How to attend the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple open house

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple public open house will be Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 31, excluding Sundays. Tours are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT, according to the open house information on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. No reservations are required to tour the open house.

The free tour includes a brief video overview followed by a short walking tour through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The temple is wheelchair accessible. The video and walking tour last approximately 45 minutes.

The temple is at 2093 Powell Road, Cranberry Township, in western Pennsylvania.

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in two sessions on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. EDT. The dedication will be broadcast to all meetinghouses within the temple district.

About the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Pittsburgh during the April 2020 general conference, one of eight locations he identified on April 5. The site location and accompanying exterior rendering were released on Jan. 19, 2021.

Plans and renderings indicated a single-story temple of approximately 32,000 square feet with a center spire on a 5.8-acre site.

Elder Randall K. Bennett and his wife, Sister Shelley Bennett, stand with shovels near a rendering of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The groundbreaking was on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and then president of the North America Northeast Area, presided and offered a dedicatory prayer for the site and the construction process.

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple is one of three houses of the Lord in the state and will be the second to be dedicated. The first — the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple — was dedicated Sept. 18, 2016. A temple for Harrisburg was announced in April 2023.

More than 53,000 Latter-day Saints in 107 congregations reside in Pennsylvania, where many significant events in Church history occurred. Much of the Book of Mormon was translated in the town of Harmony (now Oakland Township) with the first members of the Church baptized in the Susquehanna River in May 1829.

Shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple are arranged together, Aug. 21, 2021. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent temple dedications

In May and June, five houses of the Lord were dedicated, including the Puebla Mexico Temple on Sunday, May 19, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; the Taylorsville Utah Temple by Elder Gong on June 2 and the Coban Guatemala Temple by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 9.

On June 16, the Salta Argentina Temple was dedicated by Elder D. Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Layton Utah Temple by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Upcoming temple open houses

The Mendoza Argentina Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord, located within the foothills and high plains of the eastern side of the Andes, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Salvador Brazil Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the 11th operating house of the Lord in Brazil on Sunday. Oct. 20.

The Casper Wyoming Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, excluding Sundays. The second house of the Lord in Wyoming will be dedicated by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. Elder Renlund will dedicate the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the second house of the Lord in the Central American nation — on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and excluding Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference. The Deseret Peak temple, one of 30 in Utah, will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 10.

