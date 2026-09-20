This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Isaiah 13-14, 22, 24-30 and 35, which includes the Lord’s promise that He will do a “marvellous work and a wonder” (Isaiah 29:14).

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders and scholars of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these chapters of scripture.

Isaiah 14

“Satan’s purpose was to gain for himself the Father’s honor and power (see Isaiah 14:12-15; Moses 4:1, 3). … Cast down as unembodied spirits in mortality, Satan and his followers tempt and seek to deceive and captivate the children of God. So it is that the evil one, who opposed and sought to destroy the Father’s plan, actually facilitated it, because it is opposition that enables choice and it is the opportunity of making the right choices that leads to the growth that is the purpose of the Father’s plan.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2016 general conference, “Opposition in All Things”

“Because of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, all spirits blessed by birth will ultimately be resurrected, spirit and body reunited, and inherit kingdoms of glory that are superior to our existence here on earth. The exceptions are confined to those who, like Satan and his angels, willfully rebel against God (see Isaiah 14:12-15; Luke 10:18; Revelation 12:7-9; Doctrine and Covenants 76:32-37).”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2009 general conference, “Our Father’s Plan — Big Enough for All His Children”

Related Story Shon Hopkin: Finding joy and meaning in the words of Isaiah

Isaiah 22

“Isaiah also refers to Christ as the great high priest dressed in a holy robe and girdle, with ‘the key of the house of David … upon his shoulder’ and with the government of the patriarchs in His hand, ‘as a nail in a sure place’ (see Isaiah 22:21-23). As a token that He has not forgotten or forsaken Israel or her children, Christ will ‘graven [Israel] upon the palms of [His] hands’ (Isaiah 49:16).”

— Michael L. King, a retired Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor, in the September 2026 Liahona article, “The Lord Will Fulfill His Covenant”

Isaiah 24

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“Following the Savior’s death, the Church He had established drifted into apostasy. Fulfilled were the words of Isaiah, who said, ‘The earth also is defiled under the inhabitants thereof; because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken the everlasting covenant’ (Isaiah 24:5).

“Realizing the importance of knowing the true nature of God, men had struggled to find a way to define Him. Learned clerics argued with one another. …

“And so in 1820, in that incomparable vision, the Father and the Son appeared to the boy Joseph. They spoke to him with words that were audible, and he spoke to Them. They could see. They could speak. They could hear. They were personal. They were of substance. They were not imaginary beings. They were beings tabernacled in flesh. And out of that experience has come our unique and true understanding of the nature of Deity.”

— The late President Gordon B. Hinckley, then the president of the Church, October 2007 general conference, “The Stone Cut Out of the Mountain”

Isaiah 25

“This is Easter in Jesus Christ: He answers the longings of our hearts and the questions of our souls. He wipes away our tears (see Isaiah 25:8), except our tears of joy.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2025 general conference, “Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration”

“Prophesying of the Savior, Isaiah said, ‘He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces’ (Isaiah 25:8).

“His Resurrection allowed Mary [Magdalene]’s tears to be wiped away. Surely He will wipe away yours too.”

— Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, April 2025 general conference, “Spiritually Whole in Him”

Isaiah 26

“When we choose to believe, exercise faith unto repentance, and follow our Savior, Jesus Christ, we open our spiritual eyes to splendors we can scarcely imagine. Thus our belief and faith will grow stronger, and we will see even more. …

“We can choose to believe. For in belief, we discover the dawn of light. We will discover truth. We will find peace (see Isaiah 26:3).”

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 2015 general conference, “Be Not Afraid, Only Believe”

Isaiah 27

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“A complete restoration was required. God the Father and Jesus Christ called upon the Prophet Joseph Smith to be the prophet of this dispensation. All divine powers of previous dispensations were to be restored through him. This dispensation of the fulness of times would not be limited in time or in location. It would not end in apostasy, and it would fill the world (see Isaiah 27:6).”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2006 general conference, “The Gathering of Scattered Israel”

Isaiah 28

“Even as we trust God’s prior answers, we need to be open to further personal revelation. After all, few of life’s destinations are reached via a nonstop flight. We should recognize that personal revelation may be received ‘line upon line’ and ‘precept upon precept’ (Isaiah 28:10; 2 Nephi 28:30), that revealed direction can be and frequently is incremental.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2022 general conference, “A Framework for Personal Revelation”

“Walking the path of discipleship takes practice — each day, little by little, ‘grace for grace’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:12), ‘line upon line’ (Isaiah 28:10). Sometimes two steps forward and one step back. The important thing is that you don’t give up; keep trying to get it right. You will eventually become better, happier and more authentic. Talking with others about your faith will become normal and natural. In fact, the gospel will be such an essential, precious part of your lives that it would feel unnatural not to talk about it with others. That may not happen immediately — it is a lifelong effort. But it will happen.”

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2019 general conference, “Missionary Work: Sharing What Is in Your Heart”

Isaiah 29

“By divine design, ancient prophets of God, when moved upon by the Holy Ghost, prophesied of the Restoration and what was to come in our day, the last dispensation and the fulness of times. … Through generations of time, they foretold, dreamed, envisioned and prophesied of the future of God’s kingdom on earth, what Isaiah called ‘a marvellous work and a wonder’ (Isaiah 29:14). The prophecies that have been fulfilled by the Restoration of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are many.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2020 general conference, “Fulfillment of Prophecy”

“Youth of all ages, even infants, can and do respond to the distinctive spirit of the Book of Mormon. Children may not understand all of the words and stories, but they certainly can feel the ‘familiar spirit’ described by Isaiah (Isaiah 29:4). And the questions a child asks, the observations a child shares and the discussions that occur provide crucial spiritual early warning signals. Importantly, such conversations can help parents to discern what their children are learning, thinking and feeling about the truths contained in this sacred volume of scripture, as well as the difficulties they may be facing.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2010 general conference, “Watching with All Perseverance”

“We live in these days of the Lord’s ‘marvellous work and a wonder’ (Isaiah 29:14). We have been blessed to bring the gospel to our families and our posterity and to assist in preparing for the Second Coming of the Savior. … Our responsibility is not trivial; it is not by chance that we are who we are; the keeping of our covenants in these days of destiny will be a badge of honor throughout all the eternities.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2009 general conference, “Come unto Him”

Isaiah 30

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“The Lord knew — in this fast-paced world full of distractions and in commotion — that making quality time for Him would be one of the major challenges of our day. Speaking through the prophet Isaiah, He provided these words of counsel and caution, which can be likened unto the tumultuous days in which we live:

“‘In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength: and ye would not.

“‘But ye said, No; for we will flee upon horses; therefore shall ye flee: and, We will ride upon the swift; therefore shall they that pursue you be swift’ (Isaiah 30:15-16).

“In other words, even though our salvation depends on returning to Him often and resting from the cares of the world, we do not. And even though our confidence will come from a strength developed in quiet times sitting with the Lord in meditation and reflection, we do not. Why not? Because we say, ‘No, we are busy with other things’ — fleeing upon our horses, so to speak. Therefore, we will get further and further away from God; we will insist on going faster and faster; and the faster we go, the swifter Satan will follow in pursuit.”

— Bishop L. Todd Budge, then the second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, October 2024 general conference, “Seek Him with All Your Heart”

“Isaiah writes, ‘The Lord bindeth up the breach of his people, and healeth the stroke of their wound’ (Isaiah 30:26). … Heavenly Father will help us love even those we may think are unlovable, if we plead for His aid. The Savior’s Atonement is a conduit for the constant flow of charity from our Father in Heaven. We must choose to abide in this love in order to have charity for all.”

— Sister Neill F. Marriott, then the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, October 2017 general conference, “Abiding in God and Repairing the Breach”

“We are surrounded by persuasive voices, beguiling voices, belittling voices, sophisticated voices and confusing voices. I might add that these are loud voices. I admonish you to turn the volume down and to be influenced instead by that still, small voice which will guide you to safety. Remember that one with authority placed his hands on your head after you were baptized, confirming you a member of the Church and saying, ‘Receive the Holy Ghost.’ Open your hearts, even your very souls, to the sound of that special voice which testifies of truth. As the prophet Isaiah promised, ‘Thine ears shall hear a word … , saying, This is the way, walk ye in it’ (Isaiah 30:21). May we ever be in tune, that we might hear this comforting, guiding voice which will keep us safe.”

— The late President Thomas S. Monson, then the president of the Church, October 2015 general conference, “Keep the Commandments”

Isaiah 35

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“Your struggles do not define you, but they can refine you. Because of a ‘thorn in the flesh’ (2 Corinthians 12:7), you may have the ability to feel more compassion toward others. As guided by the Holy Ghost, share your story in order to ‘succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees’ (Doctrine and Covenants 81:5; see also Isaiah 35:3).”

— Sister Reyna I. Aburto, then the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2019 general conference, “Thru Cloud and Sunshine, Lord, Abide with Me!”

“There is a phrase used four times in the standard works which has always intrigued me. It is the expression ‘feeble knees.’ … Early on, I assumed ‘feeble knees’ meant weak or exhausted. However, the context of its use in Isaiah (see Isaiah 35:3-4) suggests that it may have a somewhat richer meaning, something more like fearful. I actually favor this latter interpretation. Today we often hear such expressions as ‘weak in the knees’ or ‘knocking knees’ to denote fear. …

“Life is never easy, and we cannot escape our own case of feeble knees from time to time. It is thus essential that we love and support one another.”

— The late Elder Marvin J. Ashton, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1991 general conference, “‘Strengthen the Feeble Knees’”