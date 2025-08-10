Hear what Elder Quentin L. Cook says about President Russell M. Nelson, and prophetic guidance from this week’s Church News video.
Elder Patrick Kearon encouraged BYU–Pathway students to find joy in the light of Christ, and read what Sister Tamara W. Runia wrote about opposition and gave specific ways to overcome it.
The dedication and open house dates for the 4th house of the Lord in the Philippines are set, and ground has been broken for New Zealand’s 3rd temple.
Gathered from three existing North America areas, the Canada Area became the 24th geographically defined area in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On the Church News podcast, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher Aaron Coombs gives insight and tips for studying the Old Testament, and Festival: A Youth Concert pre-recorded videos are available to local Church units for youth festival activities.
Young men in West Virginia learned perseverance, trust in God and unity through a challenging bike ride activity. Read how service and caring for those in need has helped several Latter-day Saints grow closer to the Savior.
On Aug. 2, two Latter-day Saint runners captured national titles at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.
1. Video: ‘Guidance from the Lord’
In a Church News video titled “Guidance from the Lord,” Elder Quentin L. Cook testifies of the prophetic guidance of President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the importance of Latter-day Saints worshiping and completing ordinances in the house of the Lord.
2. Elder Kearon testifies that ‘light does overcome darkness’
Friday, Aug. 1, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about happiness and peace in an imperfect world during the BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional. He spoke to students about how to fill their lives with purpose and joy through the Light of the Savior Jesus Christ.
3. Sister Tamara W. Runia: Listen for His voice and to His voice
In a Church News article this week, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared how she overcame opposition while writing her April 2025 general conference address, reminding all “your Savior is forever brighter than the darkness.”
4. Alabang Philippines Temple dedication, open house dates announced, and ground broken for temple in New Zealand
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced dedication and open house information for the Alabang Philippines Temple.
Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, presided over the Aug. 2 groundbreaking ceremony of the Wellington New Zealand Temple.
5. New Canada Area unites Latter-day Saints nationwide
Effective Aug. 1, all 10 provinces and three territories now make up the Church’s new Canada Area.
6. Episode 252: Teaching to understand — A ‘Come, Follow Me’ Old Testament primer from institute instructor Aaron Coombs
Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher Aaron Coombs joins this week’s Church News podcast for a primer on the Old Testament, offering tips for teaching all ages and levels of understanding in next year’s “Come, Follow Me” study.
7. 2025 Festival: A Youth Concert prerecorded events now available online
Prerecorded concerts filmed before live audiences in Provo, Utah; Mexico City, Mexico; and São Paulo, Brazil, are now available for youth and youth leaders to hold Festival: A Youth Concert activities at days and time that best fit local needs and schedules.
8. How a 150-mile bike ride helped these young men learn to ‘trust in the Lord’ and ‘do hard things’
Camaraderie and fellowship grew while relying on God and helping each other in planning and participating in a 150-mile bike ride for a West Virginia Young Men’s group through the Great Allegheny Passage.
9. How caring for those in need has helped Latter-day Saints connect with sacred covenants
Latter-day Saints in different communities talk about the faith promoting and unifying effect of serving others, and how service — a tangible expression of sacred covenants — has helped them grow closer to Jesus Christ.
10. Two Latter-day Saint runners win national titles in steeplechase events
Two Latter-day Saint athletes, Kenneth Rooks and Lexy Halladay-Lowry, each claimed national titles in the 3,000-meter steeplechase events at the U.S. Track and Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 2.