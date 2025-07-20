In case you missed it: President Oaks addresses Saints in Europe, 150 years of Young Men organization, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets members and friends of the Church gathered for a devotional broadcast throughout Europe from Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 2025; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, speaks with Young Men General President Steven J. Lund in a video commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization at the Priesthood Restoration Site at Oakland Township, Pennsylvania, in May 2025; The Farmington New Mexico Temple; Community members grieve during a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, invited listeners to follow Jesus Christ at a devotional broadcast from Brussels, Belgium; Elder Neil L. Andersen and President Steven J. Lund bore witness of the restoration of the priesthood in a video commemorating the anniversary of the Church’s Young Men organization; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband attended the Nauvoo Pageant and offered words of encouragement to cast members.

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, departing Young Men General President Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, talk about giving one’s all to service. New Mexico’s second house of the Lord opened its doors for public tours.

A July 17 press release from the Africa South Area presidency released the names of Latter-day Saint young women and their leaders who died in a bus accident near Maputsoe, Lesotho, and survivors shared their grief and bore testimony of the Savior.

The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square celebrated the 5,000th episode of “Music & the Spoken Word” — the longest continuously running network broadcast in history — on Sunday, July 13.

The Church celebrated 70 years in Fiji with a cultural celebration, sports activities and a Sunday devotional, plus youth in Mongolia embarked on a handcart trek — the first in Mongolia in 12 years.

1. Following Christ is ‘a continuous commitment and way of life,’ President Oaks teaches European Saints from Belgium

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets members and friends of the Church gathered for a devotional in Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 2025. The devotional was also broadcast live in 24 languages for 37 countries in Europe. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks addressed Latter-day Saints at a devotional in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, July 13. His remarks — centered on following Jesus Christ — were broadcast in 24 languages to 37 countries.

“The only permanent solution to the differences that divide us is for all of us to follow our Savior’s teachings and to gradually become even as He is,” said President Oaks.

2. Elder Andersen, President Lund commemorate 150th anniversary of Young Men organization

Left, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Young Men General President Steven J. Lund in a video commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization at the Priesthood Restoration Site at Oakland Township, Pennsylvania, in May 2025. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Lund — joined by several Aaronic Priesthood bearers — visited Church history sites and testified of the restoration of the priesthood during a video broadcast commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Church’s Young Men organization.

3. Elder Rasband encourages Nauvoo Pageant participants to ‘add to your talents’

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple is lit up in the background of the final scene of the Nauvoo Pageant on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | Evert Brown

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited historic Nauvoo to see his family members participate in the Nauvoo and British pageants. While there, he addressed cast members at a pre-show devotional.

4. Podcast episode 249: Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund on patterns of sacrifice and service

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, President Lund and Sister Lund reflect on what they’ve learned during a lifetime of religious and community service, including the last five years during President Lund’s service as Young Men general president.

5. Farmington New Mexico Temple opens for media and public tours

The Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025, sits at 4400 College Boulevard in Farmington, New Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Starting with a media day on Monday, July 14, the public has been invited to tour the Farmington New Mexico Temple, prior to its Aug. 17 dedication.

6. Names of Latter-day Saint youth, leaders who died following bus accident in Lesotho released; survivors share grief, faith in wake of tragedy

Community members grieve during a Maputsoe Branch memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Young Women’s church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A memorial was held on Wednesday, July 16, in Maputsoe, Lesotho, to honor those who died in a bus accident on Saturday, June 21. Nine young women who survived the crash recounted the harrowing experience and bore testimony of Christ and His healing.

7. ‘Beacon of light’: Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra presents the 5,000th episode of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings with former choir members during the encore celebration of the 5,000th episode of "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 13, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

To celebrate the 5,000th episode of “Music and the Spoken Word,” the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square paid special tribute to the history of the program.

8. How the Suva temple remains the biggest milestone in the history of the Church in Fiji

The Suva Fiji Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints in Fiji celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Church in that South Pacific island nation with activities centered on the temple.

9. All are pioneers: Mongolian youth blaze a trail of faith on trek

Latter-day Saint youth and leaders participate in trek, pulling a handcart through mud during the June 13-14, 2025, trek near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 130 young Latter-day Saints from across Mongolia pushed handcarts across the Mongolian grasslands as part of a pioneer trek.

“The sacrifice of the pioneers blessed the whole world,” said Darkhan Mongolia District President Otgonzaya. “I wanted my youth to feel what the pioneers felt — to recognize that they, too, are part of something bigger.”