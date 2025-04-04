Sylvia Saitman, left, and her daughter, Tiana, 13, of Bountiful, Utah, react after hearing President Thomas S. Monson announce that women can go on missions when they are 19 years old, during the Saturday morning session of the 182nd Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2012.

In the quarter century of general conference being held in the Conference Center, countless life-changing moments have occurred.

April 2025 general conference will mark the 25th anniversary of the first general conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Announced in 1996 and constructed between 1997 and 2000 under the direction of the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley, the Conference Center was complete enough by April 2000 to hold its inaugural general conference. The building was dedicated later that year in October.

Church News recently asked readers what general conference moment in the last 25 years changed their lives. Here are some of their responses.

Missionary age change

“October 2012, when the late President Thomas S. Monson announced the mission-age change. I was 17 years old at the time and had no intention of ever serving a mission for the Church. A full year later, when I was 18, I was prompted during a sacrament meeting talk to serve a mission. Because of this age change during the 2012 general conference, this was an option for me now.

“At first, I was terrified — I didn’t know if I was strong enough to serve a mission, talk to strangers every day or dedicate 18 months of my life to the Lord. [But] even when I was afraid, the Lord helped me get on my mission.

“I served in the Indianapolis Indiana Mission from 2014 to 2015. I am the woman, wife and mother I am today because of my mission. My mission allowed me to grow in confidence, more readily trust the Lord and showed me the ways to deepen my discipleship to Christ as a member of the Church. I also met my husband while serving my mission. Truly my eternity was changed because of my mission, and it was only possible for me to be there because of that special October 2012 general conference announcement. I will be forever grateful to my Heavenly Father for that conference. It changed my life.”

— Ashley Mortensen, Lehi Utah Snow Springs Stake

Sister missionaries react to the news that new sisters can enter the mission field at age 19, in this photo from October 2012. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It was October 2012, when President Monson announced the age change for serving full-time missions. At that time, I was still a young woman. Before the announcement, my goal was to finish college before serving a mission. But when I heard the news, I told myself, ‘I will serve a full-time mission when I turn 19.’ Looking back, several years have passed, and I know that decision made a significant difference in my life, affecting me until now. I served my mission at 19 and finished my bachelor’s degree afterward. Everything we do matters to the Lord. After my mission, I made better decisions and matured in the gospel of Jesus Christ. I’ve served in various Church callings and witnessed miracles in my life.”

— Dennise Pamesa Estera, Sorsogon Philippines District

“I’ll never forget the moment when the age for sister missionaries was changed to 19. From the time I was a little girl, my greatest goal was to serve a mission and be a representative of Jesus Christ. I felt a great urgency and continued desire to do so when I was in high school, but it felt daunting at the time having to wait until age 21. I remember that October morning so vividly when President Monson made the announcement that 19-year-old young women could serve. Tears wouldn’t stop streaming down my face. I was happier than all Christmas mornings I’d ever had combined as I told my parents that I would have a mission call just one year from that time.

“I left for my mission in January of 2014, and I unfortunately got very sick and had to return home four short months later. I was absolutely heartbroken, and still feel that heartbreak keenly, but had it not been for the age change for young women, I wouldn’t have been able to serve at all. I’m so grateful I had those amazing four months, and I absolutely treasure them. From the moment of the age change to now, I certainly know that Heavenly Father had me in mind when He made the change for sisters to serve at 19.”

— Carli Ivie, Washington Utah East Stake

Temple announcements

A rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I grew up and lived in a small branch in the town of Haugesund, on the western coast of Norway. All my life, when my family and I wanted to attend the closest house of the Lord, which was in Sweden, it meant driving for two days, crossing both a mountain range and into a different country. At the April 2021 conference, my family happened to be discussing the topic of whether we would ever get a house of the Lord in Norway. In the midst of our discussion, the Oslo Norway Temple was announced. The Spirit flooded the room in a way that I had only rarely felt before. Personally, it made me feel like the Lord was aware of me and my prayers and served as another sign that His love is real. I consider this the most joyful experience of my life thus far.”

— Johannes Aaron Hiltunen, Oslo Norway Stake

“When the Bentonville Arkansas Temple was announced in October 2019, my eyes burned. The joy I felt that day. I continue to feel joy as I attend a temple three hours closer — joy for my children, who will be able to attend the temple so easily and freely. I am grateful to the Lord for this blessing in my life and my family’s lives."

— Rebekah Hubler, Springdale Arkansas Stake

“I had been praying for a temple in Lindon, Utah, since 2010. In October 2020, when President Russell M. Nelson announced the Lindon Utah Temple, I wept for joy and felt like I was being given the warmest hug. I felt the immense love of Heavenly Father that day and every day since, and I know better than ever before that not only can I hear Him, but He hears me, too.”

— Landon Vernon, Pleasant Grove Utah West Stake

Personal testimonies

Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“In April 2018, we gathered in a solemn assembly to sustain a new Prophet and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. I was 14 years old, and it was the first time I remembered getting a new Prophet. I learned in Church what was written in the Doctrine and Covenants, and we all prepared for this momentous occasion. When the conference started, I remember I was sitting in our living room, and when they called the young women to stand and sustain President Russell M. Nelson as the Prophet, I felt so strongly that he is a Prophet of God. I was so proud to be part of something bigger than me, expressing my beliefs in this Church and in living prophets.”

— Olivia Kristin Barlow, Lehi Utah East Stake

It was the general priesthood session of April 2018 when I was at the Conference Center and President Nelson began delivering his talk ’Ministering With the Power and Authority of God.’ President Nelson began inviting all the brethren in attendance there and throughout the world to rise by priesthood office. I rose when he called the elders to rise. It was a spiritually palpable moment.

“Then he invited us to stay standing as we sang ’Rise Up, O Men of God.’ We remained standing through the prayer and as the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles left the building. What I will always remember is that no one ever invited us to sit back down. We were called to rise up as men of God, and never were we to sit back down again.”

— Joseph Devin Durrant, Rexburg Idaho Henry’s Fork Stake

“In 2008, my husband and I were listening to general conference. During the late Elder Richard G. Scott’s talk is when we received very clear instructions that we needed to move to Utah. Three months later, we moved across the country on a journey much like Lehi’s journey out of Jerusalem. We had only what fit in our vehicle, traveling with a toddler and brand-new baby. We had setbacks and trials of faith. We had no job and little money.

“Then a bishop helped get us a place that was so close to the Salt Lake Temple that we each took turns attending weekly. This journey set the stage for how we have lived our lives together up to this point. Though we don’t get to attend the temple as often right now, as a family we make general conference weekend one to celebrate, as we all join in and listen to the words of God given to us by His prophets.”

— Elizabeth Carr, Orlando Florida West Stake

President Russell M. Nelson smiles while giving his talk at the 193rd Semiannual Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 1, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My life was forever changed as I listened to President Nelson’s ’Think Celestial!’ address during October 2023 general conference. At the time, I was in the first year of my mission. I felt the Spirit powerfully witness to me of the truth of all the blessings that come from thinking celestial. I knew that these promises were given to us by the Savior through His living Prophet. [This talk] has helped me become more intentional about focusing on what matters most in a world full of noise and distractions. It has helped me see decision-making in a new light — will something lead me toward or away from my ultimate goal of receiving eternal life in the celestial kingdom? I’m so grateful for President Nelson and for the Savior, who has invited us to come unto Him and keep Him at the center of our often busy and chaotic lives. If we let our main focus be on Him, then everything else will fall into place.”

— Conner Green, Kona Hawaii Stake

“The general conference moment that changed my life was in April 2020 general conference, when the Restoration Proclamation had been announced and read. This moment inspired me to be more self-assured and outspoken about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— Brian Moranchel, Annapolis Maryland Stake

“In March 2007, while being taught by the missionaries, I gained a testimony of the Restoration of the gospel. However, the idea of a living prophet in our days made me uneasy. The scripture in Matthew 7:15-20, which warns about false prophets, filled my heart with doubts. Still, I decided to be baptized, but I knew that without a clear testimony on this matter, I couldn’t move forward.

“During April 2007 general conference, after praying and fasting, I listened to the late President Gordon B. Hinckley give his talk ’The Things of Which I Know.’ He said: ‘I speak next of the great certitudes that have come with the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. There is the restoration of the priesthood, or the authority given man to speak in the name of God.’ At that moment, I received the answer I had been seeking. Tears filled my eyes, my heart was overwhelmed, and the Holy Spirit confirmed to me that we have living prophets.”

— Brayan Ribeiro Cavalcanti, Vitória da Conquista Brazil Stake