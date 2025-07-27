In case you missed it: President Holland, Days of ‘47 parade grand marshal, honors pioneers’ view toward the Savior, plus 9 more stories

Days of ‘47 parade grand marshal, Apostle Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, honored pioneers past and present who keep their view toward Christ. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Portugal to mark 50 years of the restored gospel in that country.
The First Presidency announced open house and dedication dates for Idaho’s seventh house of the Lord — the Burley Idaho Temple. Thousands gathered at funeral and memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho, for those who died from an auto accident while en route to a district Young Women activity.
Brother Chad H Webb, an administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and also the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, told graduates at BYU–Idaho’s summer commencement to keep learning and becoming the best version of themselves. A Latter-day Saint Texas law professor joined this week’s Church News podcast to discuss the relationship between defending religious freedom and building bridges in a divided world.
Young men shared testimonies of Jesus Christ, discipleship and priesthood power during the 150 year celebration broadcast. Youth, missionaries and soldiers cultivated friendship in Oregon and delivered educational support and aid in the Philippines.
Latter-day Saint women from around the world testified on social media of the power of temple covenants. And, see the map showing Church membership in South America over the last 100 years.
1. President Holland, Days of ‘47 parade grand marshal, honors pioneers’ view toward the Savior
Thinking of the early pioneers — their vision toward Christ, perseverance and love — President Holland led the Days of ‘47 parade as grand marshal. He expressed a hope that, in remembering the pioneers’ example, individuals will find renewed courage and strength to find success as they face their own challenges.
2. Elder Soares, Saints in Portugal mark 50 years of growing faith in the Savior
Elder Soares rejoiced with Latter-day Saints in Portugal, along with government and community leaders, during a celebration marking 50 years that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gained official recognition there.
3. Burley Idaho Temple dedication, open house dates announced
Dates for the Burley Idaho Temple public open house and subsequent dedication have been announced. The Burley Idaho temple will be the seventh dedicated temple in Idaho.
4. ‘God is still God’ — Remembering the lives lost in Lesotho bus accident
Family, friends, government leaders and others mourned, testified of God and offered support together at the memorial and funeral services held for 11 of the youth and adults who died after a tragic June auto accident in Lesotho.
“Jesus Christ loves us and is with us, even though our hearts hurt,” said Setso’ana Selebeli, 14, who survived the crash.
5. BYU–Idaho graduates encouraged to ‘keep your foot on the gas pedal’
Brother Webb addressed graduates and their families on Thursday, July 24, at the BYU–Idaho commencement ceremony. He talked about two voices in the world and urged the audience to listen to the voice of hope, salvation and power to overcome the voice and influence of the adversary.
6. Episode 250: Law professor Steven T. Collis on peacemaking and the need for religious freedom worldwide
In this week’s Church News podcast, University of Texas law professor Steven Collis shared how his faith shapes his work through both legal scholarship and storytelling. In the episode, he discussed why religious liberty matters for everyone and how peacemaking begins with truly listening to those we may not understand.
7. ‘He is always there for me’: Young men around the world bear testimonies of Christ and His priesthood
This year is the sesquicentennial of the Church’s Young Men organization and the restoration of the Aaronic priesthood was commemorated in a worldwide broadcast. Teens from Samoa to Australia shared their testimonies of Jesus Christ after the broadcast.
8. Church service and humanitarian aid helps improve lives from the Philippines to Oregon
In the Philippines, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided relief to those affected by flooding. Missionaries and soldiers carried the Church’s donation of much needed school supplies to a remote village.
Youth in Oregon foster camaraderie and friendships through an “exceptional Olympics” with games geared toward those with disabilities.
9. Women reflect on temple worship and sacred covenants
Read, watch and listen to what Latter-day Saint women from around the world have said on social media about the power of temple covenants, finding joy and connection even when the temple is not close by.
10. ‘As an oak grows slowly from an acorn’: 100 years of growth in South America
One hundred years have passed since the restored gospel began to be taught formally in South America. Learn about monuments of faith, and see a Church News country-by-country breakdown of those totals for membership, stakes, missions and temples.