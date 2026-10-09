Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about the importance of the covenants and ordinances of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ on Oct. 4, 2026.

Following the October 2026 General Conference on Oct. 3-4, Church leaders posted messages from their general conference addresses, information surrounding the new “Dedicate” video and tips for teaching.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke in the Sunday morning and afternoon sessions of general conference over the weekend. Following his addresses, he posted two videos from his talks to his social media accounts.

President Oaks said: “Truth is to be found here — truth about the teachings of the Lord and truth about the covenant path that will lead us to our destiny — the destiny desired by our Heavenly Father.”

“Strong Faith requires more than strong desire. It means daily trying one step at a time with prayer and scriptural learning.”

On Oct. 8, the Primary Worldwide social media accounts posted a clip from Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota’s conference address, “A Child of God.”

In the caption, she wrote: “This week, I invite you to: Learn the name of someone who may feel unseen. Pray to see others as Heavenly Father sees them. Replace worldly labels with these eternal truths: Child of God. Child of the covenant. Disciple of Jesus Christ.”

This week, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared that while life is not meant to be easy, the Lord has promised that He will be there for his people in times of trial (see Isaiah 41:10).

“We know that the Lord will comfort all of those who try to follow Him.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a clip from her general conference address to her social media accounts on Oct. 3. In the video, she spoke of her experience in sculpting class and related God to her instructor.

“God is shaping us into something only He knows we can become,” she said.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke against gambling in his recent general conference address.

In the caption accompanying a video posted to his social media accounts, President Christofferson wrote: “Putting money or something of value at risk to bet on a particular outcome or event is an activity that has plagued mankind almost, I suppose, from the beginning of time.”

On Oct. 7, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video clip from her general conference address from the Sunday afternoon session.

In her speech, she spoke of a story in the Bible, when a young man asked Jesus Christ what more he could do after following all of the commandments. Sister Spannaus mentioned that only after conveying his love, did Christ answer him.

“Our Father and our Savior know you, and have the same perfect love for you.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2026 General Conference. The next day, he spoke at the premiere showing of the first episode of the Dedicate video series. In both addresses, he taught of Christ’s ability to transform His disciples into better, more loving people.

In a social media post on Oct. 7, President Uchtdorf wrote: “He does not ask us to be perfect today. He asks us to come unto Him and be willing to follow Him as we choose to be perfected in Him.”

This week, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about the importance of covenants and ordinances as taught in his general conference address. He also posted a video from a devotional with students of BYU–Idaho to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the institution.

To the students of BYU–Idaho, he said: “You students at BYU–I and our other young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are wonderful disciples of the Savior. Please do not be too hard on yourselves.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared about the importance of living a life of integrity and virtue in a social media post on Oct. 4.

“Lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ best reflect the Savior’s teaching and direction when they joyfully live lives of integrity and virtue.”

This week, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified in a social media post on Oct. 4 that faith in Jesus Christ gives His disciples the power to follow His commandments and remain strong in the face of adversity.

“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him, and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in Christ will define your character.”

On Oct. 3, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted guidance on his social media accounts to those who are struggling because of loved ones who have stepped away from the Church.

“I ask you to turn over to Jesus Christ your despair for those wayward souls,” he wrote, “We cannot change their hearts, but He can; He is a God of miracles.”

This week, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, created two posts on his social media accounts. The first addressed his message at general conference. The second was in reference to the new “Dedicate” video, which premiered on Monday, October 5.

Regarding the new “Dedicate” video, Elder Stevenson wrote: “Wherever we are in our spiritual journey, each of us can choose to dedicate ourselves to our Savior Jesus Christ.”

On Oct. 3, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his general conference address, “How Long Will It Be Ere They Believe Me,” to his social media accounts.

“The power of the Messiah to save and exalt is profoundly intimate and infinite beyond human comprehension; there is more than enough to cover any breach, need or deficit for all of us, for each of us.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 3. Later that day, he posted a summary of his address to his social media accounts.

“In a world of commotion, contention and cares, the Lord invites us to a place of spiritual safety, harmony and holiness—the House of the Lord,” Elder Gong wrote.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of fasting and prayer, in his recent general conference address, A Higher and Holier Fast. The same day, he posted a recap of his thoughts to his social media accounts.

He made these promises to those who obey the law of the fast: “You will draw nearer to the Savior, receive strength to overcome your weaknesses and become more sensitive to the needs of others. Through these divinely appointed practices, the Lord will sanctify us and pour His Spirit and blessings more abundantly into our lives.”

In his general conference message on Oct. 3, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an experience he had while learning how to pilot a glider. He related this experience to the gospel, explaining that Jesus Christ provides the “lift” that keeps a person’s spiritual glider aloft.

In a social media post that same day, Elder Kearon wrote, “Your Savior is your lift. He is your ever-rising air. There is no limit to how high you can climb with Him.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in general conference and later posted on his social media accounts on Oct. 3 about the importance of sharing one’s personal testimony.

“Imagine what could happen if all of us — millions of disciples of Jesus Christ — consistently shared our testimonies,” Elder Caussé wrote. “Countless lives would be blessed, faith would grow and the love of Christ would spread more abundantly throughout the world.”

On Oct. 4, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted his thoughts on standing for truth in a loving way, echoing his message given in general conference.

Elder Gilbert wrote: “For disciples of Jesus Christ, truth and love always walk together. I believe teaching truth with love will be the hallmark of Christ’s disciples in the last days.”

Then on Oct. 8, Gospel Learning and Teaching, Sunday School’s social media accounts, posted a video featuring Elder Gilbert. In it, he elaborates on a story found in the chapters of Isaiah.

“I hope we can learn from these chapters in Isaiah and see the miracle of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in our lives.”

This week, the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts posted a video clip from Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes’ general conference talk from the Saturday afternoon session on Oct. 3.

“As covenant followers of Jesus Christ, we minister with compassion to whomever God places in our path. We do it because that’s what the Savior did, and we’ve made a covenant to follow Him,” he said.

This week, the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a video where Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her second counselor, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, speak about perpetual adolescence, and how to prevent it in the Young Women’s classes.

“We hope you feel there is an important need for adult leaders to lift the learning in the youth classes and quorums, especially as it relates to the doctrine of the Church,” she said.