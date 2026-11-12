A look at the ‘Dedicate’ series and its impact around the world

Young adults featured in the new video series “Dedicate” visit Temple Square in Salt Lake City in mid-2025 as they learn about the purpose and significance of temples.

In mid-2025, seven young adults arrived in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They were from all over the world — Brazil, the Philippines, France, Japan, Ghana, Mexico and the United States. They are all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And they were all participating in a six-part video series produced by the Church called “Dedicate.”

The series premiered Sunday, Oct. 4, after the October 2026 general conference on that same YouTube channel, youtube.com/@churchofjesuschrist. It is also available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Throughout the series, the seven young adults are shown touring Salt Lake Temple renovations and testifying of Christ, temples and temple covenants.

“Dedicate” also includes interactions with several Church leaders, including President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Episodes 1 through 5 are now available. The series-concluding sixth episode will be available in April 2027, to coincide with the opening of the Salt Lake Temple to the public.

Episodes 1 and 2

Seven young adults featured in the new video series “Dedicate” visit Temple Square in Salt Lake City in mid-2025 as they learn about the purpose and significance of temples. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first episode introduces each of the seven young adults as they share their feelings about the temple and their excitement about traveling to Salt Lake City:

Emie Alvez from the Philippines

Sora Murata from Japan

Favour Onyinyechukwu Okeke from Ghana

Mathéo Depuydt, from France

Bella Machado Guimarães from Brazil

Alex Cazier from Alabama in the U.S.

Lehi Balboa León from Mexico

For the release of the first episode, Church leaders, series participants, young adults and invited guests gathered for a premiere screening at the renovated Legacy Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2026, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Church leaders, series participants, young adults and invited guests watch the first episode of the new video series “Dedicate” in the Legacy Theater in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I’m very pleased that we were a part of this today, but I just want you to see it is part of this greater purpose,” President Uchtdorf said. “In a year from now, we will dedicate the house of the Lord again, and it will be something which will affect the whole world.”

President Uchtdorf was joined by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

Echoing the temple celebration’s theme, “Rejoice in Christ,” Church leaders hope this series will help viewers worldwide understand what blessings temples bring and how they strengthen individuals, families and communities.

Series participants talked about some of the meaningful aspects of their experience. Those included finding answers to personal questions and sharing their journey openly and authentically.

The second episode of “Dedicate” highlights the young adults’ tour of the under-construction Salt Lake Temple.

Episode 3

Bella Machado Guimarães, right, and Lehi Balboa León, center, arrive at a special screening of the third episode of “Dedicate” at a meetinghouse adjacent to the Mexico City Mexico Temple on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds gathered for a special screening of the third episode of “Dedicate” on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The event was held in a meetinghouse next to the Mexico City Mexico Temple, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

In the third episode, titled “Covenant Connections,” the young adults tour the Church’s film set in Goshen, Utah. The set includes a re-creation of ancient Jerusalem. While there, the young adults visited with President Freeman and Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy. As they explore the desert landscape and ancient backdrops, they reflect on personal challenges and turn to the scriptures to learn how covenants with God bring strength, direction and answers from Him.

With the Mexico City temple in view at the premiere event, some audience members said “Dedicate” helped them connect with the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration while deepening their understanding of the worldwide significance of all temples.

“I invite you, the next time you go to the temple, not only to attend and participate, but to truly strive to feel Christ and listen to Christ, to rejoice in Him,” said Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, during the event.

Episode 4

Young adults in Accra, Ghana, watch Episode 4 of the "Dedicate" series during a premiere event on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults across Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast gathered on Oct. 24, 2026, for the premiere of Episode 4 of the “Dedicate” series, the Church’s Africa Newsroom reported.

In Episode 4, the young adults travel to Kirtland, Ohio, to visit the Kirtland Temple, which was built by early Latter-day Saints between 1833 and 1836. The Kirtland Temple was the first temple dedicated in this dispensation and is now preserved as a historic site.

Participants in the Africa premiere event watched the episode and engaged in moderated question-and-answer discussions, reflecting on gospel principles, temple covenants and personal discipleship. These conversations provided opportunities for young adults to share testimony, ask questions and encourage one another in their efforts to center their lives on the Savior.

Throughout the discussions, participants expressed gratitude for the blessings of temple worship and a renewed desire to strengthen their commitment to the Lord. Many reflected on the peace, direction and spiritual strength that come through making and keeping sacred covenants.

The premiere events collectively brought together nearly 500 young adults and friends, including approximately 140 participants in Accra, Ghana; more than 250 in Aba, Nigeria; and 104 in Cocody, Côte d’Ivoire.

Episode 5

Youth and young adults gather at the missionary training center near the Manila Philippines Temple for a special screening of the series “Dedicate” on Oct. 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds gathered at the missionary training center near the Manila Philippines Temple to watch the fifth episode of “Dedicate” on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 — the same week the series surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The fifth episode focuses on covenants and ordinances in the temple that seal families for eternity.

Congregations across the Philippines also held watch parties in local meetinghouses, allowing more youth and young adults to participate.

During the event, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Philippines Area presidency, invited the rising generation to dedicate and rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ as they prepare to make and keep special promises in the temple.

“Dedicate your life to Him. If you have fallen short — and all of us have — then rededicate yourselves. If you fall short again, rededicate. We just need to stand up one more time than the times we fall,” he said.