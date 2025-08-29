See how young single adults from 6 continents and 40 countries gather to learn, serve and testify

Young single adults and Church leaders pose for a photo during Samoa's YSA conference in Apia, Samoa, in July 2025.

Across continents and cultures, young single adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding unity in shared faith, service and testimony.

Recently, gatherings in Canada, Hungary, Mongolia and Samoa brought together thousands of young adults from 40 countries and six continents who left strengthened by the Spirit, committed to service and reassured they are not alone.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke in Canada, while General Authority Seventies visited and spoke at all four conferences.

Calgary, Alberta: ‘Think Celestial’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, chats with YSA social media specialist Bryce Williams on Aug. 3, 2025, as part of the Think Celestial 2025 Canada YSA Conference, held Aug. 1–4, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta. | Austin Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 1,100 young single adults from across North America gathered in Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 1–4 under the theme “Think Celestial,” pointing to Church President Russell M. Nelson’s October 2023 general conference invitation.

Sister Spannaus joined the four-day conference filled with recreation, service and spiritual instruction. One of the messages repeated throughout the weekend was the assurance of God’s love and presence, reported the Church’s Canada Newsroom.

Sister Spannaus invited the young adults to “really feel the fire of the Holy Ghost, teaching them something or confirming something or bearing witness of the truth of the gospel, and the truth that God loves them.”

Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, middle, and his wife, Sister Jody Evanson, second from left, pose for a photo with Canada YSA Conference 2025 participants in Calgary, Alberta, in August 2025. | Austin Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the new Canada Area presidency, told participants, “You are not alone.” His wife, Sister Jody Evanson, added, “Jesus Christ is the answer to all their questions, hopes, fears and dreams. They are known to Him in a very personal way.”

Activities and service

More than 500 young single adults performed over 1,500 ordinances in the Calgary Alberta Temple. While those individuals were serving those on the other side of the veil, others assembled hygiene kits for the Salvation Army and joined in family history labs.

Think Celestial Canada YSA Conference 2025 participants assemble 850 hygiene kits for donation to the Salvation Army in Calgary, Alberta, on Aug. 2, 2025. | Austin Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Seeing the glowing faces of those similar in age to me, working together to serve in the temple, made my heart swell with joy,” said temple worker Austin Larocque.

Other recreational activities ranged from rafting and sailing to yoga and art classes, allowing for both fun and friendship.

More than 500 young single adults participate in a day of service at the Calgary Alberta Temple as part of the Think Celestial 2025 Canada YSA Conference, Aug. 1–4, 2025. | Austin Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sabbath worship

Latter-day Saints from these countries attended one of the four conferences: Albania Australia Austria Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark England France Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Hungary Italy Japan Mexico Moldova Mongolia Montenegro New Zealand Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Russia Samoa Serbia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom United States Zambia

On Sunday, Elder Vern P. Stanfill, General Authority and Canada Area president, presided over a special sacrament meeting with the conference attendees. Breakout sessions afterward addressed mental wellness, finding strength in holy places and navigating unanswered questions.

Participants take a photo during the 2025 Think Celestial Canada YSA Conference, held in Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 1–4, 2025. | Austin Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Spannaus concluded the weekend by testifying: “With the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost, His influence will give us comfort, will give us direction, will warn us from danger, will teach us, will give us testimony of the Father and the Son.”

Hungary: ‘Flow unto the mountain of the Lord’

From July 22–26, 300 young adults from 36 countries gathered in Várgesztes, Hungary, for an international YSA conference. The theme was “Flow unto the mountain of the Lord,” referencing the temple as spoken of in Isaiah 2:2-3 and 2 Nephi 12:2-3.

Joining this YSA conference was Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area; Elder Thomas Hengst, Area Seventy; and President Chet J. Wall and Sister Kristy Wall, the mission leaders of the Hungary Budapest Mission.

Latter-day Saint young adults work during a service project during a YSA conference in July 24, 2025, in Várgesztes, Hungary. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alongside devotionals, sports and social activities, participants joined in large-scale service projects that blessed thousands, reported the Church’s Hungary Newsroom.

They prepared 412 family hygiene kits and 476 adult kits for the Ecumenical Relief Organization, assembled over 1,000 school supply packages for the Hungarian Red Cross and painted, landscaped and renovated facilities in Tatabánya.

Latter-day Saint young adults carry boxes for a service project during a YSA conference in July 24, 2025, in Várgesztes, Hungary. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Navrátil, from the Czech Republic, said the service “helps me remember the Savior. He served others even when His earthly life was nearing its end.”

Fellow participant Jakub Skalník added, “When a person sees that what he does has a result and can feel that he did it for the benefit of someone else, then he becomes a partaker of God’s work.”

Latter-day Saint young adults work during a service project during a YSA conference in July 24, 2025, in Várgesztes, Hungary. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local organizations expressed deep gratitude. “The contents of the packages are almost considered luxury items for many,” said Boróka Orosi-Mester of the Ecumenical Aid Organization. “Thank you for giving the underprivileged a chance.”

Mongolia: ‘Starting Today’

In Terelj, Mongolia, surrounded by pine forests and towering rock formations, 194 young single adults gathered Aug. 8–10 for the “Starting Today” YSA Conference, reported the Church’s Mongolia Newsroom.

Young single adults and Church leaders participating in the Aug. 8–10, 2025, Starting Today YSA conference in Mongolia pose for a photo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The theme inspired participants to act with faith now — to “start praying, start repenting, start dating, start learning — start today.”

“Wherever they are in life, they can do something ‘Starting Today,’” said organizer Bayartsogt.

Note: Many Mongols don’t have last names and generally go by a single name; most quoted in this article have only one name.

Church leaders participating in Mongolia's YSA conference pose for a photo with a water gun while young adults play games in August 2025. Elder Shinjiro Hara, an Area Seventy sits second from left; Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Asia North Area sits third from left. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For returned missionary Enkhchimeg, the theme resonated: “Hesitation makes us feel tortured inside. We need to make a decision and move forward today.”

Spiritual and symbolic activities

Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Asia North Area speaks in front of a symbolic representation of the tree of life during Mongolia's YSA conference in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Workshops addressed doing family history work, building relationships and strengthening both body and spirit. A devotional led by Elder Steven R. Bangerter and Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, both General Authority Seventies, encouraged young adults to draw nearer to Christ through daily discipleship.

That evening, participants took part in a powerful symbolic reenactment of Lehi’s vision of the tree of life. Guided by a rope through a dark forest, they emerged at a glowing tree filled with lights. “It reminded me to look unto Christ in all that I do,” said Unubold, a recently returned missionary.

Friendship and service

Young adults play games during Mongolia's YSA conference from Aug. 8–10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For many, the conference was also a chance to build lasting friendships. “Before my mission I was quiet and shy. Now I just want to meet people and be their friend,” said participant Egshiglen.

On the final day, young adults joined in a service project to clean a well-known rock formation called Turtle Rock.

Young adults pick up litter for a service project during Mongolia's YSA conference from Aug. 8–10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bayartsogt and Munkhgerel, the conference coordinators, shared their hope for all who attended: “We wanted them to know they don’t have to be perfect to be loved by Heavenly Father. He loves them just as they are. Every day is a new start.”

Samoa: ‘Look Unto Christ’

Young single adults in Apia, Samoa, pose for a photo during their YSA conference in July 2025. | Screenshot from Samoa YSA Convention 2025 public Facebook page

From July 10 to 14, 1,100 young single adults gathered in Apia, Samoa, to “Look unto Christ” (see Doctrine and Covenants 6:36).

Meeting with the Apia Samoa Temple as a backdrop, Latter-day Saints from South Pacific islands gathered for dances, talent shows and worship.

A young adult attending a YSA conference in Apia, Samoa, in July 2025 poses for a photo in front of the Apia Samoa Temple. | Screenshot from Samoa YSA Convention 2025 public Facebook page

As young adults arrived to Church College Pesega, they were welcomed with cheers and big hugs. Present were Elder H. Jason Joseph and Elder Denny Fa’alogo, Area Seventies of the Church who addressed them. That evening, the conference held a large dance party fit with a DJ.

Day two began with a devotional from Apia Samoa Mission President Adney Reid. President Reid testified of missionary work and invited young adults to share the gospel.

Young single adults in Apia, Samoa, pose for a photo during their YSA conference in July 2025. | Screenshot from Samoa YSA Convention 2025 public Facebook page

Litara Ieremia-Allan, Miss Samoa and Miss Pacific Islands, who is not a member of the Church, spoke to the young adults on the third day. As a faithful Christian, she shared “a little about my journey and the personal calls of obedience the Lord has placed on my path as the Miss Samoa and Miss Pacific Islands.” The third day ended with a formal prom.

On the final day of the conference, a special devotional was held with testimony, song and pictures of Christ.

One participant, William Spitzenberg II, said he felt the Spirit during the meeting.

“I loved the devotional — the music. I really loved the last song, ‘Look Unto Christ,’" he said, adding: “I really like this space with all the pictures of Jesus. I felt like coming out here to sit down and meditate, to just be with Him. As they said, to spend some time with Him, have that relationship. I think the feeling that I’m feeling right now is peace, from just being out here trying to pray and be alone with Him.”