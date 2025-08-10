Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from Church News video; BYU–Pathway Worldwide; Tess Crowley, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hear what Elder Quentin L. Cook says about President Russell M. Nelson, and prophetic guidance from this week’s Church News video.

Elder Patrick Kearon encouraged BYU–Pathway students to find joy in the light of Christ, and read what Sister Tamara W. Runia wrote about opposition and gave specific ways to overcome it.

The dedication and open house dates for the 4th house of the Lord in the Philippines are set, and ground has been broken for New Zealand’s 3rd temple.

Gathered from three existing North America areas, the Canada Area became the 24th geographically defined area in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On the Church News podcast, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher Aaron Coombs gives insight and tips for studying the Old Testament, and Festival: A Youth Concert pre-recorded videos are available to local Church units for youth festival activities.

Young men in West Virginia learned perseverance, trust in God and unity through a challenging bike ride activity. Read how service and caring for those in need has helped several Latter-day Saints grow closer to the Savior.

On Aug. 2, two Latter-day Saint runners captured national titles at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Video: ‘Guidance from the Lord’

Elder Quentin L. Cook talks about President Russell M. Nelson's prophetic direction in a Church News video titled "Guidance from the Lord" that was recorded at the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | Screenshot from Church News video

In a Church News video titled “Guidance from the Lord,” Elder Quentin L. Cook testifies of the prophetic guidance of President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the importance of Latter-day Saints worshiping and completing ordinances in the house of the Lord.

2. Elder Kearon testifies that ‘light does overcome darkness’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | BYU–Pathway Worldwide

Friday, Aug. 1, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about happiness and peace in an imperfect world during the BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional. He spoke to students about how to fill their lives with purpose and joy through the Light of the Savior Jesus Christ.

3. Sister Tamara W. Runia: Listen for His voice and to His voice

Notes people wrote are hung on the path of the "Look unto Christ Walk,” a 1-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp in Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

In a Church News article this week, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared how she overcame opposition while writing her April 2025 general conference address, reminding all “your Savior is forever brighter than the darkness.”

From left, An artistic rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple.; Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, third from right, and his wife, Sister Anita Wakolo, second from right, join community members and Latter-day Saints to break ground on the Wellington New Zealand Temple on Aug. 2, 2025, in Porirua, New Zealand | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced dedication and open house information for the Alabang Philippines Temple.

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, presided over the Aug. 2 groundbreaking ceremony of the Wellington New Zealand Temple.

5. New Canada Area unites Latter-day Saints nationwide

A map shows shows the 10 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Area that are dedicated, under construction or under renovation, as of Aug. 5, 2025. | Church News graphic

Effective Aug. 1, all 10 provinces and three territories now make up the Church’s new Canada Area.

6. Episode 252: Teaching to understand — A ‘Come, Follow Me’ Old Testament primer from institute instructor Aaron Coombs

Aaron Combs, a Salt Lake Institute of Religion teacher, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, to talk about the upcoming "Come, Follow Me" study of the Old Testament. | Screenshot from YouTube

Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher Aaron Coombs joins this week’s Church News podcast for a primer on the Old Testament, offering tips for teaching all ages and levels of understanding in next year’s “Come, Follow Me” study.

7. 2025 Festival: A Youth Concert prerecorded events now available online

Strive to Be artists sing and dance on stage at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, during the filming of "Festival: A Youth Concert" on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Prerecorded concerts filmed before live audiences in Provo, Utah; Mexico City, Mexico; and São Paulo, Brazil, are now available for youth and youth leaders to hold Festival: A Youth Concert activities at days and time that best fit local needs and schedules.

8. How a 150-mile bike ride helped these young men learn to ‘trust in the Lord’ and ‘do hard things’

Young men from the Clarksburg West Virginia Stake pose for a photo after riding their bikes along the Great Allegheny Passage, a 150-mile rail trail from Cumberland, Maryland, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in June 2025. | Ryan Haws

Camaraderie and fellowship grew while relying on God and helping each other in planning and participating in a 150-mile bike ride for a West Virginia Young Men’s group through the Great Allegheny Passage.

9. How caring for those in need has helped Latter-day Saints connect with sacred covenants

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs a young patient who received cleft care in northeastern Brazil in 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

Latter-day Saints in different communities talk about the faith promoting and unifying effect of serving others, and how service — a tangible expression of sacred covenants — has helped them grow closer to Jesus Christ.

10. Two Latter-day Saint runners win national titles in steeplechase events

Former BYU star Kenneth Rooks leads the pack in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | BYU photo

Two Latter-day Saint athletes, Kenneth Rooks and Lexy Halladay-Lowry, each claimed national titles in the 3,000-meter steeplechase events at the U.S. Track and Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 2.