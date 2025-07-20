In case you missed it: President Oaks addresses Saints in Europe, 150 years of Young Men organization, plus 7 more stories

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, invited listeners to follow Jesus Christ at a devotional broadcast from Brussels, Belgium; Elder Neil L. Andersen and President Steven J. Lund bore witness of the restoration of the priesthood in a video commemorating the anniversary of the Church’s Young Men organization; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband attended the Nauvoo Pageant and offered words of encouragement to cast members.
On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, departing Young Men General President Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, talk about giving one’s all to service. New Mexico’s second house of the Lord opened its doors for public tours.
A July 17 press release from the Africa South Area presidency released the names of Latter-day Saint young women and their leaders who died in a bus accident near Maputsoe, Lesotho, and survivors shared their grief and bore testimony of the Savior.
The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square celebrated the 5,000th episode of “Music & the Spoken Word” — the longest continuously running network broadcast in history — on Sunday, July 13.
The Church celebrated 70 years in Fiji with a cultural celebration, sports activities and a Sunday devotional, plus youth in Mongolia embarked on a handcart trek — the first in Mongolia in 12 years.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Following Christ is ‘a continuous commitment and way of life,’ President Oaks teaches European Saints from Belgium
President Oaks addressed Latter-day Saints at a devotional in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, July 13. His remarks — centered on following Jesus Christ — were broadcast in 24 languages to 37 countries.
“The only permanent solution to the differences that divide us is for all of us to follow our Savior’s teachings and to gradually become even as He is,” said President Oaks.
Read more about President Oaks’ message here.
2. Elder Andersen, President Lund commemorate 150th anniversary of Young Men organization
Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Lund — joined by several Aaronic Priesthood bearers — visited Church history sites and testified of the restoration of the priesthood during a video broadcast commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Church’s Young Men organization.
Read more about the broadcast here.
3. Elder Rasband encourages Nauvoo Pageant participants to ‘add to your talents’
Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited historic Nauvoo to see his family members participate in the Nauvoo and British pageants. While there, he addressed cast members at a pre-show devotional.
Read more about this story here.
4. Podcast episode 249: Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund on patterns of sacrifice and service
On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, President Lund and Sister Lund reflect on what they’ve learned during a lifetime of religious and community service, including the last five years during President Lund’s service as Young Men general president.
Listen to this episode here.
5. Farmington New Mexico Temple opens for media and public tours
Starting with a media day on Monday, July 14, the public has been invited to tour the Farmington New Mexico Temple, prior to its Aug. 17 dedication.
See photos and read about the Farmington New Mexico Temple here.
6. Names of Latter-day Saint youth, leaders who died following bus accident in Lesotho released; survivors share grief, faith in wake of tragedy
A memorial was held on Wednesday, July 16, in Maputsoe, Lesotho, to honor those who died in a bus accident on Saturday, June 21. Nine young women who survived the crash recounted the harrowing experience and bore testimony of Christ and His healing.
Read more about the memorial here.
Read about the survivors here.
7. ‘Beacon of light’: Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra presents the 5,000th episode of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’
To celebrate the 5,000th episode of “Music and the Spoken Word,” the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square paid special tribute to the history of the program.
Read more about the 5,000th episode here.
8. How the Suva temple remains the biggest milestone in the history of the Church in Fiji
Latter-day Saints in Fiji celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Church in that South Pacific island nation with activities centered on the temple.
Read more about the history of the Church in Fiji here.
9. All are pioneers: Mongolian youth blaze a trail of faith on trek
More than 130 young Latter-day Saints from across Mongolia pushed handcarts across the Mongolian grasslands as part of a pioneer trek.
“The sacrifice of the pioneers blessed the whole world,” said Darkhan Mongolia District President Otgonzaya. “I wanted my youth to feel what the pioneers felt — to recognize that they, too, are part of something bigger.”