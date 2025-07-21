Burley Idaho Temple dedication, open house dates announced

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist’s rendering of the Burley Idaho Temple.

The first temple dedication of 2026 will be in southern Idaho.

On Monday, July 21, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced open house and dedication dates for the Burley Idaho Temple.

Becoming the state’s seventh house of the Lord, the Burley temple will be dedicated Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. The single dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units in the temple district.

This dedication will be preceded by a public open house held from Thursday, Nov. 6, through Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, excluding Sundays.

A media day will also be held Monday, Nov. 3, and invited guests will tour the building Nov. 4-5, according to a July 21 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A two-story structure of approximately 38,600 square feet, the Burley temple stands on a 10.1-acre site approximately half a mile southwest of the Snake River.

The location of the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Church in Idaho

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Burley, Idaho, on April 4, 2021, in April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 locations identified in the conference, including temples for five neighboring states.

To begin the Burley temple’s construction phase, a groundbreaking ceremony was held June 4, 2022. Elder Brent H. Nielson — a Burley native and then of the Presidency of the Seventy (he later received emeritus status in 2024) — presided over the services.

Idaho is currently home to 11 temples dedicated, under construction or announced.

Six operating temples stand in the cities of Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017) and Pocatello (2021).

In addition to the Burley temple, two houses of the Lord are under construction in Idaho: the Montpelier Idaho Temple, since June 2023, and the Teton River Idaho Temple, since June 2024. The latter will be the second temple in Rexburg.

A final two temples are in planning stages: the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, announced October 2024, and the Caldwell Idaho Temple, announced April 2025.

Early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of Oregon Territory, in 1855. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869. Church presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho.

Today, more than 481,000 Latter-day Saints live in around 1,275 congregations across Idaho.