lord’s hand in her life

Professional pickleball player Callie Jo Smith joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Here she is pictured with her husband Kyle Smith and children Camber and Stockton. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this week’s podcast, Professional Pickleball Association Tour champion Callie Jo Smith is using her influence to share not only tips for the court but her love for the sport, her family and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

From displacement to discipleship: Latter-day Saint branch organized in Kakuma Refugee Camp

Kakuma Branch members with family and friends, together with Kenya Nairobi West Mission President David Sturt and his second counselor, President Meshack Odunga, pose for a photo on April 6, 2025, in Kalobeyei Village, Kenya. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kakuma Branch — located in a Kenyan refugee camp — was created exactly 195 years after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was officially organized. In the branch’s first months, membership grew from five to 31 Saints.

Why this replica ship is crossing the Atlantic in honor of Norwegian immigrants

Latter-day Saints participate in the Crossings 200 event in Stavanger, Norway, on July 4, 2025. The Crossings 200 event is a collaboration between the Norwegian and U.S. governments, with support from FamilySearch and others. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In honor of the 200th anniversary of Norwegian immigrants setting sail for America, the Norwegian and U.S. governments — with support from FamilySearch — joined together to replicate the ship and journey that carried those early immigrants across the Atlantic Ocean.

Recent interfaith efforts: Cook Islands women unite in prayer, Latter-day Saint and interfaith leaders sign agreement to promote peace

From left to right: The Cook Islands World Day of Prayer committee hosts a Bible workshop with women of several Christian denominations in 2025; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area; the Rev. Kinyamba Lunge Armand, secretary general of the National Council of Religions for Peace; and Cheikh Abdallah Mangala, president of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Religions for Peace, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Led by a Latter-day Saint, women of various faiths in more than 170 countries offered heartfelt prayers on behalf of Cook Islands women for the World Day of Prayer.

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the National Council of Religions for Peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed a memorandum of agreement, establishing four goals to promote peace.

From emergency response to beekeeping: How the Church is caring for those in need in Europe

People work in a greenhouse in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In June 2024, the Church celebrated a decade of working with Muslim Aid in the country on projects such as providing greenhouses to those in need to promote self-sufficiency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2024 Summary outlined the Church’s contribution to multiple humanitarian projects in Europe, many of which benefitted refugees and immigrants who have been forcibly displaced.