Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Temples

Alabang Philippines Temple dedication, open house dates set

Elder David A. Bednar will dedicate the fourth house of the Lord in the Philippines, the second in the Manila metropolitan area

A rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple.
An artistic rendering of the Alabang Philippines Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Joel Randall
By Joel Randall

The Alabang Philippines Temple will be dedicated Jan. 18, 2026. This is exactly one year — to the day — after the groundbreaking of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple.

Read this article in Portuguese:


Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate Alabang’s house of the Lord following an open house from Nov. 21 through Dec. 13, 2025. A media day will also be held Nov. 17, and invited guests will tour the temple Nov. 18-20.

Scheduled currently as the second temple dedication of 2026, the Alabang dedication will take place just one week after the Burley Idaho Temple is dedicated Jan. 11 of that year.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Alabang temple dates on Monday, Aug. 4, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After its dedication, the Alabang temple will become the fourth house of the Lord in the Philippines and the second in the Manila metropolitan area. With the dedications currently scheduled, it is projected to be the Church’s 213th operating temple.

The Alabang Philippines Temple site in relation to the rest of the country.
The Alabang Philippines Temple site in relation to the rest of the country. | Screenshot from Google Maps

About the Church in the Philippines

The late Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a second house of the Lord for the greater Manila area on April 2, 2017.

Later referred to as the Alabang temple, it was one of the last five temples President Monson announced before his death in January 2018. It will also be the final temple of this group to be dedicated.

The Alabang temple will be a two-story edifice on a 2.6-acre site on Corporate Avenue, Alabang, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Three of the country’s 14 houses of the Lord are in operation: the Manila Philippines Temple (dedicated in 1984), Cebu City Philippines Temple (2010) and Urdaneta Philippines Temple (2024).

Another four, in addition to the Alabang temple, are under construction: in Davao City (ground broken in 2020), Bacolod (2021), Cagayan de Oro (2024) and Tacloban City (2025).

The other six Philippine temples are in planning stages, announced for Naga (in 2022), Santiago (2022), Tuguegarao City (2023), Iloilo (2023), Laoag (2023) and San Jose del Monte (2025).

Since the Philippines opened for missionary work in 1961, Church growth in the country has been among the fastest in the world. By 1970, the Church had a presence on eight major Philippine islands. In 1974, then-Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the first stake in the Philippines.

The country is now home to more than 880,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,300 local congregations. With its high population of Latter-day Saints, the Philippines is the fourth country with the most stakes worldwide.

Related Stories
Ground broken for Tacloban City Philippines Temple
Burley Idaho Temple dedication, open house dates announced
President Oaks dedicates Urdaneta Philippines Temple for faithful Filipino members who ‘believe these things’ and ‘do them’
Church News podcast episode 185: President and Sister Oaks on the blessing of returning to the Philippines and the Urdaneta temple dedication
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed