Alabang Philippines Temple dedication, open house dates set

The Alabang Philippines Temple will be dedicated Jan. 18, 2026. This is exactly one year — to the day — after the groundbreaking of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate Alabang’s house of the Lord following an open house from Nov. 21 through Dec. 13, 2025. A media day will also be held Nov. 17, and invited guests will tour the temple Nov. 18-20.

Scheduled currently as the second temple dedication of 2026, the Alabang dedication will take place just one week after the Burley Idaho Temple is dedicated Jan. 11 of that year.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Alabang temple dates on Monday, Aug. 4, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After its dedication, the Alabang temple will become the fourth house of the Lord in the Philippines and the second in the Manila metropolitan area. With the dedications currently scheduled, it is projected to be the Church’s 213th operating temple.

The Alabang Philippines Temple site in relation to the rest of the country. | Screenshot from Google Maps

About the Church in the Philippines

The late Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a second house of the Lord for the greater Manila area on April 2, 2017.

Later referred to as the Alabang temple, it was one of the last five temples President Monson announced before his death in January 2018. It will also be the final temple of this group to be dedicated.

The Alabang temple will be a two-story edifice on a 2.6-acre site on Corporate Avenue, Alabang, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Three of the country’s 14 houses of the Lord are in operation: the Manila Philippines Temple (dedicated in 1984), Cebu City Philippines Temple (2010) and Urdaneta Philippines Temple (2024).

Another four, in addition to the Alabang temple, are under construction: in Davao City (ground broken in 2020), Bacolod (2021), Cagayan de Oro (2024) and Tacloban City (2025).

The other six Philippine temples are in planning stages, announced for Naga (in 2022), Santiago (2022), Tuguegarao City (2023), Iloilo (2023), Laoag (2023) and San Jose del Monte (2025).

Since the Philippines opened for missionary work in 1961, Church growth in the country has been among the fastest in the world. By 1970, the Church had a presence on eight major Philippine islands. In 1974, then-Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the first stake in the Philippines.

The country is now home to more than 880,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,300 local congregations. With its high population of Latter-day Saints, the Philippines is the fourth country with the most stakes worldwide.